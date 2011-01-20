« previous next »
Author Topic: Where Did It All Go Wrong.  (Read 2707 times)

Offline Fortneef

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #80 on: June 7, 2021, 01:54:25 pm »
It could be worse. We could be fighting over the last can of dogfood amongst radioactive rubble. Which was one vision of the future in my early 80s childhood.

(I salute you, dear comrade Stanislav Yevgrafovich Petrov )


I think the long 90s were unusual, and weve regressed to the mean.






Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #81 on: June 7, 2021, 04:14:15 pm »
Depends what we are referring to as having gone wrong.

And if there is a feeling of things having gone wrong - history has been that way since time immemorial. There has always been peaks and troughs. But further more it also depends on our life stage as individuals. Can anyone point to the last older generation that didn´t think everything had gone wrong from the days of their youth?

Personally I would say that things have gone wrong on many meta-issues for sure. The biggest by some stretch is the destruction of the planet. But you can also throw in others issues like rampant inequality, a resurgence of populist nationalism, the breakdown of traditional economic and social structures which have yet to be replaced and an increasingly all-or-nothing political and social rhetoric framing terms of debate. On a less meta level this is tied up with things like Brexit, right-wing populist government, ´culture wars´, combined with a pandemic,

On the other hand, despite some notable exceptions, violent conflicts around the world continue to be on a general downward trend, violent crime is several degrees lower here then what it was decades ago, hundreds of millions of people around the world have risen above hand-to-mouth poverty, the rights and tolerance of minorities groups of various types and in many places is leaps and bounds above where it was even a few decades ago.

For everything that has gone wrong, there is still grounds for optimism. And if there is a feeling of everything having gone wrong on a meta-level - then perhaps a good first place to explore is why we think that in the first place.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #82 on: June 7, 2021, 04:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on June  6, 2021, 02:32:49 am
'Biden is centre-right'

 :lmao

The fact that you think that Bernie Sanders isn't exactly 'super left-wing' too makes me think that you long for some utopian left-wing society that is never going to come into fruition.

Sanders is definitely not 'super left-wing'.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #83 on: June 7, 2021, 04:57:23 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  7, 2021, 09:22:53 am
erm i think you either haven't finished reading my original full post or didn't even bother reading my second post explaining the real answer within my first...



Ere, look it's Ted Rodgers with his 3-2-1 cummidrugery





"The question was.. What looks like a car and sounds like a car, if you were in this thing then it's a car on the road which drives around on tyres using a steering wheel and has brakes and lights and starts and stops...

... let's look at the answer..


What looks like a car and sounds like a car? Well a car is a kind of a box and a bin is a kind of a round box. If you were in this thing then you've been put in the rubbish and the road is made quite often of recycled material and if that was in a bin then your road would be the contents of the bin. What is another word for a steering wheel? Well there isn't one and that's because if you take the first two letters SW then what can that mean? Smith and Wesson was a company that made guns and guns are a type of firearm - what else is a firearm? You could say that a firelighter that you light fires with is used by your arm and what happens when you've finished with them? Into the bin they go! How about having lights? When lights go then that means they are good, but when lights stop that means that they need replacing and into the... bin they go. Unfortunatley you've won Dusty Binn!! 3-2-1 and my arse is my elbow and my head is a giant lemon wobbling like a banana!"
Offline Atypical Bob

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #84 on: June 7, 2021, 05:15:05 pm »
Thanks for all the responses so far.

I have not seen an suggestion that seems quite obvious to me - the Berlin Wall crumbling and the Iron Curtain coming down.

Russia, the Soviet Union crumbling - and the determination of a KGB agent to get even.

The alleged kompromat of Trump and various other UK and US political leaders - of both hues - doing Russia's work to make the US and the UK - and by extension the western flank of Europe weaker in political and moral state.

It cannot be an coincidence that Britain's exit from the European Union, and a subsevient United States under the leadership of someone with as many connections to a golden shower in a Moscow hotel than Sheremetyevo.

