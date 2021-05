Hi guys,Going to be in Liverpool in July with my kids, ages 7 and 9. Haven't been for two years, and also haven't stayed for such a long period of time (will be there for a month).Looking for any and all recommendations of things to do with the kids. They like nature, sports, adventure, arts and crafts, everything really.Will be based in South Liverpool and will have a car, so anything within an easy 45-minute drive will be great.