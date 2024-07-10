« previous next »
Offline reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1640 on: July 10, 2024, 05:51:42 pm »
I've no idea what this apocalypse shit is all about so I don't get the joke but my sense of humour went missing at birth so maybe it's not a joke anyway 🤷

Aaaand now I've forgotten what the fuck I came in here to post about!!! 

Fuck sake, my mind is like a sieve 😔

Offline SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1641 on: July 19, 2024, 02:17:30 pm »
Crowdstrike in the news today - just saw their CEO on tv.

mid-50's guy with a haircut that TinTin would be proud of.  looks like an idiot.

not exactly confidence-inspiring you tit.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1642 on: July 22, 2024, 09:30:32 am »
I don't have scary nightmares, I have awkward ones. Last night I had a small crash in a car park that was my fault and I knew it'd cost me in repairs and premium rises.

There's a movie in it, I reckon.
Offline Peabee

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1643 on: July 22, 2024, 03:00:34 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 22, 2024, 09:30:32 am
I don't have scary nightmares, I have awkward ones. Last night I had a small crash in a car park that was my fault and I knew it'd cost me in repairs and premium rises.

There's a movie in it, I reckon.

 ;D

I had a weird one the other night. I was in some glass building and Nigel Frottage was at the bar dressed as a horse jockey. I, and other people, were heckling him and calling him Frankie Dettori, then his bodyguards attacked us by firing lightning/electricity from their hands, so I escaped by flying away and smashing through the glass (at which point I saw I was dressed like Willy Wonka). I then flew around eating the tiles off chocolate houses, to the annoyance of the people living in them.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1644 on: July 22, 2024, 03:18:42 pm »
You guys are lucky. I dreamt I shat myself the other night. Woke up in a right panic because it felt quite believable. :lmao
Offline kavah

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1645 on: July 22, 2024, 03:38:56 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 22, 2024, 09:30:32 am
I don't have scary nightmares, I have awkward ones. Last night I had a small crash in a car park that was my fault and I knew it'd cost me in repairs and premium rises.

There's a movie in it, I reckon.

ha ha  ;D
Offline Elzar

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1646 on: July 22, 2024, 03:59:15 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 22, 2024, 09:30:32 am
I don't have scary nightmares, I have awkward ones. Last night I had a small crash in a car park that was my fault and I knew it'd cost me in repairs and premium rises.

There's a movie in it, I reckon.

I get these every now and then, dreams that are completely realistic, where you get slightly inconvenienced to create future work for yourself, and wake up not quite knowing if that happened in real life or not.

I'd prefer being chased by a half bear half shark, with lasers for eyes.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1647 on: July 22, 2024, 03:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 22, 2024, 03:00:34 pm
;D

I had a weird one the other night. I was in some glass building and Nigel Frottage was at the bar dressed as a horse jockey. I, and other people, were heckling him and calling him Frankie Dettori, then his bodyguards attacked us by firing lightning/electricity from their hands, so I escaped by flying away and smashing through the glass (at which point I saw I was dressed like Willy Wonka). I then flew around eating the tiles off chocolate houses, to the annoyance of the people living in them.

At what point did my first-ever crush, Veruca Salt, appear?
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1648 on: July 22, 2024, 08:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on July 22, 2024, 03:59:15 pm
I get these every now and then, dreams that are completely realistic, where you get slightly inconvenienced to create future work for yourself, and wake up not quite knowing if that happened in real life or not.

I'd prefer being chased by a half bear half shark, with lasers for eyes.

You say you dont like the realistic dreams, but then say you want a realistic dream. Youre a conundrum, Elz.
Offline Cormack Snr

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1649 on: July 24, 2024, 06:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  3, 2024, 01:59:56 pm
I've never known pants to be trousers unless it was on American TV/film.

Pants always means underpants. Just no need for the 'under' so always been pants.
You do surprise me Barney, since a kid it has always been school pants etc.
Even now I said to my wife today .. Where's me pants, meaning black jeans.
Are you from Liverpool..
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1650 on: July 24, 2024, 09:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on July 24, 2024, 06:43:17 pm
You do surprise me Barney, since a kid it has always been school pants etc.
Even now I said to my wife today .. Where's me pants, meaning black jeans.
Are you from Liverpool..
Kecks, regarding trousers/pants and jeans, they are just jeans to me.
Offline SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1651 on: July 24, 2024, 09:37:15 pm »
oh no - the "what do you call the garments you put your legs into" debate has resurfaced.   :lmao
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1652 on: July 24, 2024, 09:37:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 24, 2024, 09:37:15 pm
oh no - the "what do you call the garments you put your legs into" debate has resurfaced.   :lmao

whole thing is pants...
Offline SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1653 on: July 24, 2024, 09:39:20 pm »
my wife told me yesterday that there is a colour called "mink".  a shade of grey apparently.

reminds me of that tv commercial for paint with the young couple trying to decide what colour to use for the kitchen.  she says "white is such a challenging colour" as he looks on like she's talking Martian.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1654 on: July 25, 2024, 01:07:18 am »
B and Q have 15 shades of white, of course, by definition, only one of those is white, 14 of them are pretending to be white
Offline kesey

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1655 on: August 2, 2024, 11:29:39 pm »
People not knowing where West Derby is .
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1656 on: August 2, 2024, 11:36:48 pm »
Quote from: kesey on August  2, 2024, 11:29:39 pm
People not knowing where West Derby is .
I'm a bit like that with places such as Dovecot and Fairfield. If someone asked me to drive them to either I'd be stuck.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1657 on: August 3, 2024, 01:18:28 am »
Quote from: kesey on August  2, 2024, 11:29:39 pm
People not knowing where West Derby is .

