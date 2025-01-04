« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 126830 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,401
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2280 on: January 4, 2025, 03:37:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  4, 2025, 03:33:15 pm
Been on the sand dunes lately then?
;D

I'm only a summer sand dune resident.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,000
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2281 on: January 4, 2025, 03:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on January  3, 2025, 02:50:54 pm
People that have a big huge bunch of keyrings but only 1 or 2 keys on them.

That's not weird. I only say that because I do it myself. Love the heft.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2282 on: January 4, 2025, 03:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January  4, 2025, 03:42:27 pm
That's not weird. I only say that because I do it myself. Love the heft.

Never had you down as a Playboy guy to be honest.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2283 on: January 4, 2025, 04:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  4, 2025, 03:20:58 pm
Given the water temperature, I'm sure the mercy is extremely small.  :o

Youre not wrong! Bad enough even in warm conditions.  ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,992
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2284 on: January 4, 2025, 06:09:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on January  3, 2025, 04:38:35 pm
And other crap on the key ring. I've got my car key & house key, that's all. I've even removed the Audi tag.
I have loadsa keys on mine. Can be nice when one of the long keys tickles ya Willy unexpectedly

Its the difference between a crap day and a great day
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,561
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2285 on: January 4, 2025, 06:42:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  4, 2025, 03:13:04 pm
I'll speak to them about that, they've got a Tantive IV, couple of star destroyers and the huge Venator we got him last year that is just in the way. Once that gets discontinued I'll let him sell it if he wants

If he has the large Tantiv, the Bail Organa minifig is worth a bit.


Now back to Capons fetishes.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,000
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2286 on: January 4, 2025, 09:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January  4, 2025, 03:48:36 pm
Never had you down as a Playboy guy to be honest.

;D
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,683
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2287 on: January 5, 2025, 10:40:12 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January  4, 2025, 02:20:06 pm
Sounds to me like you don't spend much time out in cold weather.

Not being at all knowledgeable about physiology this is how I understand it: Hands and feet are extremities; when you are cold your body reduces blood flow to them, in favour of keeping your core warm. That's why fingers and toes are the first things to get hit by frostbite. Extremities are seen by the body as disposable if it comes to saving your life.

One consequence of this is that you feel the cold much more in hands and feet than in arms and legs. You also feel pain much more in cold hands than when they are warmer.

Hence the short sleeves and gloves. On cold days players feel the cold, and pain, much more in their hands than they do in their arms.

I know it's tempting to think they do it for no discernable reason, but there usually is a meat and potatoes reason for these things
Ah fair enough. Wouldn't be something I'd do. What's wrong with long sleeve tops??
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,906
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2288 on: January 5, 2025, 10:51:33 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January  4, 2025, 02:20:06 pm
Sounds to me like you don't spend much time out in cold weather.

Not being at all knowledgeable about physiology this is how I understand it: Hands and feet are extremities; when you are cold your body reduces blood flow to them, in favour of keeping your core warm. That's why fingers and toes are the first things to get hit by frostbite. Extremities are seen by the body as disposable if it comes to saving your life.

One consequence of this is that you feel the cold much more in hands and feet than in arms and legs. You also feel pain much more in cold hands than when they are warmer.

Hence the short sleeves and gloves. On cold days players feel the cold, and pain, much more in their hands than they do in their arms.

I know it's tempting to think they do it for no discernable reason, but there usually is a meat and potatoes reason for these things

Which is why I can wear shorts all year round. So long as my core and feet are warm I'm fine.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  5, 2025, 10:40:12 am
Ah fair enough. Wouldn't be something I'd do. What's wrong with long sleeve tops??

When exercising you really don't need long sleeves
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,683
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2289 on: January 5, 2025, 10:57:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2025, 10:51:33 am
Which is why I can wear shorts all year round. So long as my core and feet are warm I'm fine.
I saw someone in flip flops yesterday. I thought she was insane.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2290 on: January 5, 2025, 11:11:30 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  5, 2025, 10:57:43 am
I saw someone in flip flops yesterday. I thought she was insane.

Some of my cycling friends wear sandals with no socks all year round.

I suppose at least they arent wearing sandals with socks.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2291 on: January 5, 2025, 11:17:18 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  5, 2025, 10:57:43 am
I saw someone in flip flops yesterday. I thought she was insane.

was a woman this morning in slippers and PJs going to the shop.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,906
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2292 on: January 5, 2025, 11:39:29 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  5, 2025, 10:57:43 am
I saw someone in flip flops yesterday. I thought she was insane.

