« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 8692 times)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,595
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #240 on: August 18, 2022, 03:10:54 pm »
Here's one I recently come across: In the UK, distance signs on roads are in miles. But distance sings on footpaths/walking are in km. ???
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,390
  • Bam!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #241 on: August 18, 2022, 03:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on August 16, 2022, 12:45:46 pm
I find it weird that Edinburgh, on the east coast of Scotland, is actually situated further west than Liverpool.

There is lots of weird things like this when you actually look at maps and country sizes. The world is nothing like a normal flat map would have you believe.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #242 on: August 18, 2022, 03:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August 18, 2022, 03:12:55 pm
There is lots of weird things like this when you actually look at maps and country sizes. The world is nothing like a normal flat map would have you believe.

One I've always thought a bit wierd is if you are travelling from the Caribbean to the Pacific on the Panama canal you have to go in a south easterly direction.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #243 on: August 18, 2022, 03:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on August 17, 2022, 09:23:17 pm
I moved to Plymouth over twenty years ago and I always find it weird that although most of the blokes I work with support Argyle they all have a Prem team , how can you support two teams , weirdos  :duh :duh :duh

I get that to be fair - especially as the odds are that the team's paths won't cross.

There is a huge difference between being a fan(atic) of Argyle and supporting/following a Prem team - with how much of office/workplace chat is around football too you can be almost left out if you aren't up to date on the prem so eventually you will just have one that you prefer.

Pep era Barce and Klopp era Dortmund were a bit like that for me - Liverpool would always be my team but those two teams were so iconic that I couldn't help but appreciate them and want to keep on top of what they were doing in their own leagues.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,489
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #244 on: August 18, 2022, 03:48:50 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 18, 2022, 03:10:54 pm
Here's one I recently come across: In the UK, distance signs on roads are in miles. But distance sings on footpaths/walking are in km. ???
Really? Do you have a definite source for that?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,595
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #245 on: August 18, 2022, 05:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 18, 2022, 03:48:50 pm
Really? Do you have a definite source for that?

I don't know if its all of them, but I was recently in the Peak, and noticed the walking signpost was in km.


...just had a quick google, and apparently its down to the local authority. That is even more weird.

Here's an article from the UK metric society (didn't know that exists): https://ukma.org.uk/road-signage/metric-road-signs/
« Last Edit: August 18, 2022, 05:32:46 pm by redbyrdz »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #246 on: August 18, 2022, 05:55:40 pm »
I live in Yorkshire and I always find it weird when I see planes from LHR enroute to USA flying directly over my house. You'd think they would go West but the Earth curvature is strange
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #247 on: August 18, 2022, 05:59:39 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 18, 2022, 05:55:40 pm
I live in Yorkshire and I always find it weird when I see planes from LHR enroute to USA flying directly over my house. You'd think they would go West but the Earth curvature is strange

how on earth do you know where they going/coming from?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #248 on: August 18, 2022, 06:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August 18, 2022, 05:59:39 pm
how on earth do you know where they going/coming from?
Flightradar24
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,877
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #249 on: August 18, 2022, 08:27:04 pm »
The best app on the internet.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,489
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #250 on: August 18, 2022, 08:33:21 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 18, 2022, 05:24:24 pm
I don't know if its all of them, but I was recently in the Peak, and noticed the walking signpost was in km.


...just had a quick google, and apparently its down to the local authority. That is even more weird.

Here's an article from the UK metric society (didn't know that exists): https://ukma.org.uk/road-signage/metric-road-signs/
Thanks. A very measured article ;)

I'm comfortable with both miles and kilometers but never really stopped to think about where they are variously used
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,805
  • Overjoyed
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #251 on: August 18, 2022, 08:50:41 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 18, 2022, 05:55:40 pm
I live in Yorkshire and I always find it weird when I see planes from LHR enroute to USA flying directly over my house. You'd think they would go West but the Earth curvature is strange
Hence why the tragic Pan Am 103 flight from London to NY was downed over Lockerbie.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,316
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #252 on: August 18, 2022, 10:22:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on August 18, 2022, 08:50:41 pm
Hence why the tragic Pan Am 103 flight from London to NY was downed over Lockerbie.

