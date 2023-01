What I find really weird (and really annoying) is this sudden trend of people calling themselves 'auditors' and going to police stations, factories, places of work, and filming. Its all to get a reaction but its everywhere lately. They speak to people like shit, have a terrible attitude and poke a camera in their face.



I just can't get me head around why you'd do that?



It's been happening in the US for years, but I've noticed UK ones popping up on Youtube this last year. A lot of it seems linked to the 'Sovereign Citizen' type of person, who naturally assumes that all organisations and institutions are corrupt and often have it out for them, personally. Maybe they think they'll catch some evidence of misdeeds by hanging around with a camera?I have no idea what leads these people to do this, but they come up with important sounding channel names that often have 'news' in them. Lots of videos of them getting arrested though, but I guess as it's only trespassing they aren't held for long and have nothing else going on so carry on doing it.