Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 88907 times)

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1760 on: August 23, 2024, 07:26:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 23, 2024, 06:45:50 pm
Weather seeding yes, tornado forming ? First I've heard of it.
Thats because its nonsense
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1761 on: August 27, 2024, 03:23:13 pm »
People who post purely to rile up other thread posters. Having an actual contribution that riles people up is one thing, but just to get a reaction? Very weird.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1762 on: August 28, 2024, 02:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on August 27, 2024, 03:23:13 pm
People who post purely to rile up other thread posters. Having an actual contribution that riles people up is one thing, but just to get a reaction? Very weird.


Who the hell do you think you are?, coming in here and mouthing off about people who over-react, we are people as much as anyone. Are you just attention seeking or do you genuinely not care about the feelings of others?


Oh, and




Neil Oliver
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1763 on: August 28, 2024, 09:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 28, 2024, 02:53:02 pm
Oh, and




Neil Oliver

I used to really like him - loved Coast and History Of Scotland etc. Then he revealed himslef as a complete and utter GBNews nutjob and now I can't bear to watch him in anything he does. Total weirdo (him not me).
 
Same goes for Van Morrison - I'd always loved his music and always will - but once he came out as a weirdo I've lost all respect for him as a person - I even gave up a ticket I had to see him live as a result of his nonesense.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1764 on: August 29, 2024, 05:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 28, 2024, 02:53:02 pm

Who the hell do you think you are?, coming in here and mouthing off about people who over-react, we are people as much as anyone. Are you just attention seeking or do you genuinely not care about the feelings of others?


Oh, and




Neil Oliver

See, all the weirdos.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1765 on: August 29, 2024, 07:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on August 28, 2024, 09:38:35 pm
I used to really like him - loved Coast and History Of Scotland etc. Then he revealed himslef as a complete and utter GBNews nutjob and now I can't bear to watch him in anything he does. Total weirdo (him not me).
 
Same goes for Van Morrison - I'd always loved his music and always will - but once he came out as a weirdo I've lost all respect for him as a person - I even gave up a ticket I had to see him live as a result of his nonesense.

I was really disappointed when Neil Oliver came out as a weirdo. You expect it from the likes of Katie Hopkins and Mad Nad but a knowledgeable presenter
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1766 on: August 29, 2024, 07:31:05 pm »
Neil Oliver was always a weirdo and his "history" has always been questionable. He isn't a historian he's an archaeologist.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1767 on: August 29, 2024, 07:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 29, 2024, 07:31:05 pm
Neil Oliver was always a weirdo and his "history" has always been questionable. He isn't a historian he's an archaeologist.

Well his weirdness has become wholly apparent due to his gurning antics on GB News - even though I dont watch GB News Im sure he gurns weirdly.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1768 on: September 10, 2024, 01:34:13 pm »
Walking down the street with a friend, while still having headphones in an ear.

Why do people do that? Are their friends that boring?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1769 on: September 10, 2024, 01:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on September 10, 2024, 01:34:13 pm
Walking down the street with a friend, while still having headphones in an ear.

Why do people do that? Are their friends that boring?

It was your friend, wasn't it?

And in answer to your last question - yes.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1770 on: September 10, 2024, 01:49:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on September 10, 2024, 01:35:47 pm
It was your friend, wasn't it?

And in answer to your last question - yes.

I don't have any
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1771 on: September 16, 2024, 10:14:55 am »
Fowler wore nose strips 30+ years ago, and Ive never seen another player wear them since. Youd think everyone would be maximising their nasal flare gains by now.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1772 on: September 16, 2024, 03:36:44 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on September 16, 2024, 10:14:55 am
Fowler wore nose strips 30+ years ago, and Ive never seen another player wear them since. Youd think everyone would be maximising their nasal flare gains by now.

The Vicks smear on the chest was a thing for a while, didn't Henderson do it? My kids wanted to do it on their kits, not bloody likely pal
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1773 on: September 16, 2024, 04:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 16, 2024, 03:36:44 pm
The Vicks smear on the chest was a thing for a while, didn't Henderson do it? My kids wanted to do it on their kits, not bloody likely pal
They've all moved on to cutting holes in their socks now.

About ten years ago it was the sticking masking tape on their back of their legs. French players in particular couldn't get enough of it. Every one of these are total bollocks.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1774 on: September 16, 2024, 05:22:28 pm »
KT was also a thing. Maybe it still is.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1775 on: September 16, 2024, 06:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 16, 2024, 05:22:28 pm
KT was also a thing. Maybe it still is.
Tunstall?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1776 on: September 16, 2024, 06:57:31 pm »
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1777 on: September 16, 2024, 07:59:06 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on September 16, 2024, 10:14:55 am
Fowler wore nose strips 30+ years ago, and Ive never seen another player wear them since. Youd think everyone would be maximising their nasal flare gains by now.

They'd just have surgery on their nose these days.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1778 on: September 16, 2024, 09:20:53 pm »
Hash Browns . I really don't like them. How I know this is because everytime I go for a fried brekkie they are the only thing left on my plate.  Iam going back a long time by the way. I do sometimes have a go as I feel sorry for them but I can't get past a nibble even with brown sauce.  So please fuck off to whatever plain in the States you originated from weird tasteless twat ! Ta ' very much .
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1779 on: September 16, 2024, 10:39:03 pm »
Bad hash browns (I'm looking at you, McDonald's) are pretty much drinks coasters, but good, seasoned hash browns are just great. Someone should do a Full English on top of a rosti.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1780 on: September 16, 2024, 10:47:03 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 16, 2024, 10:39:03 pm
Bad hash browns (I'm looking at you, McDonald's) are pretty much drinks coasters, but good, seasoned hash browns are just great. Someone should do a Full English on top of a rosti.
I once had homemade  ones.  They were nice.

But virtually everywhere you see them they are those like triangles filled full of fuck knows what.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1781 on: September 17, 2024, 08:56:50 pm »
I seen something weird on Saturday.  I was in York recording Buskers and as I was recording this Lass singing there was a bloke standing in the background and it looked to me like he was recording her on his phone and anybody who walked between him and the singer thus blocking his view he turned nasty throwing insults at them and he even grabs one bloke and pushed him out the way.  Well, that's my interpretation of what I seen. I can't make out everything he says but he definitely says "Fuck off now"   ::)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJA99WU6fRQ
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1782 on: September 17, 2024, 09:07:59 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 17, 2024, 08:56:50 pm
I seen something weird on Saturday.  I was in York recording Buskers and as I was recording this Lass singing there was a bloke standing in the background and it looked to me like he was recording her on his phone and anybody who walked between him and the singer thus blocking his view he turned nasty throwing insults at them and he even grabs one bloke and pushed him out the way.  Well, that's my interpretation of what I seen. I can't make out everything he says but he definitely says "Fuck off now"   ::)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJA99WU6fRQ

He certainly did. Bit creepy

You should've just offered to send him your video  ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1783 on: Yesterday at 09:33:02 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 17, 2024, 09:07:59 pm
He certainly did. Bit creepy

You should've just offered to send him your video  ;D
I am and always have been against violence but as I sit here now I'm thinking if only this idiot punched somebody my video would go viral.   ;D
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 01:58:19 am »
Watching the Beckham Netflix documentary. In particular after his red card in the WC. Whats weird is the change in culture in management protection.
Watching Hoddle just throw his player under the bus whereas the Southgate era is so much more team focused and forgiving of ones shortcomings.
Also seeing the results Southgate got and all the other England managers of the golden generation got nothing says so much.