Between central Derby and Ashbourne?
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1658 on: August 3, 2024, 10:53:07 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August  2, 2024, 11:36:48 pm
I'm a bit like that with places such as Dovecot and Fairfield. If someone asked me to drive them to either I'd be stuck.

I only know where Dovecot is because they had some grand baths there. My dad was a competitive swimmer as a lad and had swum there.

My family came from around Lodge Lane so Parly and Wavertree was home territory. Fairfield was a mysterious place, a bit like the mythical Hyde police station oft referred to in Life in Mars.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1659 on: August 3, 2024, 11:24:35 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August  3, 2024, 10:53:07 am
I only know where Dovecot is because they had some grand baths there. My dad was a competitive swimmer as a lad and had swum there.

My family came from around Lodge Lane so Parly and Wavertree was home territory. Fairfield was a mysterious place, a bit like the mythical Hyde police station oft referred to in Life in Mars.
I just remembered. Clubmoor is another area I'd have no idea how to get there or where it is exactly.

Being from the north end, the south end was probably less of a mystery to me than it could have been due to having an aunty who lived in Speke, near the airport. Our parents would take us there, so I got to see places like Calderstones as we drove through. I knew about Woolton through a man my mum knew. She was in hospital many years ago and was talking with another patient. She had no idea who he was, other than his first name. Anyway, they were talking about things they'd love to do, and my mum said she'd always wanted to travel in a Rolls Royce. He took my mum's address and arranged to come down to visit our family, seeing how well they both hit it off in hospital. So one day he turns up at our house ... in a Rolls Royce. Turns out he was a Judge who lived in Woolton. 😲 I still remember the reg plate of his car because it was a private one related to his work.

I think I don't know places such as Dovecot, Fairfield and. Clubmoor because I've never had to travel through them to get to other places, so they've never registered with me.

I didn't know much about Dingle either until I used to care for a guy with multiple sclerosis in Maghull. He was originally from Dingle, so he'd tell me all about it.
Offline kesey

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1660 on: August 4, 2024, 01:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August  2, 2024, 11:36:48 pm
I'm a bit like that with places such as Dovecot and Fairfield. If someone asked me to drive them to either I'd be stuck.

My tongue was in my cheek. I was on about people called it the West Derby Mosque when it is on West Derby road which is more town and Kensington.
Quote from: bradders1011 on August  3, 2024, 01:18:28 am
Between central Derby and Ashbourne?

 ;D

Offline kesey

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1661 on: August 4, 2024, 01:48:11 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August  3, 2024, 10:53:07 am
I only know where Dovecot is because they had some grand baths there. My dad was a competitive swimmer as a lad and had swum there.

My family came from around Lodge Lane so Parly and Wavertree was home territory. Fairfield was a mysterious place, a bit like the mythical Hyde police station oft referred to in Life in Mars.

He swum from the Dingle to Dovey ? 
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1662 on: August 4, 2024, 01:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 22, 2024, 03:18:42 pm
You guys are lucky. I dreamt I shat myself the other night. Woke up in a right panic because it felt quite believable. :lmao
Never give up Nick. Dreams can come true
Offline kesey

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1663 on: August 4, 2024, 02:29:54 pm »
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1664 on: August 4, 2024, 02:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August  3, 2024, 11:24:35 am
I just remembered. Clubmoor is another area I'd have no idea how to get there or where it is exactly.

Being from the north end, the south end was probably less of a mystery to me than it could have been due to having an aunty who lived in Speke, near the airport. Our parents would take us there, so I got to see places like Calderstones as we drove through. I knew about Woolton through a man my mum knew. She was in hospital many years ago and was talking with another patient. She had no idea who he was, other than his first name. Anyway, they were talking about things they'd love to do, and my mum said she'd always wanted to travel in a Rolls Royce. He took my mum's address and arranged to come down to visit our family, seeing how well they both hit it off in hospital. So one day he turns up at our house ... in a Rolls Royce. Turns out he was a Judge who lived in Woolton. 😲 I still remember the reg plate of his car because it was a private one related to his work.

I think I don't know places such as Dovecot, Fairfield and. Clubmoor because I've never had to travel through them to get to other places, so they've never registered with me.

I didn't know much about Dingle either until I used to care for a guy with multiple sclerosis in Maghull. He was originally from Dingle, so he'd tell me all about it.

Was it ERM1? :D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1665 on: August 4, 2024, 02:42:02 pm »
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1666 on: August 4, 2024, 02:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on August  4, 2024, 01:52:35 pm
Never give up Nick. Dreams can come true

Thanks Gabrielle. :D
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1667 on: August 5, 2024, 02:28:03 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August  4, 2024, 02:42:02 pm
:D

No, it wasn't Rex.

I missed him being a judge and feared it was JMLFXIT
Online TepidT2O

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 03:36:56 am »
Saw a gibbon at the zoo today.  It decided to go for shit when hanging from a branch.

The shit got stuck half way out, so he reached round, pulled the rest out and checked it at his mate.

Cuddly little fucker
