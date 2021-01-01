After playing Red Star, the coaching staff had a complete rethink of how to play in Europe. LFC did a video about the matches against Red Star a few years ago as they are considered philosophically/tactically to be among the most influential in the club's history.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KPcTyMDshD0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KPcTyMDshD0</a>



That Red Star team from the early 70's was great, but interesting enough, they were not the most dominant Yugoslav team of that time. It was Hajduk Split, managed by Tomislav Ivić, with players like Katalinić, Buljan, Holcer, Peruzović, Jerković, Muinić, Oblak, urjak and ungul. Now, that was an awesome team ...