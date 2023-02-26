There's a round by round script doing the rounds on social media. Hopefully it's bollocks and Paul gets knocked out.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Was sent to me on WhatsApp
Was sent to me on WhatsApp
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Well his walk on song was wrong so that's put that to bed immediately
Fed up of this already and it hasn't started yet
any good streams?
https://bestsolaris.com/boxingstreams/jake-paul-vs-tommy-fury/
Fuck me just looked at Tommy Furys record. Fought a fella with 26 losses in 28 fights.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Why is the Paul bloke famous? I know hes a YouTuber but dont really know what that means.I get the other guy is famous for being Tysons brother and on Love Island.Kind RegardsBefuddled old man
Never watched Jake Paul box before, fuck me looks like a one-trick pony.Wait, wait, wait... wild right hook... wait, wait wait.
He's a loud mouthed clever c*nt with a voice on the internet. That's all it takes these days mate 😊
Filmed a disgusting video of a person who took their own life in Japan and put it on YouTube. Not them actually doing it but its nicknamed the suicide forest or something and he showed them hanging there.
hang on you just described Nick!!
That interview... Fucking hell...
You and me, Mecca (Bingo)
now.
Thanks, was working fine for a minute but then went down, any others?