It's a lot more complicated I admit, but I can't help but think that Vladimir Putin has got a big hand in what has happened.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #85 on: June 7, 2021, 05:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June  7, 2021, 04:14:15 pm
Depends what we are referring to as having gone wrong.

And if there is a feeling of things having gone wrong - history has been that way since time immemorial. There has always been peaks and troughs. But further more it also depends on our life stage as individuals. Can anyone point to the last older generation that didn´t think everything had gone wrong from the days of their youth?

Personally I would say that things have gone wrong on many meta-issues for sure. The biggest by some stretch is the destruction of the planet. But you can also throw in others issues like rampant inequality, a resurgence of populist nationalism, the breakdown of traditional economic and social structures which have yet to be replaced and an increasingly all-or-nothing political and social rhetoric framing terms of debate. On a less meta level this is tied up with things like Brexit, right-wing populist government, ´culture wars´, combined with a pandemic,

On the other hand, despite some notable exceptions, violent conflicts around the world continue to be on a general downward trend, violent crime is several degrees lower here then what it was decades ago, hundreds of millions of people around the world have risen above hand-to-mouth poverty, the rights and tolerance of minorities groups of various types and in many places is leaps and bounds above where it was even a few decades ago.

For everything that has gone wrong, there is still grounds for optimism. And if there is a feeling of everything having gone wrong on a meta-level - then perhaps a good first place to explore is why we think that in the first place.
A former US President is a fascist who is encouraging his supporters to overthrow the government, the Republican Senators and the majority of Congressmen are supporting him rather than doing their duty under the Constitution,, Impeachment was wrote into the Constitution to stop tyrants seizing power, it's never been fully tested for nearly 240 yrs, nothing like this has ever happened in 240yrs as it will need to be rewritten in years to come.

The UKs governments job is to create a trading environment for companies based in the UK to prosper, as far as I know every government has always had this as a priority including Thatcher. this government had other priorities, there own personal interests.
This government suspended parliament to take away your representation in Parliament to fight for your interests, as far as I know no other government has tried to chop your MPs power to hold the government to account for so long.
Offline Sangria

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #86 on: June 7, 2021, 05:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Atypical Bob on June  7, 2021, 05:15:05 pm
Thanks for all the responses so far.

I have not seen an suggestion that seems quite obvious to me - the Berlin Wall crumbling and the Iron Curtain coming down.

Russia, the Soviet Union crumbling - and the determination of a KGB agent to get even.

The alleged kompromat of Trump and various other UK and US political leaders - of both hues - doing Russia's work to make the US and the UK - and by extension the western flank of Europe weaker in political and moral state.

It cannot be an coincidence that Britain's exit from the European Union, and a subsevient United States under the leadership of someone with as many connections to a golden shower in a Moscow hotel than Sheremetyevo.

It's a lot more complicated I admit, but I can't help but think that Vladimir Putin has got a big hand in what has happened.

The fall of the Berlin wall was the opposite of a point where it all went wrong. From that point on was a decade and more of every next day being better than the last for most people. The fall of the Berlin wall marked an era where it all went right, or as near as damnit in human history. 9/11 marked the end of complete optimism, but things were still positive until the financial crash.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #87 on: June 7, 2021, 06:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June  6, 2021, 06:18:28 pm
Were going to have a huge problem in a few decades as people my age and younger whose income gets pissed away into the pockets of faceless landlords face retirement without owning their own homes. Its a ticking time bomb.

When its pointed out to the boomers that us younger lot are fucked unless we front run the next upcoming crisis a lot start frothing at the mouth trying to argue you away but you are right. 2008 and now COVID were death knells for a lot of young peoples prospects. Just look at how the kids are falling behind on education with what seems like minimal at best financial support from the Govt on the horizon but longer school hours being suggested. A lot of heads absolutely buried in the sand.
« Last Edit: June 7, 2021, 06:06:01 pm by Studgotelli »
Offline Atypical Bob

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #88 on: June 7, 2021, 07:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on June  7, 2021, 05:36:33 pm
The fall of the Berlin wall was the opposite of a point where it all went wrong. From that point on was a decade and more of every next day being better than the last for most people. The fall of the Berlin wall marked an era where it all went right, or as near as damnit in human history. 9/11 marked the end of complete optimism, but things were still positive until the financial crash.

