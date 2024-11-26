Oh, I'm enjoying it.



I was just brought up on the 'take one game at a time' mantra. I hate counting my chickens. I'm not tempting fate. I've been burnt too many times.



It's certainly great being eight points ahead, but title talk in November is, for me at least, just begging for a fall.



Still feeling all warm inside tonight, though.



I was only pissing about the other day - we're in a great position, but ffs, its only November and we all know what declaring the title early does, don't we MancsIf we win everything to NY and I don't see why not and we've a healthy gap, then I'll start thinking about it. The good thing is, Arne has won a league, so he knows what it takes to do it.