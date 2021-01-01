« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian  (Read 2890 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,642
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 02:09:10 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:40:33 am
Phil Turned down an OBE in protest about those who remained unresponsive to efforts for justice after the tragedy. This is a man of honour and principle. We should be really proud of him.
I am very aware of that. I was being ironic (as in I was having a dig at the establishment that tried to buy him off with a gong) in the light of having had an excellent discussion last night about how we can proceed forward. :thumbup  Stuff is happening, his guidance and wisdom continue to be incalculably helpful and we are staggered beyond belief as to where he gets his energy from.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:11:02 pm by 24∗7 »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,938
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:26:23 pm »
Amazing post Timbo and Phil is fully deserving of it.

Its hard for some of us to come up with the words necessary to show our appreciation and gratitude for everything Phil has done for the families, thank you seems small and insufficient.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,629
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:26:23 pm
Amazing post Timbo and Phil is fully deserving of it.

Its hard for some of us to come up with the words necessary to show our appreciation and gratitude for everything Phil has done for the families, thank you seems small and insufficient.

This. Don't have the words, but didn't want to post nothing.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
  • Sound
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:17:19 pm »


Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:25:24 pm »
Fantastic post about, as you put it so well, a uniquely extraordinary person. A beacon of integrity and honour in a sea of liars and lesser men. YNWA
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm »
Great post Timbo. many people deserve praise for there part in the fight for justice, many of those people are members of this forum, as mentioned in a previous post RAWK laid it all out on a plate for the authorities, tremendous respect for all of them for their intelligence and the years of perseverance but Phils influence uncovering and exposing the evidence in the years following the disaster till this day was massive. as you say you dread to think how things would be today if Phil had not got involved from the beginning.

He knew the system was broken and corrupt, he explained how the system was broken and corrupt in  detail in his books, Phils Hillsbourgh The Truth was just a incredible expose on everything wrong leading up to the disaster and the long years fighting for the Truth to be accepted as fact. looked at my copy of the book to see if I wanted to highlight anything in particular and saw highlighted parts on page after page all through the book which reminded me of my reaction when first reading the book, shock and outrage just shaking my head and thinking about what I had just read. that happened many times reading Phils book.

Phil also never lost sight of what had actually happened, people had lost loved ones, friends were lost, he always felt for the families and the victims, something lost on many people involved with the investigation defending the guilty. Phils modest response just doing what he knew to be right puts all those people to shame.
 
Any Scouser will tell you how the country felt about Liverpool in the years following Hillsborough, horrible period is a understatement, Phils contribution played a big part in silencing the nasty smears and insults you heard in many parts of the country. he gave us the evidence to silence the guilty and the corrupt.
 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:14:53 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,640
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:20:39 pm »
What a wonderful OP Timbo.....

I, like so many who were at Hillsborough, struggled in the aftermath such was the enormity of the horror that we watched unfold - a good friend of mine died on the pitch (RIP Alan) a lad who stood with us on the Kop, bevvied with us after the games...I knew it could so easily have been me or one of my brothers instead of him - I attended his funeral in a strange daze of disbelief and guilt..and it took me a very long time to lose that feeling. My own coping strategy was to not talk about it, and to be honest I still don't to this day. So all I can say to Phil is thank you for not doing that...thank you for your bravery and unswerving commitment in taking them on, the liars, the cowards, the self-serving brick wall, the unholy alliance of police, media and government, the rotten daisy-chain of establishment corruption. Thank you Phil - you're as much of an LFC legend to me as the numerous great players I've watched grace this club over the years...and every Liverpool fan I know thinks likewise.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,613
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:17:09 pm »
Cheers for everything, Phil. I doubt you'll ever fully know the difference you've made to so many.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,062
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:01:34 am »
That is a superb post at the top of the thread, Timbo, and a fitting tribute to a wonderful man..

I'll be honest, I kept out of the thread and have kept out of other threads around Hillsborough over the years because I can't find the words.

I wasn't actually at Hillsborough on the fateful day. Mates I usually went to the match with were there though. My cousin was there too. He was in the Leppings Lane and got hurt, but survived. We've never had a conversation about the events of the day since. He either can't or won't go there. Emotionally, he's a closed book. He came home hurt more psychologically than physically, and I think that's true for many survivors.

I watched on television as events unfolded. I saw footage long before Kick-off approached where the pens on the wings of Leppings Lane were virtually empty but the two central ones looked oddly over-populated. I sensed even then that something was not right. It looked wrong and felt wrong, and that was just to me, a viewer on television. Much later, as the horror unfolded before us, I feared for those poor people. I wondered if I'd ever see my cousin alive again. I was so angry seeing police officers pushing fans off the fence and back down into the crush. All our lives changed right then...

To be truthful, I feel totally unqualified to say much more about Hillsborough. I was one of the lucky ones. I could have been there but wasn't. I could have lost loved ones, but thankfully I didn't. Despite that, the pain was searing. The emptiness, the sense of loss, the feelings of helplessness were all there, yet I was still one of the lucky ones. I felt emotionally paralysed, yet, I was one of the lucky ones.

