Really enjoyed Time - acting was incredible.



On the Graham issue, I think there has been some context offered regarding the photo in question when he's holding something to do with The Sun.



It might have been his wife or someone else close to him who provided a statement explaining what happened. According to the version of events that was provided, it was quick photo opportunity where Graham was asked to hold up something. There was no real self-promotion of anything or financial gain involved. Apparently he's sorry for the upset it caused as it was inadvertent.



My personal take on this stuff is that it's mostly distracting to the core business of the issues around Hillsborough, 'The Truth' and subsequent injustices that are still 'in play'.



If you want to black ball Graham for the rest of his life, then that's absolutely fair enough. I think it's a total sideshow.