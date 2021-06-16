« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2021/2022 Fixtures  (Read 2383 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,132
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
2021/2022 Fixtures
« on: June 10, 2021, 10:28:42 am »
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2130516

Quote
Premier League fans should make a note of Wednesday 16 June 2021 in their diaries as that is when the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures will be announced.

The 380 fixtures will be revealed from 09:00 BST that day on premierleague.com and the Premier League app.

Who will your team face on the opening weekend? When are the big derby dates? Who will be your opponents on Boxing Day?

All these questions will be answered on the morning of 16 June.

The 2021/22 Premier League season will start on 14 August 2021 and end on 22 May 2022.


CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DATES

Group Stage Draw - 26th August

Matchday 1   1415 September 2021
Matchday 2   2829 September 2021
Matchday 3   1920 October 2021
Matchday 4   23 November 2021
Matchday 5   2324 November 2021
Matchday 6   78 December 2021

Round of 16   1516 & 2223 February 2022   89 & 1516 March 2022
Quarter-finals   56 April 2022   1213 April 2022
Semi-finals   2627 April 2022   34 May 2022
Final                   28 May 2022

FA CUP DATES

Third round: Saturday 9 January 2021
Fourth round: Saturday 23 January 2021
Fifth round: Wednesday 10 February 2021
Quarter-finals: Saturday 20 March 2021
Semi-finals: Saturday 17 April 2021
The Final: Saturday 15 May 2021
« Last Edit: June 10, 2021, 10:30:41 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #1 on: June 10, 2021, 10:37:51 am »
Brentford away on our 1st match.
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #2 on: June 10, 2021, 10:42:00 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on June 10, 2021, 10:37:51 am
Brentford away on our 1st match.
Only if we can have away fans, otherwise the opposite end of the season.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,067
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #3 on: June 10, 2021, 10:51:14 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on June 10, 2021, 10:37:51 am
Brentford away on our 1st match.

Hope not, Ill probably be away then and its one match Ill probably be nailed in to get a ticket for.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,704
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #4 on: June 10, 2021, 10:52:37 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 10, 2021, 10:51:14 am
Hope not, Ill probably be away then and its one match Ill probably be nailed in to get a ticket for.

Try and get 2 tickets  :-*
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,150
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #5 on: June 10, 2021, 12:38:23 pm »
Struggled a bit with the match previews last year, didn't we?  Happy to get involved and volunteer to do a couple (I guess this can be discussed in a separate thread) as & when the fixtures are published.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,148
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #6 on: June 10, 2021, 12:45:38 pm »
Always seem to get Arsenal in August so nailed on they'll be one of our first five. Wouldn't mind Brentford on Boxing Day.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,293
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #7 on: June 10, 2021, 01:10:14 pm »
Final                   28 May 2022

Anybody looked up flights to St Petersburg yet? I'll probably get the train myself.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,897
  • Seis Veces
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #8 on: June 10, 2021, 01:21:20 pm »
Not arsed who we get first, I just want there to be fans there!

My prediction is Villa away first game
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,490
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #9 on: June 10, 2021, 02:19:32 pm »
Would take anybody at home to start with..

Any confirmation of the Carabao dates?
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,067
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #10 on: June 10, 2021, 03:09:45 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on June 10, 2021, 10:52:37 am
Try and get 2 tickets  :-*

Youre right, I should really take my son.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #11 on: June 10, 2021, 03:11:23 pm »
No doubt it'll be fixed again and we'll have to play all other 19 teams home and away.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #12 on: June 10, 2021, 05:18:26 pm »
We are definitely due an away game first up. 17/18 and Watford was the last one I believe?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,148
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #13 on: June 10, 2021, 06:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on June 10, 2021, 01:10:14 pm
Final                   28 May 2022

Anybody looked up flights to St Petersburg yet? I'll probably get the train myself.
Thought it was in Istanbul as it got moved again  due to the restrictions? Hope they do get it and stay with it, been shafted two years in a row.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,456
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #14 on: June 10, 2021, 07:09:20 pm »
Nice swan Barney.. :thumbup
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #15 on: June 10, 2021, 07:32:56 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 10, 2021, 06:41:02 pm
Thought it was in Istanbul as it got moved again  due to the restrictions? Hope they do get it and stay with it, been shafted two years in a row.
They get it in 2023.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,132
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #16 on: June 10, 2021, 07:35:15 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on June 10, 2021, 02:19:32 pm
Would take anybody at home to start with..

