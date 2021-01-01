I'll be honest, I didn't have a great deal of tactical thought when I was picking my team. Rivaldo was my last pick because I wanted somebody else more suited on the left but they got picked. When I thought who else I could pick, it was either a so-so player or Rivaldo. It's not his ideal position but I was fine with that, he can and has played there and it was suited that I have Montero there who won't be caught upfield like more attacking fullback because yes, Rivaldo is absolutely not going to track back. Again, Montero played CB but also could also play left back and was solid there (don't ask me to find a match, I'm going off memory). Generally I don't see an issue with playing players in different positions to what they're famous for, even though they've done so before.



I do like Tubby's team, his defence in particular is terrific and he's got two brilliant fullbacks, perfectly suited to the system he's playing. Always loved Laudrup as well, was disappointed not to get him.