Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

So who told them it had to be played by noon tomorrow then?

I'm guessing by "no pressure" it was a case of you aren't forced to play it tonight, but still. Imagine you've just seen a teammate potentially almost die on the pitch and within an hour or so of the game being suspended you're given that choice. These people aren't machines. Fuck any UEFA talk on players' mental health or well-being for the next little while
Russia are always terrible.  Flat, dire, sterile football.  Its like peak Graham Taylor England
Can you see Wemberley from your high horse?  ;D
Find it strange that the Russians seldom manage to build a decent football team. Its a huge country after all. I guess they are more into hockey and other sports.
I'm guessing by "no pressure" it was a case of you aren't forced to play it tonight, but still. Imagine you've just seen a teammate potentially almost die on the pitch and within an hour or so of the game being suspended you're given that choice. These people aren't machines. Fuck any UEFA talk on players' mental health or well-being for the next little while

I know it's dreadful really, the only reason I supported tonight was I thought they'd done it freely now it feels very wrong. It's the first game as well, no reason why they couldn't have put it back a couple of days.
