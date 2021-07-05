I quite like Viera, City wanted him to stay within their system so much they shuffled him to New York to be coach there, so there must be something lurking within. The fans are always loud and passionate, if a bit droning with the same song seemingly being sund for 30 mins at a go. Much rather Palace stay in the league than some others.



I've just taken a look at their squad - are they really as desperate for players as people make out? I know they had loads out of contract at the end of last season, but by the looks of it most of them are still there, so they must have extended.



I think, based off his coaching career so far, that there's not anything to suggest he's a talented coach or has any new ideas. Time may prove me wrong. I think the desire to keep him within the City umbrella is because he's a well-recognised name who carries a lot of prestige from his playing days. He's a name, like Lampard before him, like Kane perhaps in the future, that allows their owners to more effectively sports wash their image.I think from looking at their current squad list, some are still training with them and listed but haven't agreed to the contract yet. They are imbalanced, that's the best that can be said - 6 senior CBs (two of whom are yet to commit to new contracts), and 3 RBs (including our own former players and treatment-heavy Nathaniel Clyne and Martin Kelly) but not a single recognised Left Back after Van Aanholt left for Turkey.In the midfield, James McCarthy is still training with them but has no contract at present, McCarthur has one year left and is leaving, Riedewald is potentially for sale, Eze is injured and will miss most of the season and Olise, for all his talent (and I think he's a great buy) is still a teenager unproven at this level. They then have 6 forwards of varying capabilities.So really, it's not as bad as the doom-mongering that some, myself included, indulged in early in the window. You'd say they need a couple of left backs, probably another right back given the fitness record of two of the three (doubt they'll get one though) and probably another couple of bodies in midfield. 4 or 5 should do it like Zimmie said. Again, if injuries hit this side in any notable way, to Zaha, Kouyate, Cahill etc, they'll be in massive peril.