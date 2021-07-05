I hope he does well; as mentioned BAME managers are massively underrepresented in the Premier League and top level football as a whole.Further, in general it is good to see that the usual carousel of shit English managers is seemingly now ended. Previously it would be guaranteed that these type of jobs would be reserved for Pardew, Hughes, Fat Sam, etc, on a rotating basis. Now it seems all of them can't actually get a job other than Fat Sam on a saviour missionHaving said that, Vierra is going to have a tough time with this squad and his experience. I wish him the best of luck but I can't see it being a long appointment unfortunately. Hopefully he proves me wrong (enough to continue the supposed Man City plan from years ago of him being the next successor, but not good enough to actually be a good successor to City