Author Topic: Crystal Palace  (Read 13435 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #120 on: July 5, 2021, 11:18:33 am »
Vieira will be unfairly compared by the media to Hodgson's last couple of seasons.  That Hodgson left behind a shambles of an aging, contract-expiring squad will be overlooked.

I'd expect the Palace fans will show a lot more patience than the media.
Offline Fortneef

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #121 on: July 9, 2021, 10:12:57 am »
woohoo!  a transfer !
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #122 on: July 9, 2021, 10:25:31 am »
Quote from: Fortneef on July  9, 2021, 10:12:57 am
woohoo!  a transfer !

 ;D

Congrats!

How many more first team players you reckon they need to get signed in the next few weeks?
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #123 on: July 9, 2021, 10:30:36 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  9, 2021, 10:25:31 am
;D

Congrats!

How many more first team players you reckon they need to get signed in the next few weeks?
10 more should do it.
Offline Fortneef

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #124 on: July 9, 2021, 01:35:21 pm »
😢 We need 4 more just for a first XI
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #125 on: July 28, 2021, 06:15:26 pm »
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #126 on: July 28, 2021, 06:25:04 pm »
I like Andersen a lot, was impressed with him at Fulham. Palace having a good window so far. Supposedly a favorite to sign Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea too.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #127 on: July 28, 2021, 06:29:58 pm »
Good signing. Decent window for them so far under the circumstances. Squad still needs depth
Offline thaddeus

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #128 on: July 28, 2021, 06:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 28, 2021, 06:25:04 pm
I like Andersen a lot, was impressed with him at Fulham. Palace having a good window so far. Supposedly a favorite to sign Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea too.
He could be the new Hermann Hreidarsson!  He was relegated with Palace amongst his five Premier League relegations.

I hope they do well as I like their fans and I also don't want The Owl taking some perverted glory from them being relegated after he had heroically kept them in the Premier League throughout his reign.  I still think they'll go down though - it's a tough looking league next season and they're wafer thin on numbers and already a lot of new faces to bed in.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #129 on: July 28, 2021, 06:37:39 pm »
I'm rooting for them a little but looks like it'll be a tough season with a new inexperienced manager and half of the team quickly cobbled together from transfers and loans.
Offline davidlpool1982

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #130 on: July 28, 2021, 07:06:28 pm »
I quite like Viera, City wanted him to stay within their system so much they shuffled him to New York to be coach there, so there must be something lurking within. The fans are always loud and passionate, if a bit droning with the same song seemingly being sund for 30 mins at a go. Much rather Palace stay in the league than some others.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #131 on: July 28, 2021, 07:15:28 pm »
I've just taken a look at their squad - are they really as desperate for players as people make out? I know they had loads out of contract at the end of last season, but by the looks of it most of them are still there, so they must have extended.
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #132 on: July 28, 2021, 09:04:05 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 28, 2021, 07:15:28 pm
I've just taken a look at their squad - are they really as desperate for players as people make out? I know they had loads out of contract at the end of last season, but by the looks of it most of them are still there, so they must have extended.

Think they could probably do with another 4 or 5 even after signing Andersen and Olise. The attacking options are great with everyone fit but the midfield looks a little thin and I think their only senior RB is Kelly
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #133 on: July 29, 2021, 01:08:49 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on July 28, 2021, 07:06:28 pm
I quite like Viera, City wanted him to stay within their system so much they shuffled him to New York to be coach there, so there must be something lurking within. The fans are always loud and passionate, if a bit droning with the same song seemingly being sund for 30 mins at a go. Much rather Palace stay in the league than some others.
I think, based off his coaching career so far, that there's not anything to suggest he's a talented coach or has any new ideas. Time may prove me wrong. I think the desire to keep him within the City umbrella is because he's a well-recognised name who carries a lot of prestige from his playing days. He's a name, like Lampard before him, like Kane perhaps in the future, that allows their owners to more effectively sports wash their image.

Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 28, 2021, 07:15:28 pm
I've just taken a look at their squad - are they really as desperate for players as people make out? I know they had loads out of contract at the end of last season, but by the looks of it most of them are still there, so they must have extended.
I think from looking at their current squad list, some are still training with them and listed but haven't agreed to the contract yet. They are imbalanced, that's the best that can be said - 6 senior CBs (two of whom are yet to commit to new contracts), and 3 RBs (including our own former players and treatment-heavy Nathaniel Clyne and Martin Kelly) but not a single recognised Left Back after Van Aanholt left for Turkey.

