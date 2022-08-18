I'm cursed in that I'm really into food but I just don't have a big appetite. When eating out I always want to get a starter, main, sides etc but I just don't anymore because I know I won't finish it.



I empathise with the guy staying with you - I hate eating breakfast after getting up - at home I usually wait a couple of hours after getting up before eating. It's always really awkward staying with someone else because they go to all this effort to make a cooked breakfast and it really is a struggle to eat it, and it's impossible to just say no.



I get that mate and I'm used to him being like it as I've known him for long enough and I did ask him if he wanted something.I'm not a big eater, I'll have a starter and a pud rather than a main or just a main if we eat out.My other weird thing of the day is how stupid so many people are when it comes to their own and a there's safety.There's been an unusually high spate of near misses and RNLI rescues on the island. Mainly kids on paddle boards or kayaks without bouyancy aids or lifejackets being taken out to sea on tides or strong winds.There's been warnings all summer about the dangers on social media and on the beaches themselves but they're ignored.Only yesterday a 4yr old on an inflatable and oblivious parents who were on the beach was rescued and when the coastguard tried to explain the dangers to the parents was told he'd have been ok and they shouldn't have stopped him having fun 😯