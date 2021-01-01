« previous next »
Crystal Palace

Was that the same season they bought Brolin and Lomardo?

They had a Chinese player too. I was at uni with a Palace fan who claimed they were the most supported club in the world because of it!
Loved watching that Sampdoria side when they had Gullit, Mancini, Lombardo and Jugovic together.
What a team! Won Serie A with Maradona still at Napoli, Inter had the three Germans, Milan had Tres Tulipani, Juve were spending big to chase their resurgence - what a time in a fantastic league. Vialli was still there at that time I think too.

Lampard and Cooper being reported as the favourites for the Palace job now. One to me looks like a competent coach, making his way in his career after some good jobs in youth development and then transitioning to doing a good job as a head coach. The other is an inexperienced, overly-hyped former player, who's excellent career has elevated him to being linked to jobs his CV really doesn't support in any way.
