Topic: Time

Lord Roger Hunt

Time
Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm
Anyone?

Cant see it mentioned in here so apologies if Ive missed it but it has to be one of Jimmy McGoverns most powerful productions. Had me and the missus in tears on occasion.

Three part series on BBC1 set in a prison near Merseyside, with Stephen Graham as a senior prison warden and Sean Bean as teacher locked up for the first time for killing someone while drunk in charge of a car.

Brilliant acting across the piece, with some really talented young scouse lads shining - with no punches pulledliterally.
Just Elmo?

Re: Time
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:38:00 pm
Just finished it tonight. Thought it was excellent, though a tough watch at times.

Spoiler
When the pool ball scene happened, I thought here we go again, Sean Bean failing to survive to the end again.  ;D
Lord Roger Hunt

Re: Time
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:42:54 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:38:00 pm
Just finished it tonight. Thought it was excellent, though a tough watch at times.

Spoiler
When the pool ball scene happened, I thought here we go again, Sean Bean failing to survive to the end again.  ;D
Yep - had to blink away the tears during his Mums speech at the funeral - brilliant writing by McGovern.
AlphaDelta

Re: Time
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:09:23 pm
Just finished the second episode, will finish the third tomorrow. Outstanding, credit where due there is some powerful acting in this.
Red_Mist

Re: Time
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:11:54 am
Watched the first one last night after seeing Stephen interviewed on bbc breakfast (hes such a nice fella btw). Yes, agreed, brilliantly acted and feels terrifyingly realistic.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Time
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:33:57 am
I watched the first on Sunday and then the other two on iPlayer on Monday. Enjoyed it.
AndyMuller

Re: Time
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:03:29 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:11:54 am
Watched the first one last night after seeing Stephen interviewed on bbc breakfast (hes such a nice fella btw). Yes, agreed, brilliantly acted and feels terrifyingly realistic.

He may be but I dont ever remember him apologising for working with the rag.
