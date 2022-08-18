Men who don't eat! What's all that about 🤷
Haha..I eat because I have to, but I find the whole process a pain in the arse. Luckily on County Road, there is a Maccies a KFC and lots of burger /Pizza food outlets to choose from. I never use an oven, so if I fancy something different, I just buy a ready made meal for a quid from Iceland and chuck it into the microwave for 5 minutes.
My way, means very little shopping, no preparing or cooking food and hardly any washing up (other than my brekky plates after my weetabix and toast)
My Thai girlfriend is the opposite, she loves her food and is forever cooking. This means me getting dragged to Chung Wah in Town or down by Evertons new ground to Thai Pan to buy ton weights of sticky rice etc.
The flat constantly smells of hot chillies and other spicy stuff which actually takes my breath away, also she's leaves my spotless kitchen in a mess, and won't wash the dishes for hours, knowing I'll do them first to preserve my pristine kitchen!
However, she is nearly 20 years my junior....so I put up with it!