Ive just had an email to say my delivery has arrived, it was news to me, so I checked the email and it says handed to customer, lying bastard Has just left it by the door
Capon being a mod
Hahaa what the absolute fucks happened there? Only just seen that cos of your comment
Capon as a mod gets my vote. Hope he goes on a rampage
Tell her she's won a day out with Kurt Zouma.
Get that fucking ban hammer out lad
delivery people who refuse to use a ring doorbell and knock once. what the fuck.
Duly rendered: All RAWK members will now wear yellow trabs...
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]