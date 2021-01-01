« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 102945 times)

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,989
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 12:14:14 pm »
well that's better than mine, he didn't knock loud enough to wake the dog who's asleep in the hall, ffs.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,623
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 12:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:08:49 pm
Ive just had an email to say my delivery has arrived, it was news to me, so I checked the email and it says handed to customer, lying bastard Has just left it by the door

Don't blame them, the general public are horrible, I'd knock and run too
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,896
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 12:33:48 pm »
Capon being a mod
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,106
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 12:35:48 pm »
Hahaa what the absolute fucks happened there? Only just seen that cos of your comment :lmao
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,461
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 12:36:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:33:48 pm
Capon being a mod
I've only just spotted that.   :o :D
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,896
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 12:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:35:48 pm
Hahaa what the absolute fucks happened there? Only just seen that cos of your comment :lmao
You better ask Claire I think 😂
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,623
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 12:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:35:48 pm
Hahaa what the absolute fucks happened there? Only just seen that cos of your comment :lmao

Get that fucking ban hammer out lad ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,461
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 12:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:51:41 pm
Capon as a mod gets my vote. Hope he goes on a rampage ;D
There will be about 10 members left here.   ;D
Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,341
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 12:55:07 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:07:48 pm
Tell her she's won a day out with Kurt Zouma.

Doffs cap
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,106
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:52:28 pm
Get that fucking ban hammer out lad ;D
;D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,587
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 01:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:06:13 pm
delivery people who refuse to use a ring doorbell and knock once. what the fuck.

I had a hell of a dispute with one of the delivery companies, can't remember which one it was. They claimed they rang the bell but they didn't I was working from home that day so I know the bell wasn't rang. They were recharging me for a redelivery so I dug my heels in with them and told them to send it back, and I will report them to Amazon for not delivering it properly. Eventually they did redeliver with no charge.  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,651
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 01:13:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:33:48 pm
Capon being a mod
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:35:48 pm
Hahaa what the absolute fucks happened there? Only just seen that cos of your comment :lmao

Duly rendered: All RAWK members will now wear yellow trabs...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,461
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 01:14:25 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:13:48 pm
Duly rendered: All RAWK members will now wear yellow trabs...
And matching thongs.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 