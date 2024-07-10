I don't have scary nightmares, I have awkward ones. Last night I had a small crash in a car park that was my fault and I knew it'd cost me in repairs and premium rises.



There's a movie in it, I reckon.



I had a weird one the other night. I was in some glass building and Nigel Frottage was at the bar dressed as a horse jockey. I, and other people, were heckling him and calling him Frankie Dettori, then his bodyguards attacked us by firing lightning/electricity from their hands, so I escaped by flying away and smashing through the glass (at which point I saw I was dressed like Willy Wonka). I then flew around eating the tiles off chocolate houses, to the annoyance of the people living in them.