Anyone?
Cant see it mentioned in here so apologies if Ive missed it but it has to be one of Jimmy McGoverns most powerful productions. Had me and the missus in tears on occasion.
Three part series on BBC1 set in a prison near Merseyside, with Stephen Graham as a senior prison warden and Sean Bean as teacher locked up for the first time for killing someone while drunk in charge of a car.
Brilliant acting across the piece, with some really talented young scouse lads shining - with no punches pulled
literally.