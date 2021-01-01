« previous next »
Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread

Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« on: Today at 06:13:04 pm »
Inspired by the side topic in the City thread

Favorite player in the newer era would be Boban for me personally, although there are plenty of them.



Re: Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:20:16 pm »
Dejan Savićević is mine.  He's the GOAT ain't he mate?  ;D



Although my mate Prosinecki wasn't far behind.  ;D
