Oof. Good players but the shape of Trend's team is ugly as sin. A number 10 in central midfield and two attacking wingers in the full back positions mean that team is being picked off on the break again and again. Just imagine a three-man defence featuring Philippe Mexes against a Pele/Best/Cubillas/De Bruyne front four. Neither of Cruyff or Drogba either played in a front two either, but that's a minor complaint in comparison.



You need to brush up on your 3-5-2 tactics. The 32 is a formation used to win the battle in the middle of the park while also putting pressure on your CB's with Cruyff/Drogba for immediate retaliation.And as far as labeling Dzajic and Heighway to be "in the fullback position", you make an error. They are playing a deeper wide midfield role, trying to pin other teams in the attacking third, but recovering to a deeper position. Dzajic is more of threat going forward so he becomes someone we release the ball to on the left side higher frequently than the workhorse Heighway - who can play all of the right sided flank, (high, deep, or low). So, there's that mischaracterization.And the criticism of Drogba and Cruyff not playing in a two is weak. The formation (stagnant one time snap shot) is not able to show movement or combination play between the two where Drogba becomes an aerial target and Cruyff runs off of him in a stacked (1-1) movement or we can play into Johan's feet and Zico/Didier find space on the opposite side - creating mismatches. You are making some assumptions with your defense, so I feel like my two guys up top (World Class) deserve the same type of consideration.But for me, the big issue has to do with Manc-ness1. DeBruyne - Blue balls and eye orbitals manc (although a stained glass window of a player nonetheless)2. George Best - Red manc at heart, but a mercurial genius that probably does not deserve to be labeled a manc3. Roy Keane - Pure red manc twat; great player but shitty person==================================================> If it was only these three, then I'd say fine, Sheer took some studs who happen to be Mancunian4. Gael "fucking" Clichy - light blue Manc and former Arsenal reject; putting Clichy on your team is like watching Mr. Bean teach sex education (a car crash)5. Viv Anderson - red Manc; this journeyman who also happened to play for our main rivals was considered to be a very good defender for his time and that's about all - we have a stage 5 Clinger6. Danny Blind's sperm - a loose one let go by old Danny caught the ovum and struck through the zona pelucida to fertilize into what became Daley Blind (ex-Manc)....Sheer over-manc'ed and wanked his way to wedging in too many Mancunians.