It was a moment of optimism for the West, it was anything but that for the Kremlin.

Quote from: Studgotelli on June  7, 2021, 06:03:16 pm
When its pointed out to the boomers that us younger lot are fucked unless we front run the next upcoming crisis a lot start frothing at the mouth trying to argue you away but you are right. 2008 and now COVID were death knells for a lot of young peoples prospects. Just look at how the kids are falling behind on education with what seems like minimal at best financial support from the Govt on the horizon but longer school hours being suggested. A lot of heads absolutely buried in the sand.

Was given some incredible stats on how younger people's voting attitudes have changed since 1992.

Its startling.

In 1992, 40% of men under 24 voted Tory, 34% voted Labour. In 2019, that same voting group voted 22% Tory, 59% Labour.

The Tories did better among 18-24s in 1997 than they did in 2019.

Until the government and the wider establishment start listening to the concerns of younger people and be a government for all and not for one particular group, the gap in values between Millenials and those who vote for the incumbent government is going to get wider and wider.
Offline Sangria

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #89 on: June 7, 2021, 07:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Atypical Bob on June  7, 2021, 07:21:08 pm
It was a moment of optimism for the West, it was anything but that for the Kremlin.

Ask the countries that had been in the eastern bloc whether they regretted the fall of the Berlin wall. The British Empire is much demonised by the British left. To this day, the British Empire has a much better rep in its former colonies than the Soviet Empire does in its.
Offline Atypical Bob

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #90 on: June 7, 2021, 07:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on June  7, 2021, 07:26:33 pm
Ask the countries that had been in the eastern bloc whether they regretted the fall of the Berlin wall. The British Empire is much demonised by the British left. To this day, the British Empire has a much better rep in its former colonies than the Soviet Empire does in its.

I don't dispute that one iota - Putin was based in Dresden at the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall, hell he was in the KGB offices there the night the Stasi offices over the road gets invaded by demonstrators.

I don't have any doubt that that was the night he decided that the West needed to pay.
Offline Sangria

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #91 on: June 7, 2021, 07:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Atypical Bob on June  7, 2021, 07:31:33 pm
I don't dispute that one iota - Putin was based in Dresden at the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall, hell he was in the KGB offices there the night the Stasi offices over the road gets invaded by demonstrators.

I don't have any doubt that that was the night he decided that the West needed to pay.

Russia will always want the West to pay. It's just a matter of when it happens. Prior to the fall of the Berlin wall, Russia had been making the West pay for decades. After the fall of the Berlin wall, Russia was weak enough that it was delayed for a decade or two.
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #92 on: June 7, 2021, 09:20:42 pm »
Some great posts here, really appreciate it.

I am in my late 20's and its gone downhill since the advent of social media (especially FB and Instagram) and unfettered capitalism.

Just yesterday I was watching a doc on YouTube where the fucking influencers flocking in droves to Tullum Mexico has completely destroyed the ecosystem and cenotes. The city has no sewage system to deal with that many tourists and everything is dumped into ocean which makes it way back into the interconnected ecosystem there. People are literally swimming in shit.

Ps: Social media has done some good as well. Oppressed people now have a voice and can share their hardships with one click. And as someone above said, exposure to different cultures can make people more accepting and open minded (although it can go the other way and spread misinformation as well).
Offline ianburns252

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 08:25:06 am »
Quote from: Atypical Bob on June  7, 2021, 07:21:08 pm
It was a moment of optimism for the West, it was anything but that for the Kremlin.

Was given some incredible stats on how younger people's voting attitudes have changed since 1992.

Its startling.

In 1992, 40% of men under 24 voted Tory, 34% voted Labour. In 2019, that same voting group voted 22% Tory, 59% Labour.

The Tories did better among 18-24s in 1997 than they did in 2019.

Until the government and the wider establishment start listening to the concerns of younger people and be a government for all and not for one particular group, the gap in values between Millenials and those who vote for the incumbent government is going to get wider and wider.

