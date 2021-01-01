The tribalism is pathetic. Yes, the Tories have been bad for the city in the past, but have Labour been so great? Hatton and his moronic cronies ran the city into the ground and we have just seen a Labour mayor have to quit due to corruption charges. Go further back and champions of the common man, Labour flooded a Welsh village to provide water for Liverpool industry.



If Labour know they will always have Liverpools vote then they dont have to work for it and we end up with piss-takers such as we have seen over the last few decades.



As for all the anti-capitalist stuff - its embarrassing sixth form common room level guff. Capitalism made Liverpool.



Thats not exactly true in fact an argument can be made for the opposite , a lot of the disbarred councillors were of great integrity and beliefs , they seen the grant support to the city slashed , seen a few years were mass unemployment and living conditions had a huge effect on the city and then were democratically elected to fight it .Them cronies built 1000s Of houses and bungalows all Of good quality that are all still standing today and worth maybe three to four what they cost to build ( Is that not good investment ? ) . They created aproper apprenticeship scheme and hundreds of Sparkss , plumbers , plasterers , brickies etc that we all employ today started off on that scheme .They provided sports centres and I think were the first Liverpool council in nearly a hundred years toDesign and build a park in the city . they may have got some things wrong and had a couple of rotten apples but they have provided just as much to this city than most councils have post war and dont forget they were never democratically voted out .