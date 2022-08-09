« previous next »
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #200 on: August 9, 2022, 05:02:33 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  8, 2022, 09:02:58 pm
Americans using fahrenheit and the MM/DD/YYYY format. Will always puzzle and annoy me at the same time.


I still have brain farts on the month/day thing!
Offline carl123uk

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #201 on: August 9, 2022, 06:07:43 pm »
Gender reveals

Stag do's who have a dwarf handcuffed to the groom
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #202 on: August 9, 2022, 06:10:48 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on August  9, 2022, 06:07:43 pm
Gender reveals

Stag do's who have a dwarf handcuffed to the groom

Over weight girls on a hen do with a blow up doll.
Offline SamLad

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #203 on: August 9, 2022, 06:15:56 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on August  9, 2022, 06:07:43 pm
Stag do's who have a dwarf handcuffed to the groom
jesus christ.  that happens???
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #204 on: August 9, 2022, 07:51:23 pm »
pineapple on pizza. weirdos.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #205 on: August 9, 2022, 07:59:45 pm »
Ham, pineapple and jalapeno makes a great pizza. Sweet, salty, spicy - it's like there's a party in my mouth and everyone's invited.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #206 on: August 9, 2022, 08:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August  9, 2022, 07:59:45 pm
Ham, pineapple and jalapeno makes a great pizza. Sweet, salty, spicy - it's like there's a party in my mouth and everyone's invited.

I'll politely decline the invite.

You've somehow managed to make the ham & pineapple pizza even more weird.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #207 on: August 9, 2022, 09:28:16 pm »
People who find having pineapple on a pizza, which is the best topping a pizza can have, weird.

I've tried banana a few times as well. Not quite as good but it still works.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #208 on: August 9, 2022, 09:47:31 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on August  9, 2022, 06:07:43 pm
Gender reveals


Oh God, this. I'm also not keen on people announcing their baby's name when it's barely the size of a bean. Maybe I am just old, it seems a fairly recent thing but I just feel a bit weird and superstitious about stuff like that. Waiting till it's born is just fine.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline redbyrdz

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 12:31:36 pm »
People that want to have their lunch break indoors on a nice summer day like this.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline kesey

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 12:33:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August  9, 2022, 09:47:31 pm
Oh God, this. I'm also not keen on people announcing their baby's name when it's barely the size of a bean. Maybe I am just old, it seems a fairly recent thing but I just feel a bit weird and superstitious about stuff like that. Waiting till it's born is just fine.

Fleur Ananda Joy didn't have a name until she was three weeks old.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 12:33:24 pm
Fleur Ananda Joy didn't have a name until she was three weeks old.
I find it weird that I haven't seen you post for ages  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Riquende

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August  9, 2022, 07:59:45 pm
Ham, pineapple and jalapeno makes a great pizza. Sweet, salty, spicy - it's like there's a party in my mouth and everyone's invited.

Papa Johns (I'm not proud) recently had a pizza called the Bee Sting, which had peperoni, small hot chilli peppers and honey. I added pineapple to that.

And on a similar theme, you can put pineapple in chilli, which I started doing after finding this:

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Ghost Town

Re: Things you find..weird
« Reply #213 on: Today at 03:32:13 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:32:57 pm
Papa Johns (I'm not proud) recently had a pizza called the Bee Sting, which had peperoni, small hot chilli peppers and honey. I added pineapple to that.

And on a similar theme, you can put pineapple in chilli, which I started doing after finding this:


Is that made by Diaz's nan?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
