I've had a cold since last Friday and it's easing off today. Was out and about yesterday and when I got home I got the smell of smoke in my nostrils. You know the smell of smoke from smoky coal fires that you'd smell especially around this time of year? When the weather turns colder and people start lighting fires again. Well that's what I'm smelling. Only there are no fires burning and there is no smell of smoke anywhere. I went outside to check and there's nothing there. I don't smell anything but fresh, clean air outside. But indoors I have this bloody smell in my nostrils! I changed my clothes, had a shower but it's still there. I can smell other smells but they're real: deodorant, lemons, scented candles, everything! But I still can smell smoky fires.



I looked it up and apparently there is a thing called Phantosmia or Olfactory Hallucinations. One of the causes is common colds. And it's supposed to leave once I recover. It's a really weird sensation and a not very nice one either. Just wondering if anyone of you have heard of it before.