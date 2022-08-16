« previous next »
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #240 on: Today at 03:10:54 pm »
Here's one I recently come across: In the UK, distance signs on roads are in miles. But distance sings on footpaths/walking are in km. ???
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #241 on: Today at 03:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on August 16, 2022, 12:45:46 pm
I find it weird that Edinburgh, on the east coast of Scotland, is actually situated further west than Liverpool.

There is lots of weird things like this when you actually look at maps and country sizes. The world is nothing like a normal flat map would have you believe.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #242 on: Today at 03:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:12:55 pm
There is lots of weird things like this when you actually look at maps and country sizes. The world is nothing like a normal flat map would have you believe.

One I've always thought a bit wierd is if you are travelling from the Caribbean to the Pacific on the Panama canal you have to go in a south easterly direction.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #243 on: Today at 03:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 09:23:17 pm
I moved to Plymouth over twenty years ago and I always find it weird that although most of the blokes I work with support Argyle they all have a Prem team , how can you support two teams , weirdos  :duh :duh :duh

I get that to be fair - especially as the odds are that the team's paths won't cross.

There is a huge difference between being a fan(atic) of Argyle and supporting/following a Prem team - with how much of office/workplace chat is around football too you can be almost left out if you aren't up to date on the prem so eventually you will just have one that you prefer.

Pep era Barce and Klopp era Dortmund were a bit like that for me - Liverpool would always be my team but those two teams were so iconic that I couldn't help but appreciate them and want to keep on top of what they were doing in their own leagues.
Re: Things you find..weird
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:10:54 pm
Here's one I recently come across: In the UK, distance signs on roads are in miles. But distance sings on footpaths/walking are in km. ???
Really? Do you have a definite source for that?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:48:50 pm
Really? Do you have a definite source for that?

I don't know if its all of them, but I was recently in the Peak, and noticed the walking signpost was in km.


...just had a quick google, and apparently its down to the local authority. That is even more weird.

Here's an article from the UK metric society (didn't know that exists): https://ukma.org.uk/road-signage/metric-road-signs/
« Last Edit: Today at 05:32:46 pm by redbyrdz »
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Things you find..weird
I live in Yorkshire and I always find it weird when I see planes from LHR enroute to USA flying directly over my house. You'd think they would go West but the Earth curvature is strange
Re: Things you find..weird
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 05:55:40 pm
I live in Yorkshire and I always find it weird when I see planes from LHR enroute to USA flying directly over my house. You'd think they would go West but the Earth curvature is strange

how on earth do you know where they going/coming from?
Re: Things you find..weird
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:59:39 pm
how on earth do you know where they going/coming from?
Flightradar24
