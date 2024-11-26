« previous next »
Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 117433 times)

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2160 on: November 26, 2024, 01:03:51 am »
Quote from: Hazell on November 25, 2024, 11:10:20 pm
Same, love being top and by 8 points going into December is something I doubt anyone would have imagined. Things can change so quickly and the season's barely begun* so no way is it ours to lose or anything. Easy to forget we were genuinely challenging for the league up until the last couple of months last season.

*Don't know if this is weird but on that note, having three international breaks in September, October and November really is a paid and the season doesn't ever feel like it gets really going until they're over.

holiday?
actor?
dividend?
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2161 on: November 26, 2024, 08:08:36 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 24, 2024, 05:21:45 pm
Oh, I'm enjoying it.  8)

I was just brought up on the 'take one game at a time' mantra. I hate counting my chickens. I'm not tempting fate. I've been burnt too many times.

It's certainly great being eight points ahead, but title talk in November is, for me at least, just begging for a fall.

Still feeling all warm inside tonight, though.  :)

I was only pissing about the other day - we're in a great position, but ffs, its only November and we all know what declaring the title early does, don't we Mancs :wave

If we win everything to NY and I don't see why not and we've a healthy gap, then I'll start thinking about it. The good thing is, Arne has won a league, so he knows what it takes to do it.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2162 on: November 26, 2024, 10:32:46 am »
Charli XCX.

I don't see what differentiates her from every other breathy female artist of the past 25 years, but she seems to be everywhere.

Mind you, I listen to Alan Parsons Project, so she's likely not aiming at me.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2163 on: November 26, 2024, 10:56:04 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 26, 2024, 10:32:46 am
Charli XCX.

I don't see what differentiates her from every other breathy female artist of the past 25 years, but she seems to be everywhere.

Mind you, I listen to Alan Parsons Project, so she's likely not aiming at me.

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2164 on: November 26, 2024, 10:58:28 am »
The doom and gloom in the main forum because we didn't steamroller Southampton. :lmao
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2165 on: November 26, 2024, 10:58:55 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 26, 2024, 10:32:46 am
Charli XCX.

I don't see what differentiates her from every other breathy female artist of the past 25 years, but she seems to be everywhere.

Mind you, I listen to Alan Parsons Project, so she's likely not aiming at me.

Seen this name quite a bit over the last week or so. I assume she's a singer?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2166 on: November 26, 2024, 11:20:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 26, 2024, 10:58:55 am
Seen this name quite a bit over the last week or so. I assume she's a singer?
Basically she's Brat, Barney.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2167 on: November 26, 2024, 11:27:47 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 26, 2024, 10:58:28 am
The doom and gloom in the main forum because we didn't steamroller Southampton. :lmao

Its why so many of us swerve the place now - Southampton has never been easy for us, we've lost the 3 times I've been to St Marys, add in the break and the crap weather it was never going to be easy. 3pts is all that mattered
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2168 on: November 26, 2024, 12:13:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 26, 2024, 11:27:47 am
Its why so many of us swerve the place now - Southampton has never been easy for us, we've lost the 3 times I've been to St Marys, add in the break and the crap weather it was never going to be easy. 3pts is all that mattered
and it seems Curtis is just a "useful squad player".  good to know, eh?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2169 on: November 26, 2024, 12:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2170 on: November 26, 2024, 12:54:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 26, 2024, 12:13:34 pm
and it seems Curtis is just a "useful squad player".  good to know, eh?


:lmao

Curtis is fucking boss
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2171 on: November 26, 2024, 07:30:32 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 26, 2024, 01:03:51 am
holiday?
actor?
dividend?

Ha, was wondering what you meant for a sec there.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2172 on: November 26, 2024, 10:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2024, 07:30:32 pm
Ha, was wondering what you meant for a sec there.

I entertain very easily...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2173 on: November 27, 2024, 10:59:57 am »
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2174 on: December 3, 2024, 08:37:32 pm »
why do refs need to write down player names?  they are in constant contact with the 4th official who is doing eff-all most of the time, he can just say it into his microphone.

total anachronism.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2175 on: Yesterday at 11:37:28 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December  3, 2024, 08:37:32 pm
why do refs need to write down player names?  they are in constant contact with the 4th official who is doing eff-all most of the time, he can just say it into his microphone.

total anachronism.

And the 4th official can have a great big blackboard and write players name who have been booked in yellow chalk and those sent off in red.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2176 on: Yesterday at 12:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Yesterday at 11:37:28 am
And the 4th official can have a great big blackboard and write players name who have been booked in yellow chalk and those sent off in red.
and hold it up and turn around slowly every time a name gets added?  could work.

or ... put yellow sashes on the players who get booked so the ref and the oppo know what's what.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2177 on: Yesterday at 12:51:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:31:37 pm
and hold it up and turn around slowly every time a name gets added?  could work.

or ... put yellow sashes on the players who get booked so the ref and the oppo know what's what.
Or put massive cheat hats on Man City and let's be honest, Chelsea players?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2178 on: Yesterday at 01:05:27 pm »
My missus setting a timer on Alexa and asking it how long is left every few minutes.

It'll fucking tell you when it's done ye clown.  :butt
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2179 on: Yesterday at 01:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 01:05:27 pm
My missus setting a timer on Alexa and asking it how long is left every few minutes.

It'll fucking tell you when it's done ye clown.  :butt
LOL I do that frequently.  it's just like checking your watch innit?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2180 on: Yesterday at 01:09:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:07:00 pm
LOL I do that frequently.  it's just like checking your watch innit?

It's fine if you are cooking a chicken or something and want to know how long is left to start the potatoes, but when you set a 15 minute timer for a pizza and have asked it 3 times within 7 minutes, it gets a bit stupid  ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2181 on: Yesterday at 01:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 01:09:26 pm
It's fine if you are cooking a chicken or something and want to know how long is left to start the potatoes, but when you set a 15 minute timer for a pizza and have asked it 3 times within 7 minutes, it gets a bit stupid  ;D
very true   ;D ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 02:54:22 pm »
Similarly, my Mrs sets up multiple Alexa timers when cooking, but doesnt label them, so sometimes doesnt know which is for what.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 04:12:36 pm »
Who?

I remember the Brat dolls ads at christmas. Is she connected?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 06:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 01:09:26 pm
It's fine if you are cooking a chicken or something and want to know how long is left to start the potatoes, but when you set a 15 minute timer for a pizza and have asked it 3 times within 7 minutes, it gets a bit stupid  ;D

get her an Alexa with the screen for Christmas and then you can see the timer!
