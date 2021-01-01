« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy  (Read 2452 times)

Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« on: Yesterday at 07:53:12 pm »
The same week that the Hillsborough trial collapsed, my club has deemed it appropriate to invite a Tory minister into the club.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/community/435658-employment-minister-meets-lfc-foundation-kickstart-recruits-at-anfield?fbclid=IwAR2JDeDfwNEEwAo95hhXb39qzsY4RQoKr-9rtLYh6y8l4cLqjUyuYGvE7MM


Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:05:56 pm »
Link seems to be broken now?

Looks like a continuation of this employment scheme for young people?  https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/community/418565-lfc-foundation-jointly-launches-new-employability-programme
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:11:08 pm »
Looks like the clubs god awful official Twitter, have deleted the tweet of that photo with the Tory minister at Anfield.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:14:41 pm »
They got so much shite of from reds mate. That's why.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:14:41 pm
They got so much shite of from reds mate. That's why.

oh I know, I reweteed something from the replies!

Its the fact they are so out of touch thats ridiculous, I mean the club is too inviting tories to Anfield of cousre!
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:26:29 pm »

https://twitter.com/IanByrneMP/status/1399077718050889732

'Just a reminder to @LFC
 The people responsible for the poverty you see in our communities should never ever be lauded. They are not friends of Liverpool and never ever will be.
#RightToFood'

Well said Ian Byrne.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:46:41 pm »
Unbelievable. They meet with SOS one week, a group helping to feed 600 Scousers a week because of Tory policies, and the next they invite a Tory to Anfield. Who is advising these people?
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:47:37 pm »
They never fail to disappoint me.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:52:48 pm »
Indefensible.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:03:30 pm »
They really need someone in the City to advise about this sort of thing. Preferably from the city. Folks from the U.S or London just dont get it. (Tony Barrett works for the club doesnt he still?)
Obviously FSG are an imperfect organization that often (I hope) try and do the right thing but the number of tone-deaf cultural missteps is irritating
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm »
We also need to oust our fans who are Tory's , as well. And anyone who, in no uncertain terms in the slightest, doesn't adhere to the core Liverpool fan vetting and enrollment policy document.

Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:10:44 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm
We also need to oust our fans who are Tory's , as well. And anyone who, in no uncertain terms in the slightest, doesn't adhere to the core Liverpool fan vetting and enrollment policy document.

Excellent idea. All the best mate, I am sure Chelsea will love having you.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:17:32 pm »
Do the club ask Tony Barrett before they do things like this & ignore him or do they not ask at all?
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:00:01 am »
Sickening but the timing of it following this week's news re: the Hillsborough trial makes it even more so
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:13:52 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm
We also need to oust our fans who are Tory's , as well. And anyone who, in no uncertain terms in the slightest, doesn't adhere to the core Liverpool fan vetting and enrollment policy document.

Start with the guy who always comments on Mirror and Echo articles called 6TimesSandon or however he puts it?  Raging right wing job.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:56:26 am »
The owners are being taken advantage of.

There has to be a Tory sleeper in their advisory group or someone hellbent on driving a wedge between them and the fans.

Something is clearly not right and these guys need to do thorough due diligence on who they listen to or employ.

They may probably be just right wing, didnt they donate to Trump?
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:18:54 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:56:26 am
The owners are being taken advantage of.

There has to be a Tory sleeper in their advisory group or someone hellbent on driving a wedge between them and the fans.

Something is clearly not right and these guys need to do thorough due diligence on who they listen to or employ.

They may probably be just right wing, didnt they donate to Trump?

Henry and Werner have donated a lot to the democrats over the years, so no they are not right wing. 

A minority stakeholder called Michael J. Egan donated to the republican party.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:38:42 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:18:54 am
Henry and Werner have donated a lot to the democrats over the years, so no they are not right wing. 

A minority stakeholder called Michael J. Egan donated to the republican party.

All billionaires are right wing. All of them.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:09:32 am »
Sickening. Our Club is so out of touch.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:53:51 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:17:07 pm
oh I know, I reweteed something from the replies!

Its the fact they are so out of touch thats ridiculous, I mean the club is too inviting tories to Anfield of cousre!

The club was founded by a Tory.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:59:01 am »
Republican and Democrat don't correlate with "right wing" and "left wing".

You have fallen for the globalist propaganda if you believe that.

