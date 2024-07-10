« previous next »
Things you find..weird

reddebs

Re: Things you find..weird
July 10, 2024, 05:51:42 pm
I've no idea what this apocalypse shit is all about so I don't get the joke but my sense of humour went missing at birth so maybe it's not a joke anyway 🤷

Aaaand now I've forgotten what the fuck I came in here to post about!!! 

Fuck sake, my mind is like a sieve 😔

SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
July 19, 2024, 02:17:30 pm
Crowdstrike in the news today - just saw their CEO on tv.

mid-50's guy with a haircut that TinTin would be proud of.  looks like an idiot.

not exactly confidence-inspiring you tit.
bradders1011

Re: Things you find..weird
July 22, 2024, 09:30:32 am
I don't have scary nightmares, I have awkward ones. Last night I had a small crash in a car park that was my fault and I knew it'd cost me in repairs and premium rises.

There's a movie in it, I reckon.
Peabee

Re: Things you find..weird
July 22, 2024, 03:00:34 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 22, 2024, 09:30:32 am
I don't have scary nightmares, I have awkward ones. Last night I had a small crash in a car park that was my fault and I knew it'd cost me in repairs and premium rises.

There's a movie in it, I reckon.

I had a weird one the other night. I was in some glass building and Nigel Frottage was at the bar dressed as a horse jockey. I, and other people, were heckling him and calling him Frankie Dettori, then his bodyguards attacked us by firing lightning/electricity from their hands, so I escaped by flying away and smashing through the glass (at which point I saw I was dressed like Willy Wonka). I then flew around eating the tiles off chocolate houses, to the annoyance of the people living in them.
Crosby Nick

Re: Things you find..weird
July 22, 2024, 03:18:42 pm
You guys are lucky. I dreamt I shat myself the other night. Woke up in a right panic because it felt quite believable. :lmao
kavah

Re: Things you find..weird
July 22, 2024, 03:38:56 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 22, 2024, 09:30:32 am
I don't have scary nightmares, I have awkward ones. Last night I had a small crash in a car park that was my fault and I knew it'd cost me in repairs and premium rises.

There's a movie in it, I reckon.

ha ha  ;D
Elzar

Re: Things you find..weird
July 22, 2024, 03:59:15 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 22, 2024, 09:30:32 am
I don't have scary nightmares, I have awkward ones. Last night I had a small crash in a car park that was my fault and I knew it'd cost me in repairs and premium rises.

There's a movie in it, I reckon.

I get these every now and then, dreams that are completely realistic, where you get slightly inconvenienced to create future work for yourself, and wake up not quite knowing if that happened in real life or not.

I'd prefer being chased by a half bear half shark, with lasers for eyes.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

afc tukrish

Re: Things you find..weird
July 22, 2024, 03:59:41 pm
Quote from: Peabee on July 22, 2024, 03:00:34 pm
;D

I had a weird one the other night. I was in some glass building and Nigel Frottage was at the bar dressed as a horse jockey. I, and other people, were heckling him and calling him Frankie Dettori, then his bodyguards attacked us by firing lightning/electricity from their hands, so I escaped by flying away and smashing through the glass (at which point I saw I was dressed like Willy Wonka). I then flew around eating the tiles off chocolate houses, to the annoyance of the people living in them.

At what point did my first-ever crush, Veruca Salt, appear?
Brian Blessed

Re: Things you find..weird
July 22, 2024, 08:15:01 pm
Quote from: Elzar on July 22, 2024, 03:59:15 pm
I get these every now and then, dreams that are completely realistic, where you get slightly inconvenienced to create future work for yourself, and wake up not quite knowing if that happened in real life or not.

I'd prefer being chased by a half bear half shark, with lasers for eyes.

You say you dont like the realistic dreams, but then say you want a realistic dream. Youre a conundrum, Elz.
Cormack Snr

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 06:43:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  3, 2024, 01:59:56 pm
I've never known pants to be trousers unless it was on American TV/film.

Pants always means underpants. Just no need for the 'under' so always been pants.
You do surprise me Barney, since a kid it has always been school pants etc.
Even now I said to my wife today .. Where's me pants, meaning black jeans.
Are you from Liverpool..
Terry de Niro

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 09:16:49 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 06:43:17 pm
You do surprise me Barney, since a kid it has always been school pants etc.
Even now I said to my wife today .. Where's me pants, meaning black jeans.
Are you from Liverpool..
Kecks, regarding trousers/pants and jeans, they are just jeans to me.
SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 09:37:15 pm
oh no - the "what do you call the garments you put your legs into" debate has resurfaced.   :lmao
afc tukrish

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 09:37:38 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:37:15 pm
oh no - the "what do you call the garments you put your legs into" debate has resurfaced.   :lmao

whole thing is pants...
SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 09:39:20 pm
my wife told me yesterday that there is a colour called "mink".  a shade of grey apparently.

reminds me of that tv commercial for paint with the young couple trying to decide what colour to use for the kitchen.  she says "white is such a challenging colour" as he looks on like she's talking Martian.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 01:07:18 am
B and Q have 15 shades of white, of course, by definition, only one of those is white, 14 of them are pretending to be white