I was going to post that.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,595
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #253 on: August 18, 2022, 10:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 18, 2022, 08:33:21 pm
Thanks. A very measured article ;)

I'm comfortable with both miles and kilometers but never really stopped to think about where they are variously used

Yep, there's a ton of examples if metric signs I didn't think of before.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #254 on: August 18, 2022, 11:03:29 pm »
iguys who wear necklaces.  any kind of necklaces.

I just don't get it -- 99.999999% of them (imo) look like idiots with them.
Logged

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,296
  • @sattapaal on Twitter
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #255 on: August 19, 2022, 02:44:49 pm »
Women who are single on dating apps, over 45 and looking to have babies.
Logged
Quote from: JohnWHenry
We will build and grow from within, buy prudently and cleverly and never again waste resources on inflated transfer fees and unrealistic wages. We have no fear of spending and competing with the very best but we will not overpay for players
Too late eh?

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,489
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #256 on: August 19, 2022, 03:10:16 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on August 19, 2022, 02:44:49 pm
Women who are single on dating apps, over 45 and looking to have babies.
Come on bro, don't judge. You don't know what their life stories and struggles might be

Never used a dating app, mind.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,296
  • @sattapaal on Twitter
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #257 on: August 19, 2022, 03:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 19, 2022, 03:10:16 pm
Come on bro, don't judge. You don't know what their life stories and struggles might be

Never used a dating app, mind.

True. I just find it weird. I usually talk to them anyway, if they are interested.
Logged
Quote from: JohnWHenry
We will build and grow from within, buy prudently and cleverly and never again waste resources on inflated transfer fees and unrealistic wages. We have no fear of spending and competing with the very best but we will not overpay for players
Too late eh?

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,485
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #258 on: August 19, 2022, 03:58:08 pm »


People who feel the need to put their countries flag up in their garden. Do they forget where they live sometimes?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,390
  • Bam!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #259 on: August 19, 2022, 03:58:46 pm »
Star signs. Never understood how they became so popular and why people believe the shite related to them. It's a load of rubbish in my opinion.

But I suppose that's just typical of a virgo like me.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,316
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #260 on: August 19, 2022, 04:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August 19, 2022, 03:58:46 pm
Star signs. Never understood how they became so popular and why people believe the shite related to them. It's a load of rubbish in my opinion.

But I suppose that's just typical of a virgo like me.

What an apt star sign you have.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,259
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #261 on: August 19, 2022, 06:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August 19, 2022, 03:58:46 pm
Star signs. Never understood how they became so popular and why people believe the shite related to them. It's a load of rubbish in my opinion.

But I suppose that's just typical of a virgo like me.

Yes, because human vanity seems to think that the stars and planets are only in the positions they are in in order to predict the futures of some primitive life on a spec of cosmic dust we call Earth.  ::)

I just don't really care if the Moon is in Uranus tonight.

As a Scorpio, I'm rather sceptical.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 10:39:54 am »
Men who don't eat!  What's all that about 🤷
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,571
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 11:16:38 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:39:54 am
Men who don't eat!  What's all that about 🤷
I find it bizarre the reasonable amount of people who just arent all that arsed about food in general. To some it is only eaten because they have to.

One of my exs wasnt quite like that but she didnt like virtually any food, only got joy from McDonalds and Dominos, that kind of junk food. I found it weird and she just generally wasnt that fussed about food. Its one of the great pleasures of life in my opinion.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 01:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:16:38 am
I find it bizarre the reasonable amount of people who just arent all that arsed about food in general. To some it is only eaten because they have to.

One of my exs wasnt quite like that but she didnt like virtually any food, only got joy from McDonalds and Dominos, that kind of junk food. I found it weird and she just generally wasnt that fussed about food. Its one of the great pleasures of life in my opinion.

We've got one of Paul's mates staying for the weekend and he's skin and bone haggered looking as he just doesn't eat. 

I'd cooked bacon and sausages on a bap for breakfast and he only ate half of it.  Even when we used to go to Silverstone for the Grand Prix he'd barely eat or drink.

He's done heavy, manual type jobs all his life and I've no idea how he has the energy to do anything.

