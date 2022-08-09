Americans using fahrenheit and the MM/DD/YYYY format. Will always puzzle and annoy me at the same time.
Gender revealsStag do's who have a dwarf handcuffed to the groom
Ham, pineapple and jalapeno makes a great pizza. Sweet, salty, spicy - it's like there's a party in my mouth and everyone's invited.
Gender reveals
Oh God, this. I'm also not keen on people announcing their baby's name when it's barely the size of a bean. Maybe I am just old, it seems a fairly recent thing but I just feel a bit weird and superstitious about stuff like that. Waiting till it's born is just fine.
Fleur Ananda Joy didn't have a name until she was three weeks old.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Papa Johns (I'm not proud) recently had a pizza called the Bee Sting, which had peperoni, small hot chilli peppers and honey. I added pineapple to that.And on a similar theme, you can put pineapple in chilli, which I started doing after finding this:
