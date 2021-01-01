Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread (Read 38 times)
deFacto please, you bastards
farKnow.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 34,158
Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
«
on:
Today
at 06:13:04 pm »
Inspired by the side topic in the City thread
Favorite player in the newer era would be Boban for me personally, although there are plenty of them.
Logged
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 44,680
Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:20:16 pm »
Dejan Savićević is mine. He's the GOAT ain't he mate?
Although my mate Prosinecki wasn't far behind.
Logged
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2