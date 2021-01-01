People wearing jeans in the gym. Been one a day recently and it's so fucking weird.



On the urinal thing that's actually me although I agree it's weird. Basically when I was about 12/13 I had what I can only describe as urinal anxiety stood in between a couple of people and couldn't go, even though I was absolutely desperate, which led to serious bladder discomfort! Ever since then I've developed a mental block and still struggle to do it now, so I don't bother trying anymore and just wait for a cubicle.