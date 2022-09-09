I dunno if it's young people or happy people or if it's me being the weirdo (probably all)



But easily 95% of the conversation of my colleagues that isn't work is food - always food, then it's TV shows



it's barely ever anything else - the Queen dying got one mention which is fair - you mention something on a different topic altogether and someone will go "I thought you said BLT!" "oh I love BLT" "I don't like bacon but I could go for a Subway" "no I'm Maccies, McFlurries are great"



does everything think about food this much? I mean I eat, I cook curries from scratch n did chilli yesterday



but if you post, say, five times in a week about lovin' McFlurries what does it say about you?