Any confirmation of the Carabao dates?

I could only find the 1st round and final so never bothered.
We'll lose in the 3rd round to Arsenal anyway  :D
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,456
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #17 on: June 14, 2021, 10:41:51 pm »
Watford Away is my pick for our first match.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,360
  • Kloppite
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #18 on: June 14, 2021, 11:03:37 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on June 10, 2021, 10:37:51 am
Brentford away on our 1st match.

No thanks, i hate playing newly promoted teams in the the first few matches of the new season, leave that until November or later.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,945
  • Dutch Class
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #19 on: June 14, 2021, 11:29:18 pm »
My prediction: Spurs Away
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,852
  • JFT96
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:02:23 am »
Everton at home please
Logged

Offline kb2x

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • The Mystery Continues....
2021/22 Fixtures Announcement - 9am - 16/06/2021
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:00:59 pm »
With Liverpool set to receive their Premier League fixture list for 2021-22 next week, here's everything you need to know about the release of the new season's schedule.

Fixtures revealed

Liverpools 2021-22 Premier League fixtures will be revealed here on Liverpoolfc.com at 9am BST on Wednesday June 16.

Dates and kick-off times of the matches will be subject to change for broadcast purposes.

Key dates

The 2021-22 league season is scheduled to begin on Saturday August 14, while the final round of matches will be played on Sunday May 22, 2022.

The Premier Leagues summer transfer window officially opened on Wednesday June 9 and will close at 11pm BST on Tuesday August 31


International breaks are scheduled for the following dates: August 30 to September 8, October 4-13, November 8-16, January 24 to February 2, and March 21-30.

The CAF Africa Cup of Nations is set to be held in January 2022.

Liverpools Champions League group-stage matches will be played on September 14/15, September 28/29, October 19/20, November 2/3, November 23/24 and December 7/8.

Promoted teams

Relegated from the Premier League in 2019-20, Norwich City and Watford secured returns back to the top flight at the first opportunity by claiming the Championships two automatic promotion spots.

Norwich won the division having lost just seven of their 46 fixtures, while Watford took runners-up spot courtesy of the meanest defence (30 goals conceded).

Joining them in jumping up to the Premier League are Brentford, who beat AFC Bournemouth and then Swansea City in the play-offs to feature at the highest level of English football for the first time since 1946-47.

The Reds opening meeting of the season with Brentford will be the teams first clash in any competition since Liverpool won an FA Cup quarter-final at Anfield in March 1989.

Norwich, Watford and Brentford replace Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United in the top flight.

Opening-day form

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight opening-day fixtures since a 3-0 reversal at West Brom on the first day of 2012-13.

Seven of those have been victories for the Reds, including each of the last three: 4-3 against Leeds United last term, 4-1 versus Norwich the previous year, and 4-0 over West Ham United in 2018-19.

Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,132
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:53:57 pm »
Last 3 opening games have been at home, so expect an away tie this time. Hopefully someone like Brighton or Watford
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,575
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:56:34 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 10, 2021, 10:51:14 am
Hope not, Ill probably be away then and its one match Ill probably be nailed in to get a ticket for.

Nearest prem team to me now. Mates a season ticket holder so hopeful. Was at the Bees v LFC in the cup all those years ago. Think Nichol got a hat-trick.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,897
  • Seis Veces
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:02:12 pm »
Watford home ta x
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,132
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:22:17 pm »
Don't we usually have some fake leaks by now?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,941
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:53:57 pm
Last 3 opening games have been at home, so expect an away tie this time. Hopefully someone like Brighton or Watford

Always good to avoid promoted teams, always best to pit against a lower half team at home, especially the slow starters who finished poorly, I'll take Newcastle, Brighton, Burnley or Southampton at home please. The new teams are adrenaline fuelled and have high confidence based on the last seasons (relative) success.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,211
  • Sound
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:36:17 am »
Will be Arsenal or Newcastle away.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • Up the Reds
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:07:32 am »
City have got Port Vale at home first game
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:19:11 am »
So there's an international break scheduled as well while the AFCON is on? That at least eases the loss of Mo and Mane a bit, plus we always struggle most around that time of year.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:27:03 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:22:17 pm
Don't we usually have some fake leaks by now?
Norwich away first, apparently.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 