In the midfield, James McCarthy is still training with them but has no contract at present, McCarthur has one year left and is leaving, Riedewald is potentially for sale, Eze is injured and will miss most of the season and Olise, for all his talent (and I think he's a great buy) is still a teenager unproven at this level. They then have 6 forwards of varying capabilities.

So really, it's not as bad as the doom-mongering that some, myself included, indulged in early in the window. You'd say they need a couple of left backs, probably another right back given the fitness record of two of the three (doubt they'll get one though) and probably another couple of bodies in midfield. 4 or 5 should do it like Zimmie said. Again, if injuries hit this side in any notable way, to Zaha, Kouyate, Cahill etc, they'll be in massive peril.
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #134 on: July 31, 2021, 06:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 28, 2021, 06:25:04 pm
I like Andersen a lot, was impressed with him at Fulham. Palace having a good window so far. Supposedly a favorite to sign Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea too.

Gallagher confirmed now, another good signing.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #135 on: August 1, 2021, 10:03:55 pm »
Still badly need a striker I think. Benteke, Ayew and Wickham are all varying levels of poor. Benteke has 33 goals in 146 games, Ayew has 12 in 98 and Wickham has 11 in 50. Should be all over Edouard IMO.

Cahill has left the club too.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #136 on: August 2, 2021, 02:25:27 pm »
Cahill going is big. One of their outstanding performers last season and covered up the cracks of that defence, a defence that simply could not rely on Kelly, Dann or Sakho to stay fit. Sakho is struggling to find a club coincidentally. Dann hasn't managed 20 league apps in 5 years and only 40 apps in the last 3.

That says Guehi and Andersen are nailed on really as the starting pair, you would think. They need more defensive cover, another midfielder and as Lone Star says, they pretty desperately need another striker. That's not a numbers issue in terms of bodies, it's because they are so poor there. Ayew scored 1 in 33 last season. Benteke actually got a respectable 10 in 31 (only 20 starts), which really surprised me, given 3 is the most goals he'd managed in the 4 years previous.  At 31 now and given the inconsistency and dip he's shown, it would be irresponsible for them to just hope he'll get double digits in the league again, especially as Eze who assisted him 4 times of those 10 is now injured.
Offline amir87

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #137 on: August 2, 2021, 02:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  2, 2021, 02:25:27 pm
Cahill going is big. One of their outstanding performers last season and covered up the cracks of that defence, a defence that simply could not rely on Kelly, Dann or Sakho to stay fit. Sakho is struggling to find a club coincidentally. Dann hasn't managed 20 league apps in 5 years and only 40 apps in the last 3.

That says Guehi and Andersen are nailed on really as the starting pair, you would think. They need more defensive cover, another midfielder and as Lone Star says, they pretty desperately need another striker. That's not a numbers issue in terms of bodies, it's because they are so poor there. Ayew scored 1 in 33 last season. Benteke actually got a respectable 10 in 31 (only 20 starts), which really surprised me, given 3 is the most goals he'd managed in the 4 years previous.  At 31 now and given the inconsistency and dip he's shown, it would be irresponsible for them to just hope he'll get double digits in the league again, especially as Eze who assisted him 4 times of those 10 is now injured.

Divock for £30m. Make it happen Patrick.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #138 on: August 2, 2021, 02:44:40 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on August  2, 2021, 02:32:51 pm
Divock for £30m. Make it happen Patrick.
I honestly think, play him in their set up with Zaha and Olise either side of him and he gets 15 league goals.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #139 on: August 2, 2021, 03:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on July  9, 2021, 01:35:21 pm
😢 We need 4 more just for a first XI

Any Derby players available?
Offline Mark Walters

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #140 on: August 2, 2021, 03:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  2, 2021, 02:25:27 pm
Sakho is struggling to find a club coincidentally.

