He says the direction of pass is irrelevant, only the location of the attacker with reference to the defender.
If he thinks the direction of pass is irrelevant then he thinks a player is offside if he doesnt have two opponents between him and the goal even if the ball is played backwards to him. Hes wrong.
The attacker would be offside if he's ahead of the ball when it is played and he went back to get it.
Attacker on the six yard line, team mate half way between the penalty spot and the 6 yard line plays the ball back to the penalty spot. Attacker goes from 6 yard line to the penalty spot to score - he's offside.
Attacker on the penalty spot, team mate on the 6 yard line plays the ball back to the attacker to score - he's onside.
Almost certain that's the way of it.