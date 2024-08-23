Flat Earthers.



They cannot honestly believe the earth is flat, they have to be taking the piss surely?



If you mean the Flat Earth Society (or whatever they are called these days) then yes, I think they are mostly just mucking about, tongue in cheek. I've had a few entertaining conversations with them and its clear the ones I spoke with, at least, don't really believe the stuff they spout. I think it's all a sort of extended joke, being deliberately awkward and ornery. But they pretend to be all serious about it.As i understand it, very few people in history ever believed the world was flat. The idea that people in the past all used to think so is almost certainly a myth.