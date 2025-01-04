I was only thinking about this recently. I was listening to Alice in Chains Man in a Box and they replaced shit with spit. Then you've got you scum bag you maggot, you cheap lousy faggot in FTONY replaces with cheap and you're haggard. Just fuck off. Yet even recently, I've heard the Who's Who Are You with the line Who the fuck are you left in
Yet other songs fly right under the radar.
"You know that ain't no shit, we'll be gettin' lots of tit."
"You are supreme, the chicks'll cream"
"With new pistols, plugs and shocks I can get off my rocks
You know that I ain't braggin' she's a real pussy wagon"
Lyrics never bleeped or replaced on TV or radio. From the song Greased Lightnin' in the kids film Grease.
Mind you, I've never heard This + That by Rico on the radio. I think they'd struggle with that one. https://youtu.be/hLVVkuKot9E?si=6XRhW3kdUAvInMSI