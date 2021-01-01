« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #280 on: Today at 09:08:07 pm
And the time wasting begins.
Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #281 on: Today at 09:09:57 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:03:41 pm
:D Got the DVD Boxset mate.

Knew you wouldn't let me down :D
Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #282 on: Today at 09:10:12 pm
Oooops, oggy
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #283 on: Today at 09:10:13 pm
OG Italy take the lead
rogerwilco

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #284 on: Today at 09:10:14 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:06:32 pm
Just throw ins. That was very dumb though - the 2nd Italian was basically standing on the end line when he received that tapped ball.

No offence

There is no offside offence if a player receives the ball directly from:
a goal kick
a throw-in
a corner kick

Source: https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-11---offside

TepidT2O

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #285 on: Today at 09:10:25 pm
:lmao
Chris~

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #286 on: Today at 09:10:25 pm
Hahahaha great defending
gazzalfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #287 on: Today at 09:10:33 pm
Harsh
Ghost Town

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #288 on: Today at 09:10:36 pm
Tough to take that
Oskar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #289 on: Today at 09:10:43 pm
Horrible goal to concede for Turkey.

Hopefully it opens the game up a bit more now.
Golyo

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #290 on: Today at 09:11:00 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:06:32 pm
Just throw ins. That was very dumb though - the 2nd Italian was basically standing on the end line when he received that tapped ball.
"There is no offside offence if a player receives the ball directly from a goal kick, a corner kick, or a throw-in." laws of the fucking game.
Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #291 on: Today at 09:11:01 pm
Well there goes my first scorer prediction  >:(
Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #292 on: Today at 09:11:12 pm
Turks have to come out now.
jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #293 on: Today at 09:11:25 pm
Unlucky for that Turkish defender as he slipped.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #294 on: Today at 09:11:46 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:06:32 pm
Just throw ins.
Nah, it's corners too.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #295 on: Today at 09:11:51 pm
Interesting to see chiesa on the bench unless he was injured leading up to it. bastoni as well.

Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #296 on: Today at 09:11:51 pm
The goal the game deserved.
tubby pls.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #297 on: Today at 09:11:54 pm
Let's see how Turkey enjoy playing against 11 men in the box.
Tobelius

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #298 on: Today at 09:12:01 pm
This shit happens when you just try to defend like a turtle for the full 90.
oojason

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #299 on: Today at 09:12:29 pm

Turkey 0 - 1 Italy; Merih Demiral own goal for Italy on 53' - https://streamable.com/ucvwu2 & https://streamwo.com/itCuDpM & https://goalbackup.xyz/qUykiK6D
Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #300 on: Today at 09:12:31 pm
Winning 1-0 courtesy of an OG would be a very Italian thing to do

Hopefully Turkey make a game of this
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #301 on: Today at 09:12:33 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:10:43 pm
Horrible goal to concede for Turkey.

Hopefully it opens the game up a bit more now.

Turkey need to get some pace in behind. Italy have a highline with two veterans but a 35 year old striker playing off the shoulder of them.
Father Ted

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #302 on: Today at 09:12:38 pm
Hopefully Turkey try and do something more than sit back and defend now.
didi shamone

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #303 on: Today at 09:12:41 pm
Goal of the tournament.
Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #304 on: Today at 09:12:42 pm
Wullie160975

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #305 on: Today at 09:12:49 pm
Been impressed with Yokuslu
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #306 on: Today at 09:13:23 pm
As laughable as it was the way ball went off of Demiral, it's what the game needed. Turkey have to actually come out of their half now with more regularity.

didi shamone

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #307 on: Today at 09:13:51 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:11:01 pm
Well there goes my first scorer prediction  >:(

Ogs don't count methinks.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #308 on: Today at 09:14:45 pm
Italy's attack has to be much quicker. Great opportunity there and they dither again.
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #309 on: Today at 09:15:32 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:13:23 pm
As laughable as it was the way ball went off of Demiral, it's what the game needed. Turkey have to actually come out of their half now with more regularity.

Been disappointing considering they've been touted as a dark horse. Wales won't fear these.
Classycara

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #310 on: Today at 09:15:56 pm
Ugly defending from Turkey, especially when you consider how they outnumber Italy
MdArshad

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #311 on: Today at 09:16:08 pm
You can see why there were links for us to get this Turkish keeper. Nice sweeping up and a very good keeper.
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #312 on: Today at 09:17:13 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:14:45 pm
Italy's attack has to be much quicker. Great opportunity there and they dither again.

They seem like Conte's Italy team. Play good football, a lot of energy but a real lack of quality in attack.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #313 on: Today at 09:17:20 pm
Turkey look rattled in defence since conceding
thekitkatshuffler

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #314 on: Today at 09:17:35 pm
Some very poor finishing from Italy.

Surely there should be room for Fabio Borini in their ranks.
Pistolero

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #315 on: Today at 09:17:47 pm
Can someone please make Jermaine Jena's shut the fuck up....
Classycara

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #316 on: Today at 09:18:02 pm
Soyuncu loves that lofted ball to a full back. One day he might manage to find a free team mate with one. Or at least keep it on the pitch.
John C

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #317 on: Today at 09:18:03 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:57:29 pm
Were you one of the extra voters John Boy?
It was a report and other observations that took us to a part of the board which is of no interest matey. It was enlightening though, fucking hell ye can't even let the kids play on their own behind the greenhouse without them smashing windows and calling each other names.

Having perused the last few days the only conclusion for any sane person is that you are a worthy winner; there's a couple of tedious people still posting on this forum; maybe we should jib it along with the wrestling thread which RAWK staff despise :)

Anyway, I wish Italy were playing in Blue mate, fucking shite that. I bet you got France in the work, family, pub and local Spar sweep didn't you?
jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #318 on: Today at 09:18:12 pm
Turkey are the youngest team in the tournament its like they have frozen in this opening game, goalie is keeping them in it.
Classycara

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #319 on: Today at 09:19:25 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 09:16:08 pm
You can see why there were links for us to get this Turkish keeper. Nice sweeping up and a very good keeper.

Didn't know that we were linked, but yeah agree with you. He's stood out like that
