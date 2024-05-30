« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 67789 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,710
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1600 on: May 30, 2024, 06:29:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 30, 2024, 06:25:55 pm
Sandals (Sliders) and socks that kids wear today.
Prison chic.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,387
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1601 on: May 30, 2024, 06:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 30, 2024, 06:29:57 pm
Prison chic.
With tracksuits (like PSG one's). Youth of today are odd.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,026
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1602 on: May 30, 2024, 06:52:01 pm »
It used to be certain that sock + sandal = beard and real ale drinker

Now? Its so fucked up!!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1603 on: May 31, 2024, 08:17:21 am »
Growing up in a very Tory family where even if the candidates were two headed, green monsters just arrived from Mars they'd still be the best person for the job I find it weird in socialist circles that every word, gesture, appearance etc has to be so pure before they're considered worthy of our cross in the box.

It's no wonder the Tories find it so easy to win and stay in power.

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,955
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1604 on: May 31, 2024, 08:58:00 am »
Quote from: reddebs on May 31, 2024, 08:17:21 am
Growing up in a very Tory family where even if the candidates were two headed, green monsters just arrived from Mars they'd still be the best person for the job I find it weird in socialist circles that every word, gesture, appearance etc has to be so pure before they're considered worthy of our cross in the box.

It's no wonder the Tories find it so easy to win and stay in power.



It's like a lot of left leaning people just enjoy being in opposition and shouting at walls.

Just get the Tories out FFS :butt
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,929
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1605 on: May 31, 2024, 09:01:28 am »
Quote from: reddebs on May 31, 2024, 08:17:21 am
Growing up in a very Tory family where even if the candidates were two headed, green monsters just arrived from Mars they'd still be the best person for the job I find it weird in socialist circles that every word, gesture, appearance etc has to be so pure before they're considered worthy of our cross in the box.

It's no wonder the Tories find it so easy to win and stay in power.

The right seem happy to back any monster in search of power.

I have long felt the left just lack this ability to unify behind a candidate.

With Labour here, it's like they don't see the bigger picture. You'll get bogged down in factional fighting, distracting non-issues, distracting REAL issues...

Over the years I've sort of settled on it as, well, if you're a decent, moral person, you ARE going to fight for what you believe in. Whereas the odious right, they just want power, so they can stamp on our faces forever, power for the sake of power, none of that matters.

Get power first and worry about it later I reckon, when you're in a position to actually do something

Quote from: rob1966 on May 31, 2024, 08:58:00 am
It's like a lot of left leaning people just enjoy being in opposition and shouting at walls.

Just get the Tories out FFS :butt

yes plz
Nothing else matters
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,983
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 11:08:32 am »
Finding out that cornetto in Italian means croissant.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 11:23:54 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:08:32 am
Finding out that cornetto in Italian means croissant.
whereas the Italian for cornet is cornetta.

and the Italian for croissant is brioche.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,816
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 01:33:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 30, 2024, 06:52:01 pm
It used to be certain that sock + sandal = beard and real ale drinker
or teachers
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,816
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 01:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:08:32 am
Finding out that cornetto in Italian means croissant.
Wonder what it means in English
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,955
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 01:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:34:26 pm
Wonder what it means in English

Sausage
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,816
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 01:40:44 pm »
 ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 