As a family we've always been big foodies, it's a social thing for us so I do find it weird when others don't join in 🤷
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 01:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:16:38 am
I find it bizarre the reasonable amount of people who just arent all that arsed about food in general. To some it is only eaten because they have to.

One of my exs wasnt quite like that but she didnt like virtually any food, only got joy from McDonalds and Dominos, that kind of junk food. I found it weird and she just generally wasnt that fussed about food. Its one of the great pleasures of life in my opinion.
my wife really couldn't care less about eating. many days I have to remind her that it's mealtime and get an "oh, yeah I forgot" reply. food holds very little interest and it's purely eat to live not live to eat.

her mother was the same.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 01:43:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:33:44 pm
We've got one of Paul's mates staying for the weekend and he's skin and bone haggered looking as he just doesn't eat. 

I'd cooked bacon and sausages on a bap for breakfast and he only ate half of it.  Even when we used to go to Silverstone for the Grand Prix he'd barely eat or drink.

He's done heavy, manual type jobs all his life and I've no idea how he has the energy to do anything.

As a family we've always been big foodies, it's a social thing for us so I do find it weird when others don't join in 🤷

I'm cursed in that I'm really into food but I just don't have a big appetite. When eating out I always want to get a starter, main, sides etc but I just don't anymore because I know I won't finish it.

I empathise with the guy staying with you - I hate eating breakfast after getting up - at home I usually wait a couple of hours after getting up before eating. It's always really awkward staying with someone else because they go to all this effort to make a cooked breakfast and it really is a struggle to eat it, and it's impossible to just say no.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 01:45:30 pm »
player loans ....

one is loaning the guy, the other club is borrowing him. 

but people say "the club loaned [name]" to describe BOTH clubs involved.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 02:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:43:28 pm
I'm cursed in that I'm really into food but I just don't have a big appetite. When eating out I always want to get a starter, main, sides etc but I just don't anymore because I know I won't finish it.

I empathise with the guy staying with you - I hate eating breakfast after getting up - at home I usually wait a couple of hours after getting up before eating. It's always really awkward staying with someone else because they go to all this effort to make a cooked breakfast and it really is a struggle to eat it, and it's impossible to just say no.

I get that mate and I'm used to him being like it as I've known him for long enough and I did ask him if he wanted something.

I'm not a big eater, I'll have a starter and a pud rather than a main or just a main if we eat out.

My other weird thing of the day is how stupid so many people are when it comes to their own and a there's safety.

There's been an unusually high spate of near misses and RNLI rescues on the island.  Mainly kids on paddle boards or kayaks without bouyancy aids or lifejackets being taken out to sea on tides or strong winds.

There's been warnings all summer about the dangers on social media and on the beaches themselves but they're ignored.

Only yesterday a 4yr old on an inflatable and oblivious parents who were on the beach was rescued and when the coastguard tried to explain the dangers to the parents was told he'd have been ok and they shouldn't have stopped him having fun 😯
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,568
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 02:53:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:39:54 am
Men who don't eat!  What's all that about 🤷

When my missus goes on holiday with her mates, I quite often don't eat for 2 or 3 days.

Can't usually be arsed. Might plump for a big curry then tho
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 03:01:27 pm »
That standing on the beach, the horizon on the sea is only about 3 miles away.

I thought I saw Denmark once on a clear day looking out from Whitley Bay. Apparently not.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,568
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 03:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 03:01:27 pm
That standing on the beach, the horizon on the sea is only about 3 miles away.

I thought I saw Denmark once on a clear day looking out from Whitley Bay. Apparently not.

You can see way, way, way further if the conditions are right.

Refraction of some sort (Alan X put an explanation in the Gullsuckers thread recently)
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 03:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:20:08 pm
You can see way, way, way further if the conditions are right.

Refraction of some sort (Alan X put an explanation in the Gullsuckers thread recently)

Right. Thanks.

Perhaps it was Denmark !
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,253
  • kopite
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 03:26:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:39:54 am
Men who don't eat!  What's all that about 🤷

Haha..I eat because I have to, but I find the whole process a pain in the arse. Luckily on County Road, there is a Maccies a KFC and lots of burger /Pizza food outlets to choose from. I never use an oven, so if I fancy something different, I just buy a ready made meal for a quid from Iceland and chuck it into the microwave for 5 minutes.

