You know when you’re thinking about the 05/06 season at 1AM? Right, well I was doing that and started thinking about Sissoko’s form that year. We had a very strong team and he was integral part of it. Then just as quickly as he arrived on the scene, his form seemed to leave him and never really came back. Was it the eye injury, and if so what was so bad about it? Or am I misremembering his ability and overstating how good he was?