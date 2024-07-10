I don't have scary nightmares, I have awkward ones. Last night I had a small crash in a car park that was my fault and I knew it'd cost me in repairs and premium rises.There's a movie in it, I reckon.
Crosby Nick never fails.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I had a weird one the other night. I was in some glass building and Nigel Frottage was at the bar dressed as a horse jockey. I, and other people, were heckling him and calling him Frankie Dettori, then his bodyguards attacked us by firing lightning/electricity from their hands, so I escaped by flying away and smashing through the glass (at which point I saw I was dressed like Willy Wonka). I then flew around eating the tiles off chocolate houses, to the annoyance of the people living in them.
I get these every now and then, dreams that are completely realistic, where you get slightly inconvenienced to create future work for yourself, and wake up not quite knowing if that happened in real life or not. I'd prefer being chased by a half bear half shark, with lasers for eyes.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
I've never known pants to be trousers unless it was on American TV/film. Pants always means underpants. Just no need for the 'under' so always been pants.
You do surprise me Barney, since a kid it has always been school pants etc.Even now I said to my wife today .. Where's me pants, meaning black jeans.Are you from Liverpool..
oh no - the "what do you call the garments you put your legs into" debate has resurfaced.
