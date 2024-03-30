I've had to verify with a picture of my drivers licence, DOB, address, phone bill, merchant number, old phone number, new phone number, email address.
I get that they have security procedures but FFS that's beyond safety!!
It's because of the sheer amount of fraud going on, first 6 months of the year it was £570million in the UK alone.
I've just got a credit card from M&S and to log onto the account on my laptop, I have to generate a security code on the app on my moby and enter that and even when ringing them i have to enter a security code they send me via text before I can speak to anyone and that's after entering the card number.
I got targetted last month, someone got my debit card no, likely from Kitbags website as I'd just ordered from there and tried to pay a parking fine in Lambeth, scummy cockney c*nts, and some twat hacked my netflix account and changed the email and password. Luckily I didn't lose any money.