Yeah, it should be law, they're quieter than their grandads, the milk float



milk floats were (are?) great. very distinctive sound from them.



They also have a very distinctive sound to them when they are crashed into a brick wall.Which I found out when I was about 10.The Milkman was talking to a customer and left his milk float unattended.A few of my mates dared me to get on it and drive it.It didn't end well for the milk float.