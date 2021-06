Workaholics. Guy at my last job regularly did 50/60 hours overtime each month, for me that's insanity. Live your life a little instead of being a slave for some corporate c*nts who don't even know you work for them. Reminds me of my nephew who's 16 but works pretty much every evening on top on going to college all day which means we rarely see him now.



Also people who take their job too seriously to the point they start checking emails on weekends and can sometimes be found online at 10pm.