That is stupid as, like Ghost says, its the fingers and toes that go first
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,401
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2293 on: January 5, 2025, 11:43:24 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2025, 11:39:29 am
That is stupid as, like Ghost says, its the fingers and toes that go first
She wasn't climbing Everest, though.  ;D
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,683
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2294 on: January 5, 2025, 12:00:00 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on January  5, 2025, 11:11:30 am
Some of my cycling friends wear sandals with no socks all year round.

I suppose at least they arent wearing sandals with socks.
This particular person was no cyclist ;D

Quote from: Claire. on January  5, 2025, 11:17:18 am
was a woman this morning in slippers and PJs going to the shop.
Looking out my window and there's younger people with midriffs showing and holding jackets.

Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2025, 11:39:29 am
That is stupid as, like Ghost says, its the fingers and toes that go first
I was wearing coat, hat and gloves and some people were in clothes I'd wear in the summer ;D

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,906
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2295 on: January 5, 2025, 01:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  5, 2025, 11:43:24 am
She wasn't climbing Everest, though.  ;D

You can get frostbite at -0.05, it was 1 to 2 c yesterday, but felt a lot colder
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,401
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2296 on: January 5, 2025, 01:51:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2025, 01:15:03 pm
You can get frostbite at -0.05, it was 1 to 2 c yesterday, but felt a lot colder
I'm just pulling your shorts-clad leg.  :)

Interesting fact I've just seen. Earlier on it was -2°c on the summit of Snowdon but it was raining rather than snowing. The weather can be odd to the casual observer at times. 🙃
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,702
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2297 on: January 7, 2025, 11:49:17 pm »
Saying that Nunez was shite on Boxing Day and still being watched by the MODS . I've just gone through the Manc game thread and most people say the same . What's the craic on that one then ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,144
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2298 on: January 8, 2025, 11:32:02 pm »
Thought there was a things that make you feel old thread but couldnt find it if there is.

But heres a weird one - 2 of the child actors from School of Rock have just married each other. And theyre 33. A nice story, but also makes me feel very old. :D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,992
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2299 on: January 8, 2025, 11:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  8, 2025, 11:32:02 pm
Thought there was a things that make you feel old thread but couldnt find it if there is.

But heres a weird one - 2 of the child actors from School of Rock have just married each other. And theyre 33. A nice story, but also makes me feel very old. :D
Aww thats boss.Love that fleem. Everyone of them kids in that is ace
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,144
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2300 on: January 9, 2025, 12:12:15 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on January  8, 2025, 11:51:56 pm
Aww thats boss.Love that fleem. Everyone of them kids in that is ace

Yeah, its great. :D

One of the other kids in it was killed on a road accident a few years back too. Less ace I know.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,992
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2301 on: January 9, 2025, 12:15:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  9, 2025, 12:12:15 am
Yeah, its great. :D

One of the other kids in it was killed on a road accident a few years back too. Less ace I know.
Actually remember that now ya mention it
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,827
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2302 on: January 9, 2025, 05:11:00 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on January  9, 2025, 12:15:18 am
Actually remember that now ya mention it

Yeah I would have thought so, you were driving.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline ELMO!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,264
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2303 on: January 9, 2025, 06:44:08 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  8, 2025, 11:32:02 pm
Thought there was a things that make you feel old thread but couldnt find it if there is.

But heres a weird one - 2 of the child actors from School of Rock have just married each other. And theyre 33. A nice story, but also makes me feel very old. :D

Does being unable to find things make you feel old?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=280012.msg19768301#new
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,906
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2304 on: January 9, 2025, 10:06:27 am »
Quote from: ELMO! on January  9, 2025, 06:44:08 am
Does being unable to find things make you feel old?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=280012.msg19768301#new

He opened that then forgot why he was in there ;D
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,144
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2305 on: January 9, 2025, 10:28:49 am »
Quote from: ELMO! on January  9, 2025, 06:44:08 am
Does being unable to find things make you feel old?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=280012.msg19768301#new

I literally searched feel old in thread title wording in the Boozer. Thats as good as my search ability gets but I obviously still fucked it.

Was too busy stalking Robs posts from 2015.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2306 on: January 9, 2025, 01:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  9, 2025, 10:28:49 am
I literally searched feel old in thread title wording in the Boozer. Thats as good as my search ability gets but I obviously still fucked it.

