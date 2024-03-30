I've had to verify with a picture of my drivers licence, DOB, address, phone bill, merchant number, old phone number, new phone number, email address.



I get that they have security procedures but FFS that's beyond safety!!



It's because of the sheer amount of fraud going on, first 6 months of the year it was £570million in the UK alone.I've just got a credit card from M&S and to log onto the account on my laptop, I have to generate a security code on the app on my moby and enter that and even when ringing them i have to enter a security code they send me via text before I can speak to anyone and that's after entering the card number.I got targetted last month, someone got my debit card no, likely from Kitbags website as I'd just ordered from there and tried to pay a parking fine in Lambeth, scummy cockney c*nts, and some twat hacked my netflix account and changed the email and password. Luckily I didn't lose any money.