I have to say that I am surprised by those early 90s figures - I guess that era was the beginning of the "YUPPIE" phase so I presume those most likely to be a part of that will have started from a well off background and have been more likely to have had parents who voted Tory so would do so in kind.

It feels an awful lot like the chicken and the egg with your second point - whilst voting levels are so low in the lower age brackets, why would the various parties focus their efforts towards them? Conversely, why would young people vote if the parties are not trying to appeal to them? (this does remind me of the old Anfield Atmosphere debates about a decade ago over whether the players should entertain or the fans should encourage - obviously distilled into one sentence doesn't cover the nuance of it).


Coming out of the Brexit ref, the argument was that those who had voted for it had, therefore, stolen the future of the young. A solid campaign based around taking that future back should then be the logical approach - by coming out and voting in high numbers only then can people start to take control of their possible future.

The issue seems to be that over the last 10 years the narrative that "they are all the same" has become more prevalent - I do feel it has come with the Twitterification of society such that there is a need to say things in the fewest words, in the pithiest, or most aggressive, or most "like inducing" manner and it has left calm debate and reason in it's wake to an extent. This is not for everyone obviously - some of the finest discussion and debate I have seen has been found on RAWK for example - but you can see it in the general population.

I wonder if (certainly in Liverpool where politics is almost treated like football - you don't change teams and generally you follow who your parents did) the feeling of having to vote the same way every time is part of the problem. It seems like the choice is either vote for party x or don't vote at all. Surely it makes more sense to look outside the Big 3 (Big 2.5 these days? I guess LD vote % is still solid even if their seat numbers aren't) and vote for a smaller party that aligns with your views rather than not vote at all.

Some may say that it is a waste of a vote, but every vote the Greens, for example, get outside of Brighton is one more towards a potential Green voter feeling that they are a worthwhile venture and voting that way themselves and possibly building towards critical mass.

Trying to get away from all or nothing politics and world views and taking a more collegiate approach (especially when it comes to national elections and working with left sided parties to maximise seats) surely has to be the way to start to make "it all go right"
Offline Fortneef

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 08:35:05 am »
But Putins shennaningans are absolutely fuck all compared to a nuke airbursting over your home.
(Kids today dont known theyre born. In my day we had proper apocalyptic threats to worry about.)




Perhaps sovietism and western liberal capitalism were conjoined and the death of one has infected the other.

With no commie bogeyman theres less incentive to treat the proles and lumpenbourgeoisie well.
Or a reason for a sane centre-right person to go into politics, leaving the right to the nutters.

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 am »
Quote from: Fromola on June  6, 2021, 12:41:24 pm
This started with Thatcher. Her attitude was home owners will vote Tory so they sold off the social housing stock.



Also...

If you lived in a council house and lose your job, you got to stay in the house with the state paying your rent. You 'own' a house via a mortgage and if you lose your job, you're at high risk of losing your home. The Tories were seeing that hotbeds of union activism were in places with high proportions of council house tenancies - the [disintegrating] industrial heartlands, mining communities, London's East End, etc. By getting many/most of these people to buy their council house, the Tories knew they would be more compliant employees and accept the shit thrown at them by employers seeking to maximise their profits.

And then there's the financial boost to landlords and house builders (both historical big backers of the Tory Party). Not talking the small-scale landlord with a property or two here, but the big landlords; individuals and companies. You remove hundreds of thousands of council houses (1.7m had been sold by 1997) from the rental sector and that removes an option for low-income or first-time home-makers. We saw in the late 80's the waiting lists for council houses go through the roof. People who would, since the creation of the council house system, have looked to get a council house now needed to either rent privately or buy. This led to a huge inflationary pressure on the housing market and the first boom in the late 80's, which was created by a surge in demand for small/starter homes leading to a boom in prices, and spread upwards (people selling their small/starter homes for an inflated value then throwing more money at the next step-up, and so on). Rents increased in response to the market (and a Tory refusal to impose rent controls) and the price of new houses soared. Both benefited large landlords and housebuilders massively.

