Its used to turn all kinds of colours with the chemicals in it and fucking stunk, yer Ma would go mental when you walked in soaked and stinking the house out



Haha We lived the closest to it on our estate. Our house was at the tip of the triangle so to speak on our estate about 6 metres from our fence, then farmland for fucking miles. Was dead shallow by ours but did fucking stink likeOn kew estate where tescos is now and kempton park fold we all used to hang out down there by the grinder. There was a bridge leading to a farm and some barb wire stopping you from getting to a kinda scrap yard. in it was filled with tanks and old army cars behind the old fina garage. On the other side the Farmer used to shoot at kids with some weird gun. Think someone said it was rice? Anyway one day we got over and heard the bizzies shouting us. As we ran back the fucking farmer had set a trap by digging out a big ditch and filling it with cow shit or something that had gone hard in the sun so looked normal., and as we legged it back round the opposite way we would normally we all fell straight into this hole and got caked in horses and cow shite. Struggled like fuck to get out an made it back to mine an me mam was fucking fuming and hosed us down. Fucking stank for days an bizzies never got us cos they where on the opposite side of the barb wire