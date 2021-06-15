« previous next »
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #40 on: June 15, 2021, 03:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on June 15, 2021, 03:00:32 pm
They thought 3 rimes, MAB officially won least twice, unofficially some reckon all 3. What is the point? Will it even make that much money?

Didn't know they did a bit of rapping on the side.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #41 on: June 15, 2021, 03:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 15, 2021, 01:45:35 pm
Oh shit ,another clown show announced.  i expect this fight to be at Light Heavyweight seeing them both now.

Marco Antonio Barrera Has Exhibition, Then Face-Off With Erik Morales http://dlvr.it/S1lK9s





Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #42 on: June 15, 2021, 03:21:04 pm »
I was going to post them mate but then thought better of it.  ;D
Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #43 on: June 15, 2021, 03:24:25 pm »
Haven't seen that many bums since looking at Kell Brooks fight history on Wikipedia
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #44 on: June 15, 2021, 06:07:03 pm »
It's getting like wrestling now. You see old guys like Undertaker and Goldberg who have nothing left in the tank main-eventing shows, give it five years and we'll see the likes of Tyson and RJJ still lacing them up.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #45 on: June 18, 2021, 12:42:30 am »
Oscar De La Hoya To Box Former UFC Star Vitor Belfort In PPV Exhibition September 11 http://dlvr.it/S1wvzv
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #46 on: August 12, 2021, 10:56:25 am »
David Haye set to return for one-off bout with Joe Fournier three years after retiring

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/58183582
Offline 7777

  • RAWK Boxing Prediction League Champion 07
  • We see things they'll never see
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:08:07 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 12, 2021, 10:56:25 am
David Haye set to return for one-off bout with Joe Fournier three years after retiring

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/58183582

Defo a Circus bout this one!

These two are mates, it's literally a scam for a payday! Fuck them both and I half don't mind David Haye for how sound he was with my lad
Offline L4Red

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:34:53 am »
Eddie saying David Haye likes a pound note without a hint of irony made my day.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:47:13 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June  9, 2021, 01:29:44 pm

snip


Mayweather vs McGregor wasn't close. It's like Eliud Kipchoge entering a fun run and jogging a few yards ahead of everyone.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
