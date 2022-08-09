« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things you find..weird  (Read 7695 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #200 on: August 9, 2022, 05:02:33 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  8, 2022, 09:02:58 pm
Americans using fahrenheit and the MM/DD/YYYY format. Will always puzzle and annoy me at the same time.


I still have brain farts on the month/day thing!
Logged

Offline carl123uk

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
  • @CarlLFC5
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #201 on: August 9, 2022, 06:07:43 pm »
Gender reveals

Stag do's who have a dwarf handcuffed to the groom
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,850
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #202 on: August 9, 2022, 06:10:48 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on August  9, 2022, 06:07:43 pm
Gender reveals

Stag do's who have a dwarf handcuffed to the groom

Over weight girls on a hen do with a blow up doll.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #203 on: August 9, 2022, 06:15:56 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on August  9, 2022, 06:07:43 pm
Stag do's who have a dwarf handcuffed to the groom
jesus christ.  that happens???
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,385
  • Never Forget
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #204 on: August 9, 2022, 07:51:23 pm »
pineapple on pizza. weirdos.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #205 on: August 9, 2022, 07:59:45 pm »
Ham, pineapple and jalapeno makes a great pizza. Sweet, salty, spicy - it's like there's a party in my mouth and everyone's invited.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,778
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #206 on: August 9, 2022, 08:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August  9, 2022, 07:59:45 pm
Ham, pineapple and jalapeno makes a great pizza. Sweet, salty, spicy - it's like there's a party in my mouth and everyone's invited.

I'll politely decline the invite.

You've somehow managed to make the ham & pineapple pizza even more weird.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #207 on: August 9, 2022, 09:28:16 pm »
People who find having pineapple on a pizza, which is the best topping a pizza can have, weird.

I've tried banana a few times as well. Not quite as good but it still works.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,815
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #208 on: August 9, 2022, 09:47:31 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on August  9, 2022, 06:07:43 pm
Gender reveals


Oh God, this. I'm also not keen on people announcing their baby's name when it's barely the size of a bean. Maybe I am just old, it seems a fairly recent thing but I just feel a bit weird and superstitious about stuff like that. Waiting till it's born is just fine.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,588
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #209 on: August 10, 2022, 12:31:36 pm »
People that want to have their lunch break indoors on a nice summer day like this.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,200
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #210 on: August 10, 2022, 12:33:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August  9, 2022, 09:47:31 pm
Oh God, this. I'm also not keen on people announcing their baby's name when it's barely the size of a bean. Maybe I am just old, it seems a fairly recent thing but I just feel a bit weird and superstitious about stuff like that. Waiting till it's born is just fine.

Fleur Ananda Joy didn't have a name until she was three weeks old.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,604
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #211 on: August 10, 2022, 10:44:23 pm »
Quote from: kesey on August 10, 2022, 12:33:24 pm
Fleur Ananda Joy didn't have a name until she was three weeks old.
I find it weird that I haven't seen you post for ages  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
  • Klopptimist
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #212 on: August 10, 2022, 11:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August  9, 2022, 07:59:45 pm
Ham, pineapple and jalapeno makes a great pizza. Sweet, salty, spicy - it's like there's a party in my mouth and everyone's invited.

Papa Johns (I'm not proud) recently had a pizza called the Bee Sting, which had peperoni, small hot chilli peppers and honey. I added pineapple to that.

And on a similar theme, you can put pineapple in chilli, which I started doing after finding this:

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #213 on: August 11, 2022, 03:32:13 am »
Quote from: Riquende on August 10, 2022, 11:32:57 pm
Papa Johns (I'm not proud) recently had a pizza called the Bee Sting, which had peperoni, small hot chilli peppers and honey. I added pineapple to that.

And on a similar theme, you can put pineapple in chilli, which I started doing after finding this:


Is that made by Diaz's nan?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,200
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #214 on: August 11, 2022, 12:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on August 10, 2022, 10:44:23 pm
I find it weird that I haven't seen you post for ages  :wave

I posted in the Paris thread about a week ago  ;)
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #215 on: August 12, 2022, 09:57:31 am »
At work when people stay sitting at their desks for their lunch. Especially when its lovely weather. Ill concede sometimes Im bad for not taking a proper lunch break but I usually try and walk down to the docks or at least into town to get a chore done on lunch. Though I appreciate many dont get a paid lunch hour, we do at my company. Why sit there for 8 hours straight where the only movement you do is to piss or get your lunch from the fridge.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,396
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #216 on: August 13, 2022, 05:01:06 pm »
People watching Abu Dhabi's games and getting depressed over the result. Especially on a day like this, very weird behaviour.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,396
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #217 on: August 13, 2022, 05:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 12, 2022, 09:57:31 am
At work when people stay sitting at their desks for their lunch. Especially when its lovely weather. Ill concede sometimes Im bad for not taking a proper lunch break but I usually try and walk down to the docks or at least into town to get a chore done on lunch. Though I appreciate many dont get a paid lunch hour, we do at my company. Why sit there for 8 hours straight where the only movement you do is to piss or get your lunch from the fridge.
Ha used to get this at my last job. I'd go out for lunch every day without fail and my co-worker would ask "what's weather like out" then proceed to sit on his arse all day.

Also people who stay behind every single day after work. Presumably to give the impression they're really dedicated to their job.
« Last Edit: August 13, 2022, 06:50:00 pm by I've been a good boy. »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,002
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #218 on: August 13, 2022, 05:13:06 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  9, 2022, 12:05:20 pm
I much prefer to see men in slider type sandals with shorts than socks and trainers.....that's just weird although trainers without socks or the ones you can't see is ok. 

