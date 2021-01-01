Anyone?



Cant see it mentioned in here so apologies if Ive missed it but it has to be one of Jimmy McGoverns most powerful productions. Had me and the missus in tears on occasion.



Three part series on BBC1 set in a prison near Merseyside, with Stephen Graham as a senior prison warden and Sean Bean as teacher locked up for the first time for killing someone while drunk in charge of a car.



Brilliant acting across the piece, with some really talented young scouse lads shining - with no punches pulled literally.