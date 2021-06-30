« previous next »
Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #120 on: June 30, 2021, 09:20:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 30, 2021, 06:24:39 am
We often forget that Ibrahimovic, even though he was born in Sweden, also has Bosnian citizenship and passport. He would have probably chosen to play for Yugoslavia ...
He's often said he feels more connected to his Bosnian heritage than that of his Swedish upbringing - he faced a lot of xenophobia and straight up racism in Sweden growing up. I suppose that contributed to the hard edge he has now. His autobiography is a decent read if you can get past the cringey quotes.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #121 on: June 30, 2021, 11:14:40 am »
Bosnia ballsed up the chance to have Ibrahimovic play for them, the FA asked his father to pay them, so he could be called up.

Offline idontknow

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #122 on: June 30, 2021, 07:36:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June  5, 2021, 04:05:23 pm
I remember people saying Shanks had to learn how to play to win in Europe as opposed to in England, maybe it was after this game but not sure.
I always understood it was. The Boot Room decided we had to learn to press like the Eastern European teams did. And later I always understood it was Joe Fagan who figured that if we wanted to press as well as they did, we couldn't just do it for a couple of games a season,when they were doing it in their leagues week after week - we had to do the same, even if we suffered while we learnt how to do it. Most teams would have said, no, we'll do it a bit, that'll be ok. But we said, we want to be the best, we want to be the most feared opponents in the world, we'll do what it takes, we'll do it till we are better than anybody at it.
And we did, and are still reaping the rewards of that bravery.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #123 on: September 21, 2021, 03:07:47 pm »
Lack of emerging talents for the most part across the region.

Vlahovic aside, Macedonia's Elmas [who plays for Napoli] may be one to look out for.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #124 on: September 21, 2021, 03:47:50 pm »
Elmas looks quality, I'd second that.

Croatia have a few worth keeping an eye on, Gvardiol being one.
Offline Samie

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #125 on: September 21, 2021, 03:50:26 pm »
That lad Defacto is pretty shite too.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #126 on: September 21, 2021, 03:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 21, 2021, 03:50:26 pm
That lad Defacto is pretty shite too.

I second that
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #127 on: September 21, 2021, 05:59:27 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June  4, 2021, 07:40:07 pm
Oblak
Srna
Jarni
Vidic
Mihajlovic
Modric
Stojkovic
Prosinecki
Boban
Savicevic
Suker

Bench : Pancev, Susic, Mijatovic, Stankovic, Jugovic...
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #128 on: September 21, 2021, 06:11:48 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June  4, 2021, 07:40:07 pm
All time side

Oblak

Simic
Vasovic
Mihajlovic
Jarni

Modric
Boban
Jugovic

Prosinecki
Dzeko
Dzajic


Jugovic but no Safet Susic? What the what?? Shame on you buddy  :P
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #129 on: September 21, 2021, 07:33:06 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on September 21, 2021, 06:11:48 pm
Jugovic but no Safet Susic? What the what?? Shame on you buddy  :P

Too many attacking midfielders to choose from and he annoys me  ;D
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #130 on: September 22, 2021, 02:05:41 am »
Inter may be the first team that I can recall to have a Bosnian,Croatian,Serbian and Slovenian players in their squad at once :D  Dzeko and Kolarov reunited for the 3rd time in their careers :D
Offline paulrazor

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #131 on: September 22, 2021, 09:24:02 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on September 21, 2021, 06:11:48 pm
Jugovic but no Safet Susic? What the what?? Shame on you buddy  :P
was he the one who missed a really awful penalty against Argentina in 1990?

Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #132 on: September 22, 2021, 10:39:57 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on September 22, 2021, 09:24:02 am
was he the one who missed a really awful penalty against Argentina in 1990?


No.

He was actually a bit before my time but what opened my eyes was Savicevic and few other big stars intimating in some interviews that Safet was one hell of a player.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #133 on: September 22, 2021, 11:19:11 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on September 22, 2021, 10:39:57 am
No.

He was actually a bit before my time but what opened my eyes was Savicevic and few other big stars intimating in some interviews that Safet was one hell of a player.

Yeah he made PSG relevant who were an infant club whilst he played for them and helped them win their first league title in 85/86
Offline paulrazor

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #134 on: September 22, 2021, 11:47:07 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on September 22, 2021, 10:39:57 am
No.

He was actually a bit before my time but what opened my eyes was Savicevic and few other big stars intimating in some interviews that Safet was one hell of a player.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxE7JJNi7AI

Brnovic sorry about 1.50 here
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #135 on: September 23, 2021, 12:02:37 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 22, 2021, 11:19:11 am
Yeah he made PSG relevant who were an infant club whilst he played for them and helped them win their first league title in 85/86

Safet Suić was a Rolls-Royce of a player. Frustrating sometimes, but a joy to watch most of the time ...

https://youtu.be/nOhVQOxvu-8
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 01:54:27 pm »
Dzeko, has started really well at Inter, 5 goals in the league already in 6 matches.

Since his move  to Italy, he's scored 124 goals, 56 assists in 267 matches.

Offline Samie

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 05:26:45 pm »
What happened to the lads about 10 years ago the mancs signed 2 players who were made out to be the next highly rated superstars in the making?  Tosic and some other lad I forget the name of? ???
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 05:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:26:45 pm
What happened to the lads about 10 years ago the mancs signed 2 players who were made out to be the next highly rated superstars in the making?  Tosic and some other lad I forget the name of? ???

the other was Adem Ljajic, he couldn't get a permit at the time so he never played for them and the deal never went through. Tosic played most of his career in Russia afterwards, Ljajic has been decent in Italy for various clubs, but both average at best overall.
Offline Samie

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 05:35:14 pm »
Ah yes Ljajic.  They were made out to be some kind of worldies in the making at the time mate. Maybe because the mancs bought them I don't know.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 05:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:35:14 pm
Ah yes Ljajic.  They were made out to be some kind of worldies in the making at the time mate. Maybe because the mancs bought them I don't know.

They were talented at that age group, as a lot of the younger players are, but ultimately no where near good enough for the highest level.
Online Linudden

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 05:37:36 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:32:18 pm
the other was Adem Ljajic, he couldn't get a permit at the time so he never played for them and the deal never went through. Tosic played most of his career in Russia afterwards, Ljajic has been decent in Italy for various clubs, but both average at best overall.

I heard the problem with Ljajic back in the day was that according to his Fiorentina boss at the time his diet consisted of chips and soda  ;D
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 05:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 05:37:36 pm
I heard the problem with Ljajic back in the day was that according to his Fiorentina boss at the time his diet consisted of chips and soda  ;D

He's been questioned by various managers over things.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:18:05 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:41:23 pm
He's been questioned by various managers over things.
Also smacked around by some of those managers

Offline scatman

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #144 on: Today at 11:08:34 pm »
Bit like what happened with Halilovic I guess. Met a few times out in Zagreb and he was always off his rocker.
