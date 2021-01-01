« previous next »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:43:48 pm
It's the Tory bogeyman attitude that sees us vote for parasites like Joe Anderson because anyone with a red rosette will do, therefore we get the worst candidates.

I've no time for the Tories, but some of these attitudes really hold the city back. Even the Nimbyism has got a lot worse in Liverpool, as though you can run a city on grass and trees.

I've never understood the fascination for the Labour Party in Liverpool.

I couldnt agree more. Youve said it much better than I could.

The fact the Tories are bad doesnt make the Labour Party any good and giving them a free run at the city doesnt give them any reason to bother making an effort. Inevitably that means you will attest corrupt, lazy freeloaders which is not to say that all Liverpool politicians are like that.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:23:50 pm
Always with the purity tests...


Indeed. The only requirement for being a Liverpool fan is supporting Liverpool. Enough with the silly no true Scotsman rubbish. Loads of our international fans wont have the faintest idea of U.K. politics not will they care to learn. That doesnt make them any less of a fan than the chair of the local Labour Party.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 03:35:19 pm


Indeed. The only requirement for being a Liverpool fan is supporting Liverpool. Enough with the silly no true Scotsman rubbish. Loads of our international fans wont have the faintest idea of U.K. politics not will they care to learn. That doesnt make them any less of a fan than the chair of the local Labour Party.

You seem a bit obssessed with Labour. The Tories are c*nts, that's a fucking fact and is the only matter for discussion here!
Considering that up until 1972 the Tories controlled the council in Liverpool it would seem that a hell of a lot from our city used to disagree whole heartedly with with the strength of feeling against them and judging by the purity posts so far, I think there may be some families that should also disband as if you can't tolerate having people who have voted Tory supporting the club, surely you can't have them in your family?

End of the day, they are running the country and something the foundation has done has elements, if I'm right, based on a scheme that they have been involved in administering/running (the Kickstart Scheme).

As far as things to lose my shit over go, it does not rank terribly highly.
We have a goalkeeper who we all love being a mad Bolsenaro supporter and I',m sure many lads in our teams over the decades voted for the Tories.
There's a politician involved but is this specifically a political issue? Isn't it more about training funding/delivery and it just so happens that those that hold or distribute the training funding happen to be this Tory Govt?
Kenny, Souness and much of that era were tories werent they?
