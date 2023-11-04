I found out a couple weeks ago that I have something called 'aphantasia', where you don't really see images when you close your eyes and imagine things. Until now, and I am in my 30s, I just presumed people were like me in that they thought about things but saw no images when closing their eyes and imagining.



An example of this is if someone said "Imagine a ball on the table", most people can answer the questions; What colour is the ball? What kind of table and ball is it? What room is the ball in? Is there anyone in the room?



For me, I just thought about a ball on a table and it had absolutely no detail.



