Poll

Who wins?

tubby
8 (50%)
Hazell
8 (50%)

Total Members Voted: 16

Voting closes: Today at 01:38:11 pm

10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell

10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« on: Yesterday at 01:38:11 pm »
Battling for Rose Melberg's love...

tubby



vs

Hazell

Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:47:59 pm »
I'm stuck on this one.  Not going to vote until I do more research.  Cases (legit) could be made for both these teams...

I like Tubby's back 5 and I like Hazell's front four (4-2-4) - its an epic matchup.  Literally, have no idea who I would vote for at present.

Can one of you two talk me through the tactical battle?   

I am most curious as to how each of you think what would happen in terms of the effectiveness of Zambrotta and Marcelo in 3-5-2 against the outstanding 4 front from Hazell?  Does one of them stay home and not release?  And how would this inform the midfield battle? 

Second, if midfield numbers (overloads) for Team Tubby are affected by Hazell's 4 front (meaning one of Zambrotta or Marcelo stay home), how would Tubby compensate - in terms of creating offensive opportunities. 

This is a very interesting matchup.
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:22:38 pm »
I'd concentrate more on Hazell's defence.  I love Rob Jones but he's in way above his head in this draft.  Montero just isn't a left back and Sammer was best as a sweeper, not in a flat back four.  Zambrotta will run Rivaldo all day.
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:35:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 02:22:38 pm
I'd concentrate more on Hazell's defence.  I love Rob Jones but he's in way above his head in this draft.  Montero just isn't a left back and Sammer was best as a sweeper, not in a flat back four.  Zambrotta will run Rivaldo all day.

I am not concentrating on that part since I have already concluded you have a superior defense; the real question here is how would you use this superiority going forward translating to goals.  I love Laudrup, but the playmaking, final pass type stuff really relies upon on your wingbacks both getting forward --- so do you let your wingbacks surge forward and drop Brietner or Haan in keep the numbers even on the counter or do you send one fullback forward (alternating) but always having defensive (Pressure, cover and balance) against Hazell's superior attacking force?


If its gonna be a shoot-out; then I'd tend to side with Hazell because he has playmakers, finishers and a 4-2-4 that could cause your back three (with wing-backs caught forward) some problems.  If you can account for marking his best players and still have numbers getting forward, then I'd give the nod to you. 

I do not know what the current score is --- but this battle seems close.
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:41:08 pm »
Does Hazell having two players in unfamiliar positions not count for anything?
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:51:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 02:41:08 pm
Does Hazell having two players in unfamiliar positions not count for anything?

Can only assume Betty hasnt seen this thread yet.
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:55:44 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:51:48 pm
Can only assume Betty hasnt seen this thread yet.

To be fair, I've got three centre halves who didn't really play in a flat back three much in their careers, so there's an argument against my team too.  But they're still centre halves.  Sammer was 100% a sweeper or a defensive midfielder, and Montero just wasn't a left back.
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 02:41:08 pm
Does Hazell having two players in unfamiliar positions not count for anything?

Sammer does not bother me much (considering it is realm of being a central defender) - DM/Sweeper or CB - have enough similarity of function that, it is not enough to call it out of position for me.   Montero is another case altogether, though and this is a good point to bring up to support your team Tubbs.  However, I see both of these issues as tertiary points influencing things at the end of analysis but not overriding the central, most basic tactical analysis of how the teams would play against each other.

Maybe Hazell can illuminate this battle for me, as I do not seem to be getting an answer to my basic question - how would your defense rotate to cover a 4-2-4?   
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm
Sammer does not bother me much (considering it is realm of being a central defender) - DM/Sweeper or CB - have enough similarity of function that, it is not enough to call it out of position for me.   Montero is another case altogether, though and this is a good point to bring up to support your team Tubbs.  However, I see both of these issues as tertiary points influencing things at the end of analysis but not overriding the central, most basic tactical analysis of how the teams would play against each other.

Maybe Hazell can illuminate this battle for me, as I do not seem to be getting an answer to my basic question - how would your defense rotate to cover a 4-2-4?   

Both wing backs push up, call his bluff.  Rivaldo isn't tracking back.
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:24:20 pm »
I'd say its as close as can be expected. No stand out weak links in either team, no-one ridiculously out of position. I just think Hazell shades it with that immense attack and Vieira/Redondo as the midfield.
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:25:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 03:21:02 pm
Both wing backs push up, call his bluff.  Rivaldo isn't tracking back.

Haha, fair enough.   

Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:48:27 pm »
I'll be honest, I didn't have a great deal of tactical thought when I was picking my team. Rivaldo was my last pick because I wanted somebody else more suited on the left but they got picked. When I thought who else I could pick, it was either a so-so player or Rivaldo. It's not his ideal position but I was fine with that, he can and has played there and it was suited that I have Montero there who won't be caught upfield like more attacking fullback because yes, Rivaldo is absolutely not going to track back. Again, Montero played CB but also could also play left back and was solid there (don't ask me to find a match, I'm going off memory). Generally I don't see an issue with playing players in different positions to what they're famous for, even though they've done so before.

I do like Tubby's team, his defence in particular is terrific and he's got two brilliant fullbacks, perfectly suited to the system he's playing. Always loved Laudrup as well, was disappointed not to get him.
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:48:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 02:22:38 pm
I'd concentrate more on Hazell's defence.  I love Rob Jones but he's in way above his head in this draft.  Montero just isn't a left back and Sammer was best as a sweeper, not in a flat back four.  Zambrotta will run Rivaldo all day.

Did Hansen play much in a back 3?
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:02:55 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:48:53 pm
Did Hansen play much in a back 3?

Occasionally at the likes of Wimbledon away when wed sometimes sacrifice Beardsley for an extra defender (Alec Watson, brother of Dave!).
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:59:57 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:02:55 am
Occasionally at the likes of Wimbledon away when wed sometimes sacrifice Beardsley for an extra defender (Alec Watson, brother of Dave!).

So he played there but not very often. Interesting, thanks.
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:18:46 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:59:57 am
So he played there but not very often. Interesting, thanks.

I believe Tubby has addressed that.
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:37:38 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:18:46 am
I believe Tubby has addressed that.

So he has, I'm still not convinced :P
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:24:45 pm »
Eugh.  Someone break this tie please.
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:29:49 pm »
Pens it is :)
Re: 10 Cap Split - tubby vs Hazell
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:49:31 pm »
Anymore votes?