Black socks halfway up the calf with shorts and trainers is just 🤮

BLACK socks with trainers?

no wonder these people ain't in science for a living

you can get nice low-scooped white ankle socks for low trainers that meet the trainer line - not "up the calf", no, just for the interior

I mean if you're looking at - haha - footballers for "style" you're dangerously subversive anyway and should be locked up as you're a clone. Love our Mo etc. but get some fucking priorities

people are bad with feet though.

one thing I saw today, three pals - two of these lads dressed IDENTICAL. not a kit, just like.. same shitty textured Tesco Extra tee or whatever, shorts matched, same shoes - if you're fuckin that's alright but you still don't have to match?


wtf??? fuckin losers - so scared to not fit in waaaaaaaaaah sniffle booohooo awwwww diddums fuckin planks. Those are my enemy - STYLE, deep breath now folks, EXISTS

dressin like your mate - fuck off, even bridesmaids hate doin this
« Last Edit: August 13, 2022, 05:17:11 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,588
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #219 on: August 13, 2022, 05:54:48 pm »
Maybe they were twins and have always had 241 offers on clothes.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,604
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #220 on: August 13, 2022, 10:29:14 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 13, 2022, 05:13:06 pm
BLACK socks with trainers?

no wonder these people ain't in science for a living

you can get nice low-scooped white ankle socks for low trainers that meet the trainer line - not "up the calf", no, just for the interior

I mean if you're looking at - haha - footballers for "style" you're dangerously subversive anyway and should be locked up as you're a clone. Love our Mo etc. but get some fucking priorities

people are bad with feet though.

one thing I saw today, three pals - two of these lads dressed IDENTICAL. not a kit, just like.. same shitty textured Tesco Extra tee or whatever, shorts matched, same shoes - if you're fuckin that's alright but you still don't have to match?


wtf??? fuckin losers - so scared to not fit in waaaaaaaaaah sniffle booohooo awwwww diddums fuckin planks. Those are my enemy - STYLE, deep breath now folks, EXISTS

dressin like your mate - fuck off, even bridesmaids hate doin this
Our crew all dressed the same...
Black 3 stripe Adidas trainers, black drainpipe jeans, black Harrington jackets... Fuck everyone who didn't  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #221 on: August 15, 2022, 01:23:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 13, 2022, 05:13:06 pm
BLACK socks with trainers?

no wonder these people ain't in science for a living

you can get nice low-scooped white ankle socks for low trainers that meet the trainer line - not "up the calf", no, just for the interior

I mean if you're looking at - haha - footballers for "style" you're dangerously subversive anyway and should be locked up as you're a clone. Love our Mo etc. but get some fucking priorities

people are bad with feet though.

one thing I saw today, three pals - two of these lads dressed IDENTICAL. not a kit, just like.. same shitty textured Tesco Extra tee or whatever, shorts matched, same shoes - if you're fuckin that's alright but you still don't have to match?


wtf??? fuckin losers - so scared to not fit in waaaaaaaaaah sniffle booohooo awwwww diddums fuckin planks. Those are my enemy - STYLE, deep breath now folks, EXISTS

dressin like your mate - fuck off, even bridesmaids hate doin this

Agreed on all counts - and while we are talking socks, people who wear white ones with dress shoes!

I don't get the sock halfway up the calf thing either and you can bet a pound to a penny they will have a roadman bag to go along with it.

These are the weirdos who would go abroad on holiday and all they want for dinner is chicken and chips washing down with a pint of Carling.

Take it one step worse and you see people hanging around all wearing the same outfit but in different colours - look like the god damn Power Rangers in that shit
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #222 on: August 15, 2022, 05:56:40 pm »
Must say I've never really considered that there might be a grammar of socks. This will need some thought...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,588
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #223 on: August 15, 2022, 06:26:59 pm »
I actually find people who wear white socks weird. Same as white trainers. They just look dirty very quickly.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,485
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #224 on: August 15, 2022, 06:31:04 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 15, 2022, 06:26:59 pm
I actually find people who wear white socks weird. Same as white trainers. They just look dirty very quickly.
You can, you know, wash them.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,485
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #225 on: August 15, 2022, 06:31:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 15, 2022, 06:31:04 pm
You can, you know, wash them.

Showering is a good thing...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,588
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #226 on: August 15, 2022, 06:40:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 15, 2022, 06:31:04 pm
You can, you know, wash them.

Yes, but you still see any bit of dirt instantely. Darker colours are just easier.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,385
  • Never Forget
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #227 on: August 15, 2022, 06:42:26 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  8, 2022, 09:02:58 pm
Americans using fahrenheit and the MM/DD/YYYY format. Will always puzzle and annoy me at the same time.

whats weird is that I like Farenheit for when it warm, thinking that 70's and 80's is a nice day

but for cold I like centigrade with everything referenced to 0C
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,850
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #228 on: August 15, 2022, 06:46:40 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 15, 2022, 06:40:20 pm
Yes, but you still see any bit of dirt instantely. Darker colours are just easier.

Even when washed you just get a shade of grey, not pristine white.

You could always blanco them.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blanco_(compound)
Logged

Online Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 12:45:46 pm »
I find it weird that Edinburgh, on the east coast of Scotland, is actually situated further west than Liverpool.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 01:56:28 pm »
I find it weird that many people have a hard time believeing that Windsor, the closest Canadian city to Detroit, is actually south of Detroit.
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #231 on: Today at 09:23:17 pm »
I moved to Plymouth over twenty years ago and I always find it weird that although most of the blokes I work with support Argyle they all have a Prem team , how can you support two teams , weirdos  :duh :duh :duh
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #232 on: Today at 10:10:12 pm »
Diego Maradona has never won the Ballon D'or.

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 