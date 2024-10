Crossword clue in the NYT today - Grandson of Adam and Eve



I had to google it and its apparently the son of Seth and Azura, who are the son and the daughter of Adam and Eve and therefore Azura is both Seth's missus and his sister, and she's also the Mum and Auntie of Enos

Quote

Who knew the garden of eden was in Manchester?



This is something I always found weird in the Bible account of creation - never bothered reading it, assumed there must have been another chapter where God created some more people for the early lot to procreate with, turns out we’re all the product of incestuous relationships. Religion is mental. Mind you, this is pretty tame compared to some of the other weird shit in that book - I mean, the whole Sodom and Gomorrah business… we know what the Sodomites were into, but no one has ever been able to tell me what the Gomorrans did that was so bad.