Feel the same whenever I hear Alanis Morissette's "Hand in my pocket" when she says "Chicken Shit" and they blank out Shit.

Not just on BBC radio stations.

It seems to be most of them.



I was only thinking about this recently. I was listening to Alice in Chains Man in a Box and they replaced shit with spit. Then you've got you scum bag you maggot, you cheap lousy faggot in FTONY replaces with cheap and you're haggard. Just fuck off. Yet even recently, I've heard the Who's Who Are You with the line Who the fuck are you left in