Was too busy stalking Robs posts from 2015.
well get on with it, a lot of us are still waiting to hear about that.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,906
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2307 on: January 9, 2025, 02:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  9, 2025, 10:28:49 am
I literally searched feel old in thread title wording in the Boozer. Thats as good as my search ability gets but I obviously still fucked it.

Was too busy stalking Robs posts from 2015.

You need to go back to 2005
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2308 on: Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm »
Listening to Craig Charles early and he played Whipping Boy - When we were young and they blanked out"Getting stoned"from the song.the fuck is that about nanny state BBC,so unnecessary.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,563
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 12:14:11 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm
Listening to Craig Charles early and he played Whipping Boy - When we were young and they blanked out"Getting stoned"from the song.the fuck is that about nanny state BBC,so unnecessary.
Feel the same whenever I hear Alanis Morissette's "Hand in my pocket" when she says "Chicken Shit" and they blank out Shit.
Not just on BBC radio stations.
It seems to be most of them.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:10 am by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,906
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 08:27:14 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:14:11 am
Feel the same whenever I hear Alanis Morissette's "Hand in my pocket" when she says "Chicken Shit" and they blank out Shit.
Not just on BBC radio stations.
It seems to be most of them.

I was only thinking about this recently. I was listening to Alice in Chains Man in a Box and they replaced shit with spit. Then you've got you scum bag you maggot, you cheap lousy faggot in FTONY replaces with cheap and you're haggard. Just fuck off. Yet even recently, I've heard the Who's Who Are You with the line Who the fuck are you left in ;D
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 10:05:57 am »
English mustard and Wasabi burns your nostrils but chilli and chilli sauces burn your tongue.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,401
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 10:20:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:14 am
I was only thinking about this recently. I was listening to Alice in Chains Man in a Box and they replaced shit with spit. Then you've got you scum bag you maggot, you cheap lousy faggot in FTONY replaces with cheap and you're haggard. Just fuck off. Yet even recently, I've heard the Who's Who Are You with the line Who the fuck are you left in ;D
Yet other songs fly right under the radar.

"You know that ain't no shit, we'll be gettin' lots of tit."

"You are supreme, the chicks'll cream"

"With new pistols, plugs and shocks I can get off my rocks
You know that I ain't braggin' she's a real pussy wagon"

Lyrics never bleeped or replaced on TV or radio. From the song Greased Lightnin' in the kids film Grease.

Mind you, I've never heard This + That by Rico on the radio. I think they'd struggle with that one.

https://youtu.be/hLVVkuKot9E?si=6XRhW3kdUAvInMSI
« Last Edit: Today at 10:27:37 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,906
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2313 on: Today at 11:39:34 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:20:29 am
Yet other songs fly right under the radar.

"You know that ain't no shit, we'll be gettin' lots of tit."

"You are supreme, the chicks'll cream"

"With new pistols, plugs and shocks I can get off my rocks
You know that I ain't braggin' she's a real pussy wagon"

Lyrics never bleeped or replaced on TV or radio. From the song Greased Lightnin' in the kids film Grease.

Mind you, I've never heard This + That by Rico on the radio. I think they'd struggle with that one.

https://youtu.be/hLVVkuKot9E?si=6XRhW3kdUAvInMSI

Fucking hell, never realised they were the lyrics in the song :lmao
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,401
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2314 on: Today at 11:44:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:39:34 am
Fucking hell, never realised they were the lyrics in the song :lmao
Mad, isn't it. 😀

I'm surprised Mary Whitehouse didn't have a meltdown.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,906
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2315 on: Today at 11:58:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:44:44 am
Mad, isn't it. 😀

I'm surprised Mary Whitehouse didn't have a meltdown.

The Sex Pistols probably took up all of her time. God save the Queen, Anarchy, Who Killed Bambi, Never Mind The Bollocks will have had her head falling off.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline carl123uk

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • @CarlLFC5
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2316 on: Today at 12:59:46 pm »
People who stare at the petrol pump even if there filling the tank
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,401
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2317 on: Today at 04:20:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:58:00 am
The Sex Pistols probably took up all of her time. God save the Queen, Anarchy, Who Killed Bambi, Never Mind The Bollocks will have had her head falling off.
Don't overlook Friggin' in the Riggin'.  ;D
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 