If you haven't tired them out with walks already, going up Moel Famau from Loggerheads is really nice. It's the highest of the Clwydian range you can see from Liverpool across the river and maybe a two hour drive.



Also going to the beach and walking around in the dunes in Freshfield is nice.



Indoors, maybe the Spring City trampoline park is something for them? It's by the docks in the South end, so not far. If they are into climbing, Awesome walls is a good place to go.