« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crystal Palace  (Read 9060 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #120 on: July 5, 2021, 09:14:42 am »
I hope he does well; as mentioned BAME managers are massively underrepresented in the Premier League and top level football as a whole.

Further, in general it is good to see that the usual carousel of shit English managers is seemingly now ended. Previously it would be guaranteed that these type of jobs would be reserved for Pardew, Hughes, Fat Sam, etc, on a rotating basis. Now it seems all of them can't actually get a job other than Fat Sam on a saviour mission

Having said that, Vierra is going to have a tough time with this squad and his experience. I wish him the best of luck but I can't see it being a long appointment unfortunately. Hopefully he proves me wrong (enough to continue the supposed Man City plan from years ago of him being the next successor, but not good enough to actually be a good successor to City  ;D)
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #121 on: July 5, 2021, 11:18:33 am »
Vieira will be unfairly compared by the media to Hodgson's last couple of seasons.  That Hodgson left behind a shambles of an aging, contract-expiring squad will be overlooked.

I'd expect the Palace fans will show a lot more patience than the media.
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #122 on: July 9, 2021, 10:12:57 am »
woohoo!  a transfer !
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,178
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #123 on: July 9, 2021, 10:25:31 am »
Quote from: Fortneef on July  9, 2021, 10:12:57 am
woohoo!  a transfer !

 ;D

Congrats!

How many more first team players you reckon they need to get signed in the next few weeks?
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #124 on: July 9, 2021, 10:30:36 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  9, 2021, 10:25:31 am
;D

Congrats!

How many more first team players you reckon they need to get signed in the next few weeks?
10 more should do it.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #125 on: July 9, 2021, 01:35:21 pm »
😢 We need 4 more just for a first XI
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,811
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:15:26 pm »
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,723
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:25:04 pm »
I like Andersen a lot, was impressed with him at Fulham. Palace having a good window so far. Supposedly a favorite to sign Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea too.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,598
  • Dutch Class
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #128 on: Today at 06:29:58 pm »
Good signing. Decent window for them so far under the circumstances. Squad still needs depth
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:25:04 pm
I like Andersen a lot, was impressed with him at Fulham. Palace having a good window so far. Supposedly a favorite to sign Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea too.
He could be the new Hermann Hreidarsson!  He was relegated with Palace amongst his five Premier League relegations.

I hope they do well as I like their fans and I also don't want The Owl taking some perverted glory from them being relegated after he had heroically kept them in the Premier League throughout his reign.  I still think they'll go down though - it's a tough looking league next season and they're wafer thin on numbers and already a lot of new faces to bed in.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:37:39 pm »
I'm rooting for them a little but looks like it'll be a tough season with a new inexperienced manager and half of the team quickly cobbled together from transfers and loans.
Logged

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #131 on: Today at 07:06:28 pm »
I quite like Viera, City wanted him to stay within their system so much they shuffled him to New York to be coach there, so there must be something lurking within. The fans are always loud and passionate, if a bit droning with the same song seemingly being sund for 30 mins at a go. Much rather Palace stay in the league than some others.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #132 on: Today at 07:15:28 pm »
I've just taken a look at their squad - are they really as desperate for players as people make out? I know they had loads out of contract at the end of last season, but by the looks of it most of them are still there, so they must have extended.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 