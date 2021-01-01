Loved watching that Sampdoria side when they had Gullit, Mancini, Lombardo and Jugovic together.



What a team! Won Serie A with Maradona still at Napoli, Inter had the three Germans, Milan had Tres Tulipani, Juve were spending big to chase their resurgence - what a time in a fantastic league. Vialli was still there at that time I think too.Lampard and Cooper being reported as the favourites for the Palace job now. One to me looks like a competent coach, making his way in his career after some good jobs in youth development and then transitioning to doing a good job as a head coach. The other is an inexperienced, overly-hyped former player, who's excellent career has elevated him to being linked to jobs his CV really doesn't support in any way.