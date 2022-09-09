« previous next »
Author Topic: Things you find..weird

Offline Crimson

Re: Things you find..weird
September 9, 2022, 09:28:38 am
Continuing the review-theme above...

I'm always dismayed by people posting reviews, only commenting on the delivery time of their item, not its fit or quality. That is irrelevant for me, particularly when I don't know the brand/exactly what I want and I sort on highest rated  :wanker
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Things you find..weird
September 9, 2022, 01:22:49 pm
People sobbing their eyes out over the queen, weird behaviour especially when you never knew her.

Weirdest one is the email we all received at work this morning "For anyone overcome with grief and want to have a chat, the bereavement team is on hand to help you through this difficult time" :o
Offline SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
September 9, 2022, 01:40:53 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September  9, 2022, 01:22:49 pm
People sobbing their eyes out over the queen, weird behaviour especially when you never knew her.

Weirdest one is the email we all received at work this morning "For anyone overcome with grief and want to have a chat, the bereavement team is on hand to help you through this difficult time" :o
well what do you expect, working for Snowflake Industries?
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: Things you find..weird
September 9, 2022, 03:42:31 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September  9, 2022, 01:22:49 pm
People sobbing their eyes out over the queen, weird behaviour especially when you never knew her.

Weirdest one is the email we all received at work this morning "For anyone overcome with grief and want to have a chat, the bereavement team is on hand to help you through this difficult time" :o

Times of mass mourning, or death of a high profiled person, even if you're not directly upset about the queen, can often trigger other sadness and grief within people. I don't think offering an already set up service is that weird, it's just part of being a decent employer and letting people know the service is available.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Things you find..weird
September 9, 2022, 05:11:32 pm
what an alley oop this was

Quote from: SvenJohansen on September  8, 2022, 06:46:12 pm
Coming home on the bus today and gazing out the window I saw a guy pulling a small cage on wheels with a very colourful parakeet or parrot in it. Just going about his business I suppose. Very weird but kind of cool too. I was exhausted so maybe I imagined it.

Quote from: SamLad on September  8, 2022, 08:01:16 pm
Maybe you dozed off and were dreaming of a cockatoo.

Quote from: Tesco tearaway on September  8, 2022, 09:17:11 pm
A woman goes to the Doctors because there's something wrong 'down there.'
The Doctor examines her and says... "Ah yes, there's something wrong with your averies."
"Don't you mean my ovaries?" She asked.
"No, I mean your averies; I can see you've had a cockatoo in there."

:lmao get this in the joke thread now
Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
Re: Things you find..weird
September 9, 2022, 05:15:36 pm
Quote from: Elzar on September  9, 2022, 03:42:31 pm
Times of mass mourning, or death of a high profiled person, even if you're not directly upset about the queen, can often trigger other sadness and grief within people. I don't think offering an already set up service is that weird, it's just part of being a decent employer and letting people know the service is available.

Yes - I lost my own Mum only a few weeks ago and I have been finding today really hard.  I'm sure I won't be alone in this.
Online tubby

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 11:28:06 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September  9, 2022, 01:22:49 pm
People sobbing their eyes out over the queen, weird behaviour especially when you never knew her.

Would you say the same to Liverpool fans sobbing when one of ours dies?
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 11:48:38 am
I dunno if it's young people or happy people or if it's me being the weirdo (probably all)

But easily 95% of the conversation of my colleagues that isn't work is food - always food, then it's TV shows

it's barely ever anything else - the Queen dying got one mention which is fair - you mention something on a different topic altogether and someone will go "I thought you said BLT!" "oh I love BLT" "I don't like bacon but I could go for a Subway" "no I'm Maccies, McFlurries are great"

does everything think about food this much? I mean I eat, I cook curries from scratch n did chilli yesterday

but if you post, say, five times in a week about lovin' McFlurries what does it say about you?
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 01:46:14 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:48:38 am
I dunno if it's young people or happy people or if it's me being the weirdo (probably all)

But easily 95% of the conversation of my colleagues that isn't work is food - always food, then it's TV shows

it's barely ever anything else - the Queen dying got one mention which is fair - you mention something on a different topic altogether and someone will go "I thought you said BLT!" "oh I love BLT" "I don't like bacon but I could go for a Subway" "no I'm Maccies, McFlurries are great"

does everything think about food this much? I mean I eat, I cook curries from scratch n did chilli yesterday

but if you post, say, five times in a week about lovin' McFlurries what does it say about you?

That you're a McFuckhead?
Offline oldman

Re: Things you find..weird
Yesterday at 02:59:58 pm
I find people who leave one star reviews for shops a bit weird

My wife has a teddy bear shop and someone left a one star review because she didn't find a bear to suit - looking at this woman's other reviews it seems she is a serial one star reviewer and has left dozens of them for various shops - she even left a one a star review for a service station ffs - said it was a soul less place - what the f*uck does she expect from a service station
Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 08:00:53 am
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 02:59:58 pm
I find people who leave one star reviews for shops a bit weird

My wife has a teddy bear shop and someone left a one star review because she didn't find a bear to suit - looking at this woman's other reviews it seems she is a serial one star reviewer and has left dozens of them for various shops - she even left a one a star review for a service station ffs - said it was a soul less place - what the f*uck does she expect from a service station




Yeah this kind of behaviour has a real impact on small business, a few 1 star reviews and the rating drops considerably, just because some Karen didnt like the colour scheme in the toilet or some such reason. Whatever happened to if you cant say anything nice dont say anything at all
Online KillieRed

Re: Things you find..weird
Today at 08:05:37 am
Those people have gone out of their way to do that. They must get some kind of buzz from it.