I'd love to see a Labour government implement a massive programme of building social housing. I'd confiscate all 'banked' land from greedy bastard housebuilders to build them on. It'd help subvert the housing market to lead to a downwards correction on prices*. And I say this as a homeowner (with mortgage). Won't happen, like, because people are too concerned with their own situation, and those on the housing ladder would oppose any measure that threatened their equity, failing to see the benefits of a slightly-deflated housing market for their kids and for wider society.

* there'd have to be an accompanying government mortgage guarantee scheme to help people plunged into negative equity and forced onto rip-off standard mortgage rates by greedy banksters
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:11:15 am »
Can I throw in "the immense transfer of wealth 'eastwards' as the West increasingly outsourced its manufacturing process to low-labour cost economies" as a major contributing factor?

The problems this has created have led to all manner of measures taken by both corporations and western government to counter the negative impacts.

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:21:41 am »
Quote from: Fromola on June  6, 2021, 12:41:24 pm
This started with Thatcher. Her attitude was home owners will vote Tory so they sold off the social housing stock.


Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:00:17 am


Also...

If you lived in a council house and lose your job, you got to stay in the house with the state paying your rent. You 'own' a house via a mortgage and if you lose your job, you're at high risk of losing your home. The Tories were seeing that hotbeds of union activism were in places with high proportions of council house tenancies - the [disintegrating] industrial heartlands, mining communities, London's East End, etc. By getting many/most of these people to buy their council house, the Tories knew they would be more compliant employees and accept the shit thrown at them by employers seeking to maximise their profits.

And then there's the financial boost to landlords and house builders (both historical big backers of the Tory Party). Not talking the small-scale landlord with a property or two here, but the big landlords; individuals and companies. You remove hundreds of thousands of council houses (1.7m had been sold by 1997) from the rental sector and that removes an option for low-income or first-time home-makers. We saw in the late 80's the waiting lists for council houses go through the roof. People who would, since the creation of the council house system, have looked to get a council house now needed to either rent privately or buy. This led to a huge inflationary pressure on the housing market and the first boom in the late 80's, which was created by a surge in demand for small/starter homes leading to a boom in prices, and spread upwards (people selling their small/starter homes for an inflated value then throwing more money at the next step-up, and so on). Rents increased in response to the market (and a Tory refusal to impose rent controls) and the price of new houses soared. Both benefited large landlords and housebuilders massively.

I'd love to see a Labour government implement a massive programme of building social housing. I'd confiscate all 'banked' land from greedy bastard housebuilders to build them on. It'd help subvert the housing market to lead to a downwards correction on prices*. And I say this as a homeowner (with mortgage). Won't happen, like, because people are too concerned with their own situation, and those on the housing ladder would oppose any measure that threatened their equity, failing to see the benefits of a slightly-deflated housing market for their kids and for wider society.

* there'd have to be an accompanying government mortgage guarantee scheme to help people plunged into negative equity and forced onto rip-off standard mortgage rates by greedy banksters

It wasn't just Thatcher. This sort of stuff happened in Australia, USA, Ireland. The landed gentry of centuries ago has been extended to the average punter who can leverage their current home to buy an investment property or cuckoo funds who can avoid local taxes and buy up whole estates that forces people into an eternal rental cycle due a lack of supply to buy.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:24:56 am by BarryCrocker »
Offline Geppvindh's

Re: Where Did It All Go Wrong.
« Reply #98 on: Today at 04:34:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:21:41 am

It wasn't just Thatcher. This sort of stuff happened in Australia, USA, Ireland. The landed gentry of centuries ago has been extended to the average punter who can leverage their current home to buy an investment property or cuckoo funds who can avoid local taxes and buy up whole estates that forces people into an eternal rental cycle due a lack of supply to buy.

Yeah echoing this with Australia's current property market. It's disgusting and truly pathological the way people here hoard property and governments have been doing everything they can to prop it up. Especially the current coalition government has been throwing grant after grant, incentivising and loosening restrictions around lending and hoarding multiple properties.