Signed for Montpellier last week.
Online El Lobo

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #141 on: August 2, 2021, 03:19:56 pm »
They seem to be working from back to front, defence looks pretty sorted now so hopefully a nice big bid for Origi incoming once they get onto their attack
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #142 on: August 2, 2021, 03:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on August  2, 2021, 03:17:43 pm
Signed for Montpellier last week.
So he has! Googled him last week when looking at Palace's squad and he hadn't found a club at that point. His career certainly didn't go the way he'd hoped, as decent a move as Montpellier is. He's only 31, he should be still in his prime as a CB and playing for us or a top European team, had he made better choices and developed further.

Quote from: fucking appalled on August  2, 2021, 03:19:56 pm
They seem to be working from back to front, defence looks pretty sorted now so hopefully a nice big bid for Origi incoming once they get onto their attack
It really would suit both parties I think, in terms of clubs. Whether it would suit Origi, I'm not sure. He seems to me as a player who doesn't have the passion he once had for the game and is happy to linger on the edges of the squad, play the odd few minutes and pick up his wages nowadays. There's been no pressure for a move or even a loan from his side for the last couple of years, even though he's not had significant game time in the past two seasons.
Online El Lobo

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #143 on: August 2, 2021, 03:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  2, 2021, 03:25:28 pm
It really would suit both parties I think, in terms of clubs. Whether it would suit Origi, I'm not sure. He seems to me as a player who doesn't have the passion he once had for the game and is happy to linger on the edges of the squad, play the odd few minutes and pick up his wages nowadays. There's been no pressure for a move or even a loan from his side for the last couple of years, even though he's not had significant game time in the past two seasons.

Tricky isn't it. I blame Pickford. He was absolutely nowhere until T-Rex arms dropped that ball on his head and the rest is history.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #144 on: November 6, 2021, 09:31:46 pm »
Vieira is doing such a great job with them, i suppose none of us saw that coming. They are in top half but could've easily been 5-6th if it wasn't for very late goals being conceded. VAR hasn't been their best friend either.
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #145 on: November 6, 2021, 10:19:23 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on November  6, 2021, 09:31:46 pm
Vieira is doing such a great job with them, i suppose none of us saw that coming. They are in top half but could've easily been 5-6th if it wasn't for very late goals being conceded. VAR hasn't been their best friend either.

I just hope he doesnt go to Arsenal if Arteta ever gets sacked. I feel hes on a good trajectory, and the romanticism of Arsenal will ruin it.

The links are guaranteed.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #146 on: November 6, 2021, 10:22:42 pm »
Whats weird is Vieras previous stops wouldnt make you think he had this in him.  My prediction for relegation seems pretty doomed at this point.  Long term Id question whether this was more down to recruitment than a manager.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #147 on: November 7, 2021, 12:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  6, 2021, 10:22:42 pm
Whats weird is Vieras previous stops wouldnt make you think he had this in him.  My prediction for relegation seems pretty doomed at this point.  Long term Id question whether this was more down to recruitment than a manager.
Exactly. He was out of depth in Nice and that's all in his resume before Palace job.
Brave but also dumb decision by Palace board but clearly working fine so far. Vieira always comes across well so I am happy for him. Early but as Lynx said, i can see him jumping for Arsenal job if he solidifies his position in Palace.
Offline Elzar

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #148 on: May 19, 2022, 11:21:21 pm »
Is this the only Palace thread we have?

Gallagher has 0 goals or assists in his last 13 games - and created no big chances since erm well the last post on this thread actually.

For all the hype around him, his pressing is much better than his actual on the ball play.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #149 on: May 20, 2022, 08:04:28 am »
Bullshit all the media about Viera and the fans being dickheads and invading pitches. 
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #150 on: May 20, 2022, 08:08:06 am »
Ill never forgive them for what they done last night.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #151 on: May 20, 2022, 08:18:37 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 20, 2022, 08:08:06 am
Ill never forgive them for what they done last night.

Why are you bothered? Everton are insignificant. They will go down next season anyway ...
Offline Circa1892

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #152 on: May 20, 2022, 08:46:48 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 20, 2022, 08:08:06 am
Ill never forgive them for what they done last night.

I mean. If we're going to be haunted forever by comebacks in Crystal Palace games in the last week of a season - I'm not sure last night is the one I'd lose sleep on.

Leeds aren't going to beat Brentford anyway.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #153 on: Today at 08:44:13 pm »
The channel 4 documentary on youth football at Palace has been great.
