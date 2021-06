Say what you will about these communist and socialist regimes in Eastern Europe (and they truly were oppressive and for the most part horrible to live in) but they really did care about sport. The whole sound body sound mind thing.



Look at how sport and in particular football as a whole has decayed there in the times since. Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania were all fantastic in their day but generally nowhere to be seen since those days. They've been reduced to good players here and there and qualifying for the odd tournament but it's really gone downhill.