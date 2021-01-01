« previous next »
Author Topic: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread  (Read 1613 times)

Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #80 on: Today at 04:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:10:37 pm
More visible shirts in case there is heavy fog again.

So it was fog and not smoke bombs then 😂
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #81 on: Today at 04:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:09:35 pm
I would say playing Red Star and Ajax in that early 70's period changed our "philosophy" to how we go about doing things in Europe.

I do remember us being far more cagey than in the league but I thought it was just nerves as it was such a big thing for English teams then.
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:31:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:57:47 pm
After playing Red Star, the coaching staff had a complete rethink of how to play in Europe.  LFC did a video about the matches against Red Star a few years ago as they are considered philosophically/tactically to be among the most influential in the club's history.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KPcTyMDshD0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KPcTyMDshD0</a>

That Red Star team from the early 70's was great, but interesting enough, they were not the most dominant Yugoslav team of that time. It was Hajduk Split, managed by Tomislav Ivić, with players like Katalinić, Buljan, Holcer, Peruzović, Jerković, Muinić, Oblak, urjak and ungul. Now, that was an awesome team ...
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #83 on: Today at 05:10:13 pm »
I bet the derby matches in that era were intense Mac?  :D
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #84 on: Today at 05:19:39 pm »
Great match and example of how good that 91 Red Star was.

https://footballia.net/matches/bayern-munchen-crvena-zvezda
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #85 on: Today at 05:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:19:39 pm
Great match and example of how good that 91 Red Star was.

https://footballia.net/matches/bayern-munchen-crvena-zvezda

Fucking worse final ever though.
