Poll

Who wins?

Trend
2 (14.3%)
Nick
12 (85.7%)

Total Members Voted: 14

Voting closes: June 11, 2021, 10:08:10 am

Author Topic: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick  (Read 300 times)

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,635
  • Destroyed Cowboy
10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« on: Today at 10:08:10 am »
Both teams had tense semi final victories, Nick blowing a huge lead but squeaking through at the end, and Trend winning a penalty shoot-out.  If this one goes to a draw, we're doing pens again.

Expecting all the wives.  Good luck, gentlemen.


Trend


vs

Nick
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,078
  • Bam!
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:11:35 pm »
Might as well end this now. Only one result
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:43:42 pm »
It's like the 1970 World Cup all over again.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,201
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:46:47 pm »
Feels like Jurgen all over again --- need to lose a few finals to get over the hump.  Congrats Nick.

Well out Tubby. 
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,806
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:47:44 pm »
How bad the beating? I can vote if you like?  ;D
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,138
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:47:44 pm
How bad the beating? I can vote if you like?  ;D

This is like the Honduras mocking Brazil for losing to Germany in 2014 :D
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,201
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:47:44 pm
How bad the beating? I can vote if you like?  ;D

At this point, we should try to up the vote total --- an 18-2 pasting will only motivate the lads for next year :)

Do your worst Samwise.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,806
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:55:06 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:50:17 pm
This is like the Honduras mocking Brazil for losing to Germany in 2014 :D

You should know, you were the first Brazil 2014 of this draft.  :P
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,138
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:55:06 pm
You should know, you were the first Brazil 2014 of this draft.  :P

Nah that doesnt work, Brazil didnt beat the Honduras in 2014 like I beat you in the first round ;)
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,201
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:58:26 pm »
This is the kind of draft that would have done well with subs - an allowance to change personnel between games (there would have been enough time between games :)

Anyhow, I am thinking a small tweak to the 32 using a substitution - would have made this more competitive (alas, Gullit, Mane, Zidane, and Fat Ronaldo is an impossible front four to defend).

But our side would find some joy pinging balls up to our forwards - 1 v 1 with Nick's CB's with Zico and the wide middies compressing the offensive space in the defensive third.  But there has to be a better plan than our stacked back 5 v his front 4 --- would need a sub or two.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,806
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:59:42 pm »
I left gratuitously with my lads with heads held up high, a straight back and a beer in each hand.  8)
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,138
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:59:42 pm
I left gratuitously with my lads with heads held up high, a straight back and a bear in each hand.  8)

You can hold as many bears as your hands can manage, it still goes down as a loss ;)
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,201
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:59:42 pm
I left gratuitously with my lads with heads held up high, a straight back and a beer in each hand.  8)

This seems to be a Trend.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,806
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:01:48 pm »
*Asterisk win

It will always say that in Betty's RAWK Draft records book.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,635
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 12:46:47 pm
Feels like Jurgen all over again --- need to lose a few finals to get over the hump.  Congrats Nick.

Well out Tubby. 

Have you officially conceded then?  I can call it now if that's the case.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,211
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:09:36 pm »
How many wins for Nick now?
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,078
  • Bam!
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:10:44 pm »
That really is a brilliant front 4 Nick has
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,201
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:13:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:04:41 pm
Have you officially conceded then?  I can call it now if that's the case.

Yeah - its an honest result.   I almost voted for him.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,635
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 01:13:02 pm
Yeah - its an honest result.

Fair play.

Congrats, Nick.  It's done.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:14:14 pm »
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,201
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:14:45 pm »
Well played Nick!  Congrats.

Thanks Tubbs
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:15:21 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:09:36 pm
How many wins for Nick now?

Too many to keep track of to be quite honest. Ill leave that to the stats men.

Also a rare draft where I didnt have a shortlist or spreadsheet to help, just lurched from pick to pick. Might have to try that again!
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,211
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:10:44 pm
That really is a brilliant front 4 Nick has

Not as good as mine but oh well  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,126
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - Final - Trend vs Nick
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:20:04 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:17:24 pm
Not as good as mine but oh well  ;D

Nick didn't have a made up player at LB though  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
