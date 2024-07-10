I only know where Dovecot is because they had some grand baths there. My dad was a competitive swimmer as a lad and had swum there.



My family came from around Lodge Lane so Parly and Wavertree was home territory. Fairfield was a mysterious place, a bit like the mythical Hyde police station oft referred to in Life in Mars.



I just remembered. Clubmoor is another area I'd have no idea how to get there or where it is exactly.Being from the north end, the south end was probably less of a mystery to me than it could have been due to having an aunty who lived in Speke, near the airport. Our parents would take us there, so I got to see places like Calderstones as we drove through. I knew about Woolton through a man my mum knew. She was in hospital many years ago and was talking with another patient. She had no idea who he was, other than his first name. Anyway, they were talking about things they'd love to do, and my mum said she'd always wanted to travel in a Rolls Royce. He took my mum's address and arranged to come down to visit our family, seeing how well they both hit it off in hospital. So one day he turns up at our house ... in a Rolls Royce. Turns out he was a Judge who lived in Woolton. 😲 I still remember the reg plate of his car because it was a private one related to his work.I think I don't know places such as Dovecot, Fairfield and. Clubmoor because I've never had to travel through them to get to other places, so they've never registered with me.I didn't know much about Dingle either until I used to care for a guy with multiple sclerosis in Maghull. He was originally from Dingle, so he'd tell me all about it.