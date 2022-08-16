I moved to Plymouth over twenty years ago and I always find it weird that although most of the blokes I work with support Argyle they all have a Prem team , how can you support two teams , weirdos



I get that to be fair - especially as the odds are that the team's paths won't cross.There is a huge difference between being a fan(atic) of Argyle and supporting/following a Prem team - with how much of office/workplace chat is around football too you can be almost left out if you aren't up to date on the prem so eventually you will just have one that you prefer.Pep era Barce and Klopp era Dortmund were a bit like that for me - Liverpool would always be my team but those two teams were so iconic that I couldn't help but appreciate them and want to keep on top of what they were doing in their own leagues.