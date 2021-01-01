The attacker would be offside if he's ahead of the ball when it is played and he went back to get it.



Attacker on the six yard line, team mate half way between the penalty spot and the 6 yard line plays the ball back to the penalty spot. Attacker goes from 6 yard line to the penalty spot to score - he's offside.



Attacker on the penalty spot, team mate on the 6 yard line plays the ball back to the attacker to score - he's onside.



Almost certain that's the way of it.



Yes you are quite right. In my scenario I was making the assumption that the player was behind the ball when played, but there is a situation where the ball can be played backwards and you can be offside as you described.That wasnt what the Twitter chap was saying though as the bloke he reckoned was offside was standing right behind the bloke who passed him the ball, and so was also behind the ball.