The towering enormity of what happened that day and what came afterwards pretty much overwhelmed me. Yes, me. A person who wasn't there and was lucky enough to see his loved ones return. It's with my own feelings in mind that I can genuinely say I just do not know how the families found the courage and the resolve to push on and fight for the justice that they deserved. I've had plenty of loss in my life, and it's excruciatingly painful, but when you love people you sort of sign up for that because loss is ultimately inevitable. When you wave your loved ones off to a football match you don't sign up for the possibility that they might not make it home ever again, though. You also don't expect those with a duty of care towards them to make catastrophic errors then cover them up either.

To me, the courage and the resolve of the families is staggering and, so too, is the invaluable work done by Professor Scraton. A beacon of truth, shining light into an establishment-led conspiracy of darkness, disinformation and misinformation.

I thank you, Mr Scraton, for being the voice I never felt qualified to be. Thank you for being there for the families and for truth and justice. If only there were more people in this world like you. We live in a world where integrity, truth, honesty, humility and a deep belief in true justice are rare things, but you, sir, possess those things and much more in abundance. I don't even believe in religion, but I still find myself periodically thanking 'God' that there are people like your good self still left out there and exposing the truth and also those who pervert the truth for their own ends.

I wish I could say more. I wish I could do more too, but the whole thing overwhelms me. I'm just so thankful that there are people far stronger and far more intelligent and qualified than I am who can fight on and on with incredible resolve to keep the flag of truth flying.

Thank you once again Mr Scraton. Hopefully you know just how appreciated you are by us all.


Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,121
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Phil Scraton - a truly remarkable and extraordinary Liverpudlian
« Reply #49 on: Today at 05:34:27 am »
Great thread and, as Al says, long overdue.

I've never had the privilege of meeting Phil, but as many people do, I feel he has been there alongside me for years, with his knowledge and expertise and courage, providing us, the layfolk, with the answers and the tools to fight the good fight and persevere in the cause of justice.

The quality of being a Liverpool fan inevitably encompases the quality of being a campaigner, a fighter for truth and justice. This is not something you really have much choice about; the nature of our history and the events that have shaped it mean we are all drawn into the web to some degree or other, whether we set out to be so or not.

But it's because not all of us can devote ourselves to the cause so thoroughly and unstintingly that Prof Phil has been so important. Over many years he has provided us with the knowledge, the facts and the tools to play our own small part in the fight, and more than that, provided us with an the example, to follow. He has been a shining light that both illuminates and leads, and perhaps even more importantly, an exemplar of courage and determination and never-say-die fortitude, to give us heart and keep our resolve strong at the worst of times.

His book has been a constant aide when dealing with others, both a shield and a sword in the fight against ignorance and calumny; an essential reference point both to keep ourselves apprised of the facts and to teach and convince others. Like many I long ago gave up hope of changing the minds of the haters and the self-servingly deluded. There are people out there who want the lies to be true and who revel in them, and who, consequently, will never be convinced - never want to be convinced.

But there are also many people whose ignorance of the facts is inadvertent, a consequence of the lies that were confected and disseminated especially for this purpose. People like that can be convinced, can be shown how they have literally been lied to and led up the garden path by an establishment covering their own backs and manufacturing their own, preferred 'truth'. But to convince those honest and unbiased people you need to have the facts at your command, and need a strong, well-researched, unimpeachable and - most of all - convincing adumbration and elaboration of the truth...not the 'truth' but the TRUTH.

Phil's book and his many articles and talks and interviews and work with the HIP give us that. They are the Hillsborough campaigners go-to resources. Their academic excellence, strength of argument and intellectual probity are without question. In my own experience they have helped change the minds of many fair-minded people who would have remained ignorant otherwise, and who my own broken, halting attempts at setting straight may not have convinced.

It may be, to paraphrase Schopenhauer, that the truth is first ridiculed, then violently oppressed and then finally accepted as self-evident. But to get to that third stage needs truth-seekers of uncanny resolve and determination. People willing to put in the hard-yards and do the dirty work of research and scrutiny and sifting and making links and chasing-up clues until the whole bloody panorama is laid bare. Without those truth seekers the lies will always prevail because, as well as not needing boots, lies can be specifically tailored to be seductive and appealing and persuasive, whereas the truth is always the truth whether it appeals or repels, whether it is elegant or awkward. So it needs a special kind of person to seek out the possibly awkward and repellent and undignified truth and stay uncorrupted and unscarred by the experience.

To paraphrase another truthseeker, Galileo, the truth is easy to understand and accept once it's been discovered; but first you need to discover it.  That's why people like Phil Scraton are so important. So for your unfailing resolve, your unflinching tenacity and your unflappable courage I salute you Phil, and all the other truthseekers out there.

Thanks for all you've done and what a blessing and relief it is to know that you'll be there with us as the struggle continues.

YNWA
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 