Practically all the American billionaires contribute to the Democrats, and through their money, control the Democrats.  Many of the most famous ones actually run the party, and ensure the Democrats win elections - by whatever means. Then they use tax payer dollars and control of politicians and the levers of government to get even richer. All the while keeping the masses distracted with race riots and "domestic terrorists".

What was it Julian Assange said before he went into hiding in the embassy? "If you knew the truth about Washington DC, 98% of the politicians there would be in jail"

You are being played.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:28:53 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 06:59:01 am
Republican and Democrat don't correlate with "right wing" and "left wing".

You have fallen for the globalist propaganda if you believe that.

Practically all the American billionaires contribute to the Democrats, and through their money, control the Democrats.  Many of the most famous ones actually run the party, and ensure the Democrats win elections - by whatever means. Then they use tax payer dollars and control of politicians and the levers of government to get even richer. All the while keeping the masses distracted with race riots and "domestic terrorists".

What was it Julian Assange said before he went into hiding in the embassy? "If you knew the truth about Washington DC, 98% of the politicians there would be in jail"

You are being played.
You just outed yourself as a republican. Globalist is a Trump used slur against the left.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:52:19 am »
Yes it's stupid of the club (certainly the timing) but it's a government minister, it's not the Nazi Party.

I hate the Tories myself, but I don't see where all the Tory baiting gets us as a city generally, given the rest of the country vote them in every time.

The city worked with them over the test events in the city the other week, or the test pilot scheme last year.  You can't always cut your nose off to spite your face. If we ever want change in football governance then it'll need government backing.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:01:40 am »
We could have hired out the exec boxes to hunters and had the Tory minister running around the pitch as all the hunters tried shooting him from upon high in the stadium. A new way of earning money whilst the fans are unable to attend matches.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:02:59 am »
4 things i've learnt throughout my life

1 - all tin foil hat wearing conspirators are always right wing republicans - true dat...

2 - all whistleblowers tell us that politicians are corrupt  - well durr...

3 - all politicians that are of the right persuasion are evil - most...

4 - all politicians that are of the left persuasion are decent people - hmmm ok...

Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:15:40 am »
Seems a foundation thing and not a club thing. Who runs the foundation these days?
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:43:30 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:52:19 am


I hate the Tories myself, but I don't see where all the Tory baiting gets us as a city generally, given the rest of the country vote them in every time.

The tribalism is pathetic. Yes, the Tories have been bad for the city in the past, but have Labour been so great? Hatton and his moronic cronies ran the city into the ground and we have just seen a Labour mayor have to quit due to corruption charges. Go further back and champions of the common man, Labour flooded a Welsh village to provide water for Liverpool industry.

If Labour know they will always have Liverpools vote then they dont have to work for it and we end up with piss-takers such as we have seen over the last few decades. 

As for all the anti-capitalist stuff - its embarrassing sixth form common room level guff. Capitalism made Liverpool.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:53:51 am
The club was founded by a Tory.

Not sure why that means itd be ok to inviting tories around now to a city that thankfully doesnt vote tory.

Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:34:30 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 06:59:01 am
Republican and Democrat don't correlate with "right wing" and "left wing".

You have fallen for the globalist propaganda if you believe that.

Practically all the American billionaires contribute to the Democrats, and through their money, control the Democrats.  Many of the most famous ones actually run the party, and ensure the Democrats win elections - by whatever means. Then they use tax payer dollars and control of politicians and the levers of government to get even richer. All the while keeping the masses distracted with race riots and "domestic terrorists".

What was it Julian Assange said before he went into hiding in the embassy? "If you knew the truth about Washington DC, 98% of the politicians there would be in jail"

You are being played.

are you sure you support the right football club? 

Good grief, what a post.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:32:39 pm
Not sure why that means itd be ok to inviting tories around now to a city that thankfully doesnt vote tory.

Erm. Perhaps because they run the country and if you want things done you will need to work with them?

Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 01:29:33 pm
Erm. Perhaps because they run the country and if you want things done you will need to work with them?

ok, the point you where making was that you are fine with them inviting that tory minister to Anfield. I missunderstood as you made a comment about who founded the club in 1892.
Re: Liverpool Football Club Embraces Tory Policy
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:34:01 pm
ok, the point you where making was that you are fine with them inviting that tory minister to Anfield. I missunderstood as you made a comment about who founded the club in 1892.

I have no problem with them inviting Tory ministers to the club. Shockingly, a lot of Liverpool supporters and even some Scousers vote Tory.

There is no point continuing though because political discussions on here (and frankly in vast swathes of Liverpool) dont rise above Tories bad - Labour good. Its pathetic.
