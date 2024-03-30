« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 103140 times)

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,990
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 12:14:14 pm »
well that's better than mine, he didn't knock loud enough to wake the dog who's asleep in the hall, ffs.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,628
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 12:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:08:49 pm
Ive just had an email to say my delivery has arrived, it was news to me, so I checked the email and it says handed to customer, lying bastard Has just left it by the door

Don't blame them, the general public are horrible, I'd knock and run too
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,898
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 12:33:48 pm »
Capon being a mod
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,108
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 12:35:48 pm »
Hahaa what the absolute fucks happened there? Only just seen that cos of your comment :lmao
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,462
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 12:36:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:33:48 pm
Capon being a mod
I've only just spotted that.   :o :D
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,898
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 12:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:35:48 pm
Hahaa what the absolute fucks happened there? Only just seen that cos of your comment :lmao
You better ask Claire I think 😂
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,628
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 12:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:35:48 pm
Hahaa what the absolute fucks happened there? Only just seen that cos of your comment :lmao

Get that fucking ban hammer out lad ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,462
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 12:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:51:41 pm
Capon as a mod gets my vote. Hope he goes on a rampage ;D
There will be about 10 members left here.   ;D
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,343
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 12:55:07 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:07:48 pm
Tell her she's won a day out with Kurt Zouma.

Doffs cap
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,108
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:52:28 pm
Get that fucking ban hammer out lad ;D
;D
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,590
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 01:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:06:13 pm
delivery people who refuse to use a ring doorbell and knock once. what the fuck.

I had a hell of a dispute with one of the delivery companies, can't remember which one it was. They claimed they rang the bell but they didn't I was working from home that day so I know the bell wasn't rang. They were recharging me for a redelivery so I dug my heels in with them and told them to send it back, and I will report them to Amazon for not delivering it properly. Eventually they did redeliver with no charge.  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,659
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 01:13:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:33:48 pm
Capon being a mod
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:35:48 pm
Hahaa what the absolute fucks happened there? Only just seen that cos of your comment :lmao

Duly rendered: All RAWK members will now wear yellow trabs...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,462
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 01:14:25 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:13:48 pm
Duly rendered: All RAWK members will now wear yellow trabs...
And matching thongs.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,564
  • Truthiness
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 01:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:14:25 pm
And matching thongs.
Just those. And nothing else.

Getting a few quizzical looks at work now.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,367
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 01:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:14:25 pm
And matching thongs.
Is that for domestic games as well or is it just a thong for Europe?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 01:41:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:33:48 pm
Capon being a mod
pretty sure that one of the signs of the End Times.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 02:20:39 pm »
Trying to update my phone number for my card machine. 

They keep sending the verification code to my old number which is no longer active.

Emailed them with all my personal info, merchant no., old number, new number and now they want a photo or copy of my bill showing my name, address and new number 🤷

I have online billing so none of that info is on the bill  :butt
« Last Edit: Today at 03:22:30 pm by reddebs »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 02:26:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:20:39 pm
Trying to update my phone number for my card machine. 

They keep sending the verification code to my old number which is no longer active.

Emailed them with all my personal info, merchant no., old number, new number and now they want a photo or copy of my bill showing my name, address and new number 🤷

I have online billing so none of that info is on the bill  :butt
I 100% get why 2-factor verification is needed, but it's getting a tad out of control now.  before long it'll extend to 3-factor.  god help us.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,461
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 02:46:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:26:00 pm
I 100% get why 2-factor verification is needed, but it's getting a tad out of control now.  before long it'll extend to 3-factor.  god help us.

How do we know thats you posting?
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 03:25:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:26:00 pm
I 100% get why 2-factor verification is needed, but it's getting a tad out of control now.  before long it'll extend to 3-factor.  god help us.

I've had to verify with a picture of my drivers licence, DOB, address, phone bill, merchant number, old phone number, new phone number, email address.

I get that they have security procedures but FFS that's beyond safety!!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,628
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 03:49:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:25:38 pm
I've had to verify with a picture of my drivers licence, DOB, address, phone bill, merchant number, old phone number, new phone number, email address.

I get that they have security procedures but FFS that's beyond safety!!

It's because of the sheer amount of fraud going on, first 6 months of the year it was £570million in the UK alone.

I've just got a credit card from M&S and to log onto the account on my laptop, I have to generate a security code on the app on my moby and enter that and even when ringing them i have to enter a security code they send me via text before I can speak to anyone and that's after entering the card number.

I got targetted last month, someone got my debit card no, likely from Kitbags website as I'd just ordered from there and tried to pay a parking fine in Lambeth, scummy cockney c*nts, and some twat hacked my netflix account and changed the email and password. Luckily I didn't lose any money.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 03:58:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:49:46 pm
It's because of the sheer amount of fraud going on, first 6 months of the year it was £570million in the UK alone.

I've just got a credit card from M&S and to log onto the account on my laptop, I have to generate a security code on the app on my moby and enter that and even when ringing them i have to enter a security code they send me via text before I can speak to anyone and that's after entering the card number.

I got targetted last month, someone got my debit card no, likely from Kitbags website as I'd just ordered from there and tried to pay a parking fine in Lambeth, scummy cockney c*nts, and some twat hacked my netflix account and changed the email and password. Luckily I didn't lose any money.

Yeah the motherfuckers have made us all paranoid!!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,628
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 04:03:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:58:09 pm
Yeah the motherfuckers have made us all paranoid!!

We're not paranoid, they really are out to get us. At work, we get around 3 million phishing emails a year

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 04:13:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:03:56 pm
We're not paranoid, they really are out to get us. At work, we get around 3 million phishing emails a year

I can't work out who I've added my email to recently but my spam box is being bombed by porn sites everyday 😡 I wouldn't care but they assume I'm a bloke so it's all girly shit 😂😂😂
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 