Things you find..weird

Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #80 on: Today at 03:20:51 pm
People wearing jeans in the gym. Been one a day recently and it's so fucking weird.

On the urinal thing that's actually me although I agree it's weird. Basically when I was about 12/13 I had what I can only describe as urinal anxiety stood in between a couple of people and couldn't go, even though I was absolutely desperate, which led to serious bladder discomfort! Ever since then I've developed a mental block and still struggle to do it now, so I don't bother trying anymore and just wait for a cubicle.
Re: Things you find..weird
Reply #81 on: Today at 03:25:54 pm
I am in the boozer section on RAWK all the time, and I can't pin down what rob1966 does for a living. I have seen him talk about driving, doing techy computer work, and more. Proper weird, I reckon there is 6 people using his account.  ;D
