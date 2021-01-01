« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 15889 times)

Offline Rhi

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 06:38:01 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:33:33 pm
stabilized is not necessarily a positive, knowing from my sister, 2 yrs ago we lost her 24 hours after doctors repeatedly said that.

That must have been awful for you, mate. Seeing something like this must be extra traumatic given what you went through. Hope you are OK. x
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online scouseman

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 06:38:38 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:33:33 pm
stabilized is not necessarily a positive, knowing from my sister, 2 yrs ago we lost her 24 hours after doctors repeatedly said that.

so sorry for your loss mate
Online Libertine

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 06:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:35:54 pm
Christian Eriksen is AWAKE and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1403767708949397506?s=20

(Official statement from Danish team).

Good place for him to be. Some of the world leaders in sudden cardiac arrest work there.
Online keano7

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 06:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:37:37 pm
If the next game goes ahead I'm sure they'll probably have twice the medical staff and ambulances on hand
You cant go ahead with the game this weekend. The players on both sides will still be in shock / traumatised.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 06:39:46 pm »
So do/would Denmark withdraw and all teams in their group get a 1-0 win or how will they work it?
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online B0151?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 06:39:50 pm »
Is them saying he's awake any more positive than stabilized?
Online jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 06:40:05 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:33:33 pm
stabilized is not necessarily a positive, knowing from my sister, 2 yrs ago we lost her 24 hours after doctors repeatedly said that.

Sorry for your loss.  :(
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 06:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:39:46 pm
So do/would Denmark withdraw and all teams in their group get a 1-0 win or how will they work it?

More news at 7.45. Not sure what time zone though
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 06:40:47 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:37:46 pm
This might sound weird as well but seeing a lot of you saying how it's affected you makes me feel better for my reaction. I was holding back tears and clearly in distress and my Mother & Father both told me I was "being fucking stupid" and "need to relax".

The picture of him conscious is a massive sigh of relief, if you pray keep praying. If not, just keep doing whatever positivity you send out.

People react in different ways.

One that comes to mind to me (mostly because it was only 6 months ago) was a huge crash in F1 involving Romain Grosjean. It was the mist shocking thing I had ever seen watching sport. That affected me quite badly.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 06:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:35:48 pm
Sorry mate, this must bring back awful memories.
it does man, when its sudden its just shocking also when its to someone who is young and healthy.
thank you.
Online Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 06:41:02 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 06:39:50 pm
Is them saying he's awake any more positive than stabilized?

Its a bit of both i would think mate, awake and now stable if you get me.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online OkieRedman

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 06:41:15 pm »
What heroes those medics are. To perform so well under that pressure. Hope they get a round of applause in the next match there. So glad he seems ok.
Online J_Kopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 06:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:40:40 pm
More news at 7.45. Not sure what time zone though

CET, so in about 5 minutes.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 06:41:25 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 06:39:40 pm
You cant go ahead with the game this weekend. The players on both sides will still be in shock / traumatised.

Assume he means the Belgium game
Offline Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 06:41:31 pm »
Danish FA update.

https://twitter.com/DBUfodbold/status/1403766834655080449

Quote
Christian Eriksen is awake and is for further examinations at Rigshospitalet.

 The match is temporarily postponed. New message comes at 19.45.
Online Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 06:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:40:40 pm
More news at 7.45. Not sure what time zone though

Cheers mate, cant see the Danish lads wanting to carry on.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 06:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:39:46 pm
So do/would Denmark withdraw and all teams in their group get a 1-0 win or how will they work it?

If everything with Eriksen ends up being okay over the next day or two, do you think they'd want to continue or not?
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 06:41:56 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:37:46 pm
This might sound weird as well but seeing a lot of you saying how it's affected you makes me feel better for my reaction. I was holding back tears and clearly in distress and my Mother & Father both told me I was "being fucking stupid" and "need to relax".

The picture of him conscious is a massive sigh of relief, if you pray keep praying. If not, just keep doing whatever positivity you send out.

Its horrible seeing something like that, I hated the Dion Dublin double leg break that was splashed across back pages the day after.

Disgusted with BBC not cutting back to the studio, there will have been kids watching that which is very upsetting images for many.
Online a little break

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 06:41:58 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:41:15 pm
What heroes those medics are. To perform so well under that pressure. Hope they get a round of applause in the next match there. So glad he seems ok.

One thousand percent.
Offline Classycara

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 06:42:09 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:37:46 pm
This might sound weird as well but seeing a lot of you saying how it's affected you makes me feel better for my reaction. I was holding back tears and clearly in distress and my Mother & Father both told me I was "being fucking stupid" and "need to relax".

The picture of him conscious is a massive sigh of relief, if you pray keep praying. If not, just keep doing whatever positivity you send out.

you're not alone there mate. i was in pieces, couldn't keep it together.

don't listen to them, having an emotional reaction is never fucking stupid.
Online Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 06:42:16 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 06:41:17 pm
CET, so in about 5 minutes.

Where?
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 06:42:22 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:37:46 pm
This might sound weird as well but seeing a lot of you saying how it's affected you makes me feel better for my reaction. I was holding back tears and clearly in distress and my Mother & Father both told me I was "being fucking stupid" and "need to relax".

The picture of him conscious is a massive sigh of relief, if you pray keep praying. If not, just keep doing whatever positivity you send out.

It's a weird reaction from your parents to be honest.
Online Jm55

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 06:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:37:37 pm
If the next game goes ahead I'm sure they'll probably have twice the medical staff and ambulances on hand

It sounds like the availability of medical staff is what has potentially saved his life though?

Not sure that there can be any criticism of anyone here as it seems to have been dealt with incredibly well and quickly enough to save the lads life. Im not sure if anything more can be done to spot the cause of this kind of thing in players who are susceptible to it?
Online Welshred

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 06:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:42:16 pm
Where?

Probably be on their Twitter feed mate
Online Linudden

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 06:42:57 pm »
The way the Danish tweet was worded they seem quite relaxed about his status. 'Yderligere undersøkelser' means 'further examination' so it ought to be that he's in a good spot right now. Let's really hope that is the case.
