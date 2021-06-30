I remember people saying Shanks had to learn how to play to win in Europe as opposed to in England, maybe it was after this game but not sure.



I always understood it was. The Boot Room decided we had to learn to press like the Eastern European teams did. And later I always understood it was Joe Fagan who figured that if we wanted to press as well as they did, we couldn't just do it for a couple of games a season,when they were doing it in their leagues week after week - we had to do the same, even if we suffered while we learnt how to do it. Most teams would have said, no, we'll do it a bit, that'll be ok. But we said, we want to be the best, we want to be the most feared opponents in the world, we'll do what it takes, we'll do it till we are better than anybody at it.And we did, and are still reaping the rewards of that bravery.