My way, means very little shopping, no preparing or cooking food and hardly any washing up (other than my brekky plates after my weetabix and toast)

My Thai girlfriend is the opposite, she loves her food and is forever cooking. This means me getting dragged to Chung Wah in Town or down by Evertons new ground to Thai Pan to buy ton weights of sticky rice etc.

The flat constantly smells of hot chillies and other spicy stuff which actually takes my breath away, also she's leaves my spotless kitchen in a mess, and won't wash the dishes for hours, knowing I'll do them first to preserve my pristine kitchen!

However, she is nearly 20 years my junior....so I put up with it!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:36:09 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 04:06:40 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 03:26:39 pm
Haha..I eat because I have to, but I find the whole process a pain in the arse. Luckily on County Road, there is a Maccies a KFC and lots of burger /Pizza food outlets to choose from. I never use an oven, so if I fancy something different, I just buy a ready made meal for a quid from Iceland and chuck it into the microwave for 5 minutes.

My way, means very little shopping, no preparing or cooking food and hardly any washing up (other than my brekky plates after my weetabix and toast)

My Thai girlfriend is the opposite, she loves her food and is forever cooking. This means me getting dragged to Chung Wah in Town or down by Evertons new ground to Thai Pan to buy ton weights of sticky rice etc.

The flat constantly smells of hot chillies and other spicy stuff which actually takes my breath away, also she's leaves my spotless kitchen in a mess, and won't wash the dishes for hours, knowing I'll do them first to preserve my pristine kitchen!

However, she is nearly 20 years my junior....so I put up with it!

Isn't that more to with the planning, shopping, prepping and cooking rather than eating though?

Fair play to your missus too but I agree, the chef never cleans down although I've no idea why her age should be mentioned 🤷
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,316
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #275 on: Yesterday at 04:10:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:06:40 pm
Isn't that more to with the planning, shopping, prepping and cooking rather than eating though?

Fair play to your missus too but I agree, the chef never cleans down although I've no idea why her age should be mentioned 🤷

Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #276 on: Today at 12:08:59 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 03:26:39 pm
Haha..I eat because I have to, but I find the whole process a pain in the arse. Luckily on County Road, there is a Maccies a KFC and lots of burger /Pizza food outlets to choose from. I never use an oven, so if I fancy something different, I just buy a ready made meal for a quid from Iceland and chuck it into the microwave for 5 minutes.

My way, means very little shopping, no preparing or cooking food and hardly any washing up (other than my brekky plates after my weetabix and toast)


No offence intended, but it also sounds like your way means that you have a pretty awful diet! You should try your best to clean that shit up.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,448
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #277 on: Today at 01:55:27 am »
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 03:01:27 pm
That standing on the beach, the horizon on the sea is only about 3 miles away.

I thought I saw Denmark once on a clear day looking out from Whitley Bay. Apparently not.

From about 15 feet away from my front door, I can see Scotland if the conditions are right. Not sure on the distance but I guess about 50 miles or so.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • Klopptimist
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #278 on: Today at 02:47:36 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:55:27 am
From about 15 feet away from my front door, I can see Scotland if the conditions are right. Not sure on the distance but I guess about 50 miles or so.

I can see Scotland out of every window here. Can't get away from it:



Basically what Fife is like 24/7.

Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 03:26:39 pm
However, she is nearly 20 years my junior....so I put up with it!

She sounds like a lucky lady!
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,253
  • kopite
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #279 on: Today at 04:58:32 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:10:25 pm


Haha...good one, anything to see a Partrige clip, even if it is at my expense!

Regarding my poor diet I have tried to improve it and cut down on the crap but end up just going back to my old ways. I worked permanent nights for 25 years and I think it stemmed from that, I ate junk food in the night, slept all day and never got iinto the routine of eating a balanced diet.

I have tried eating more greens on doctors orders lately though, I was due a total knee replacement op earlier this year, but it was delayed due to a lack of folic acid in my system. So I have made the effort to eat more green veg etc to get the levels of folic acid up.







« Last Edit: Today at 05:13:48 am by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 